Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Brad Keselowski wins Richmond Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After passing Kyle Busch for the lead with 16 laps to go, Brad Keselowski went on to win the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

It is Keselowski’s second Xfinity win of the year and the 36th of his career.

“(Busch) is a great racer and when you can race with him you know you’re having a good day, especially in this series,” Keselowski told NBCSN. “We kind of hung with him and got those long runs and right at the end I was able to pounce.”

The top five were Keselowski, Busch, Ty Dillon, Daniel Hemric and Elliott Sadler.

Sadler clinched the regular-season title with his finish.

In his last Xfinity race of the season, Busch led 182 laps before Keselowski overtook him for the last time.

“He had a better long-run car, every time, every run he was able to get by us after 50, 45 laps, whatever it was,” Busch told NBCSN. “We were working each other pretty hard there earlier in the run. I thought I beat his tires up, but he was able to come back up through there.”

With only three cautions, two for the ends of stages, only nine cars finished on the lead lap.

Keselowski won with backup crew chief Brian Wilson after Greg Erwin was suspended for the No. 22 failing inspection after Darlington last week.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Dillon

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowksi

Check back for more.

Starting lineup for Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row of Saturday night’s Cup Series regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

Kenseth will start from the pole for the 20th time in his Cup career.

The top five is completed by Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

The race is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Matt Kenseth wins pole for Cup regular-season finale at Richmond

By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt Kenseth won the pole for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, giving him a sweep of this season’s poles at the track.

Kenseth, who is looking to lock himself into the playoffs with a win in the regular-season finale, scored the pole with a speed of 122.421 mph.

“I didn’t think I was going to have enough speed, I didn’t think that was a fast enough lap time to get the pole,” Kenseth told NBCSN. “We’ve been running pretty good the last few months. We haven’t been able to break through and get a win like we’d like to have, we got crashed out at Michigan. But other than that we’ve been up there in the mix. We just haven’t been able to get it to line up and get the victory.”

It is Kenseth’s 20th Cup pole. Before this year he had never won a Cup pole at Richmond. Kenseth led 164 laps in the April race before finishing 23rd after a flat tire.

Completing the top five are Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

The winners of the last six Richmond races all started in the top five.

The top five drivers starting outside the top 12 are Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez.

“We just got too loose,” Suarez told NBCSN. “For whatever reason we just lost a lot of grip in the second round. I don’t why. We had the same thing in practice. The first round was very, very good and the second round on tires wasn’t as good. We’re missing something there.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 21st in his last Cup start at Richmond Raceway.

Richard Childress Racing had a poor qualifying performance with all three cars failing to advance out of the first round.

Paul Menard will start 26th followed by Ryan Newman in 27th. Austin Dillon qualified 31st.

“We have a good long-run car,” Dillon told NBCSN. “We kind of travel in a group when we struggle. When we run good, we run good. Like at Darlington last week with a fourth and a seventh. It’s good to know we can turn the ship around by the end of the weekend.”

Click here for the starting lineup.

Kyle Busch wins pole for Richmond Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinSep 8, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch won the pole for tonight’s race at Richmond Raceway – his 10th and final Xfinity Series race of the year.

Busch claimed his seventh pole of the season with a speed of 119.268 mph around the .75-mile track. It is his 64th Xfinity pole.

“I wish I was holding anything back (in the first two rounds),” Busch told NBCSN. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t fire off on the first lap in any other round. We had to make two laps every single time. Obviously, that was not really built into the strategy, let’s say. But it worked out.”

Busch’s seven poles lead all Xfinity drivers this season. His six career poles at Richmond lead all drivers.

Rounding out the starting top five are Brennan Poole, Brad Keselowski, Cole Custer and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who making his second and final Xfinity start of the year.

Earnhardt won his last Xfinity start at Richmond in April 2016.

The first five drivers outside the top 12 are Matt Tifft, Christopher Bell, Jeremy Clements, Ty Dillon and Brendan Gaughan.

Tyler Reddick and Brandon Jones failed to advance out of Round 1 and will start 25th and 26th respectively.

Morgan Shepherd failed to qualify.

The race is set to air at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for qualifying results.

Tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is down to its final two races before the playoffs begin. Elliott Sadler can clinch the regular-season championship tonight. Six drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver playoff entering tonight’s race.

Here is all the info you need for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mary Morris, CEO of Virginia529, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (187.5 miles) around the .75-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Practice is from 8 – 9:55 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 3 p.m. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Kayla Adams will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN’s race broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 7 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 65 degrees and a 0 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson led the final 10 laps to win in April. Justin Allgaier, who led a race-high 157 laps, finished second. Daniel Hemric was third. In this event a year ago, Kyle Busch led 197 of 250 laps to win. He was followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.