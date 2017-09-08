Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Elliott Sadler clinches Xfinity regular-season title; three drivers clinch playoff spots

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 10:33 PM EDT
Elliott Sadler hasn’t won any Xfinity races this year, but he didn’t need a victory to win the regular-season title Friday night at Richmond Raceway.

The JR Motorsports driver clinched the title and 15 playoff points with his fifth-place finish. It was his 10th top five of the year.

Cole Custer, Matt Tifft and Jeremy Clements all clinched playoff spots at Richmond.

Results of Richmond Xfinity race

By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. – Brad Keselowski passed Kyle Busch for the lead with 16 laps left and went on to win Friday night’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway.

Busch finished second. Ty Dillon placed third. Daniel Hemric was the top Xfinity regular, finishing fourth. He was followed by Elliott Sadler, who clinched the regular-season title and the 15 playoff points that go with it.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished ninth, the last car on the lead lap.

Brad Keselowski wins Richmond Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
After passing Kyle Busch for the lead with 16 laps to go, Brad Keselowski went on to win the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

It is Keselowski’s second Xfinity win of the year and 36th of his career.

“(Busch) is a great racer and when you can race with him you know you’re having a good day, especially in this series,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “We kind of hung with him and got those long runs and right at the end I was able to pounce.”

The top five were Keselowski, Busch, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler, who clinched the regular-season title.

In his last Xfinity race of the season, Busch led 182 of the 250 laps before Keselowski overtook him for the last time.

“He had a better long-run car, every time, every run he was able to get by us after 50, 45 laps, whatever it was,” Busch told NBCSN. “We were working each other pretty hard there earlier in the run. I thought I beat his tires up, but he was able to come back up through there.”

With only three cautions, two at the end of stages, only nine cars finished on the lead lap.

Keselowski won with backup crew chief Brian Wilson because Greg Erwin was suspended after the No. 22 failed post-race inspection at Darlington last week.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Dillon

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowksi

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished ninth in his second and final Xfinity start of the year. He was the last car on the lead lap … Christopher Bell finished sixth in his first Xfinity start at Richmond … Cole Custer finished 14th and clinched a spot in the playoffs … Matt Tifft placed 13th and also clinched a playoff spot … Jeremy Clements assured himself a top 20 points finish and clinched a playoff spot after finishing 16th … Ty Dillon’s third-place finish is his best result of the year in 21 starts.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Bobby Earnhardt, making his first Xfinity start, caused the only non-stage ending caution when he blew a tire and hit the wall on Lap 53. He continued and finished 34th … Brandon Jones spun from contact with Ross Chastain on the last lap of Stage 1. He finished 23rd … Brendan Gaughan finished 21st, two laps down.

NOTABLE: Keselowski’s four wins at Richmond are his most at any track in the Xfinity Series … Brian Wilson is the sixth crew chief Keselowski has won with in Xfinity.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “I knew Kyle (Busch) wasn’t going to just let me have it so I had to force something there. Whenever you make a pass for the lead and the win by going three-wide it is really damn cool.” – Brad Keselowski on his winning pass of Kyle Busch.

NEXT: Chicagoland 300 at Chicagoland Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 on NBCSN.

Starting lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT
Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of Saturday night’s Cup Series regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Kenseth will start from the pole for the 20th time in his Cup career.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

The race is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Matt Kenseth wins pole for Cup regular-season finale at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT
Matt Kenseth won the pole for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, giving him a sweep of this season’s poles at the track.

Kenseth, who is looking to lock himself into the playoffs with a win in the regular-season finale, scored the pole with a speed of 122.421 mph.

“I didn’t think I was going to have enough speed, I didn’t think that was a fast enough lap time to get the pole,” Kenseth told NBCSN. “We’ve been running pretty good the last few months. We haven’t been able to break through and get a win like we’d like to have, we got crashed out at Michigan. But other than that we’ve been up there in the mix. We just haven’t been able to get it to line up and get the victory.”

It is Kenseth’s 20th Cup pole. Before this year he had never won a Cup pole at Richmond. Kenseth led 164 laps in the April race before finishing 23rd after a flat tire.

Completing the top five are Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

The winners of the last six Richmond races all started in the top five.

The top five drivers starting outside the top 12 are Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

“We just got too loose,” Suarez told NBCSN. “For whatever reason we just lost a lot of grip in the second round. I don’t why. We had the same thing in practice. The first round was very, very good and the second round on tires wasn’t as good. We’re missing something there.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 21st in his last Cup start at Richmond Raceway.

Richard Childress Racing had a poor qualifying performance with all three cars failing to advance out of the first round.

Paul Menard will start 26th followed by Ryan Newman in 27th. Austin Dillon qualified 31st.

“We have a good long-run car,” Dillon told NBCSN. “We kind of travel in a group when we struggle. When we run good, we run good. Like at Darlington last week with a fourth and a seventh. It’s good to know we can turn the ship around by the end of the weekend.”

