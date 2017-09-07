Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

This weekend’s schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Richmond

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 26-race NASCAR Cup regular season comes to an end in Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

The outcome of the race will set the field for the upcoming 16-driver, 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs, which begin Sept. 17 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Also at Richmond will be Friday night’s Virginia529 College Savings 250 NASCAR Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Both races will be televised on NBCSN.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend and resumes racing next weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Here’s this weekend’s race schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 7

Noon – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Friday, Sept. 8

7 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 – 9:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

10 – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

Noon – 1:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Virginia529 College Savings 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) (NBCSN; Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, September 9

2 p.m. – Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Federated Auto Parts 400 NASCAR Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles) (NBCSN; MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Austin Dillon on competition with brother Ty: ‘I’m a nice brother’

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon stopped by the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday as special guest on NASCAR America.

Among the things Dillon was asked was his competitive rivalry with younger brother Ty:

  • Who has more fantasy football championships: Although Ty won his first championship last season, Austin still leads 3-1 in titles (he’s playing in seven leagues this year).
  • Who’s a better dresser? Austin. “I don’t see (Ty) with any cool clothing apparel. He can wear a T-shirt.”
  • Who has the quicker temper? Ty. “He’s always had that,” Austin said. “He threw a phone at me one time through a window. I’d never throw anything at him. I’m a nice brother.”

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 94: Danica Patrick on why ‘I don’t feel the weight of anything anymore’

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 7, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

As she faces the most uncertain time of her NASCAR career, Danica Patrick sounds more secure in herself than ever.

During a recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver explained how she is growing more “Zen” in approaching middle age.

“I just don’t feel the weight of anything anymore,” Patrick, 35, said.  I just don’t feel angry about anything. It’s just gone. There are plenty of things I look back and think, ‘That sucked, but you know what? I’m going to go on’.

“And the things that make you the happiest are free. Do I love going on a private jet? Sure. Do I love going to really fancy vacations with boutique hotels where you have your own 3,000 square feet? Do I love being able to treat people well by giving them gifts and buying them things? Yeah, of course. That’s all wonderful stuff, but nothing feels better than the joy of family, love and friends. The stupidest thing, when I watch my two dogs play, I’m so happy. I literally laugh out loud by myself.”

Patrick said he has taken to watching Oprah Winfrey’s “Super Soul Sunday” for inspiration in interviews with spiritual people.

“Have I been screwed out of millions of dollars over the years in different ways and different places? Yep,” she said. “Have I had heartache? Yep. Have I been disappointed in myself or other people? Yep. There’s been all kinds of that, but that’s life.”

There is much happening in Patrick’s life outside of the car. Her first book (“Pretty Intense”) will be released in January, and she already has made plans for a sequel. She has opened a Napa Valley vineyard (Somnium) that recently released its first Cabernet Sauvignon. She launched a “Warrior” athleisure line that will be sponsoring her No. 10 Ford at Richmond Raceway this weekend.

But Patrick has cautioned against the perception that the forays are evidence of an exit from NASCAR.

“They are not an escape plan, they are not a backup plan, they are purely extensions of things I already do,” she said. “They really are. What I love about racing is the art of it. I love the challenge, the journey. I love the work involved between a group of people to find success. Whether it be through my communication about how the car feels, then you make changes, and it gets better.

“There’s a journey in that. I also love the execution, the mental discipline, the setting someone up. The things it takes to put a whole race together. There’s nothing better than outsmarting someone out there. Those are the things I really enjoy about racing. I’ve never made it a mystery that I’m not into cars.”

Patrick said there is no timetable for solidifying a 2018 ride.

“Just go with the flow and see what comes up and feels right,” she said. “In the spiritual laws of success, the two laws that are most important are the law of detachment and of least resistance. They’re similar.”

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The free subscriptions will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

NASCAR America: Racing is in Austin Dillon’s DNA

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon has two things running through his veins: blood and racing. They’re inseparable.

It’s really not surprising. After all, Austin’s father, Mike Dillon, raced in NASCAR before he became a team executive.

Austin’s mother is the daughter of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress. And younger brother Ty is also continuing the family racing business in NASCAR Cup.

“(Growing up) was a blast,” he said. “You grow up in that fast-paced atmosphere and you want to be a part of it your whole life. It’s a lifestyle that one day I hoped I one day would be in and now I am. It’s great.”

Austin was a special guest on Wednesday’s NASCAR America, which originated from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Along with host Marty Snider and analysts Jeff Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, the older Dillon brother talked what it was like not just growing up, but also growing up around some of the greatest names in the sport, like Dale Earnhardt, who won six of his seven Cup championships for Austin’s beloved “pop pop.”

Dillon also revealed that had he not made it in racing, he may have done so in baseball. He grew up a talented hitter and even helped lead his team to the Little League World Series.

But when you’re surrounded by racing 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, baseball eventually took a back seat to the family business.

Dillon has two championships already in his NASCAR career: Trucks and Xfinity. His big goal now is to win a NASCAR Cup crown — he has a chance at doing so being part of this season’s upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs — and become the first driver ever in the sport’s history to win championships in all three of NASCAR’s major series.

Check out the video above to learn more about the life Dillon has lived up to now, and what he hopes to do in the future.

 

NASCAR America: Austin Dillon greets Darlington fans at 4 a.m. — until a gun shows up

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was 4 a.m. early Monday morning at Darlington, and Austin Dillon couldn’t sleep after the Bojangles’ Southern 500.

It was kind of understandable: when you finish fourth at a place like the Track Too Tough To Tame, sometimes you get so wired that it’s hard to go to sleep.

And, the way Dillon figured it, if he can’t sleep, he wasn’t going to let others sleep — in a nice and fun way, that is, kind of.

Dillon and a couple of his also wide-awake buddies left his motor home in the infield and walked and rode around, looking for others that were also up at that point in the middle of the night.

“We had a solid run so I just hung out outside my motor home a little bit, had a couple nice drinks and still had my driver’s suit on,” Dillon retold the story on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “We decided to check out the track, so a couple of us rode my golf cart around the track a couple times, and that was cool.”

And this is where the story gets all the more funny — and risky.

“Heck, I wanted to go see what the fans were up to, so we rolled into the infield and I walked into a couple motor homes,” Dillon said. “It was 4 in the morning at this point. They had gone night-night.

“People were starting to leave, it was pretty funny. I was waving to them, signing autographs. This lady had an Austin Dillon shirt on, leaving with her husband, taking their motor home out at 4:30 a.m.”

Everything was fun and games up to that point — until Dillon walked in the wrong RV.

“We walked in a motor home and one guy said, ‘I’ve got a gun in my sleeping bag,'” Dillon said. “I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not Kyle Busch, it’s OK.'”

Follow @JerryBonkowski