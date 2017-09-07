NASCAR America: Jerry Nadeau recounts how head injury changed his life, ended career

Jerry Nadeau’s racing career ended with one of the hardest impacts ever recorded in NASCAR history 14 years ago at Richmond Raceway.
The crash impact, recorded at just over 120 Gs, put Nadeau into a coma for nearly three weeks and he never competed in NASCAR again.
“I did everything I could, every rehab, everything I could do to make things better,” Nadeau said. “My left side’s kind of asleep. It’s still in that numbness feeling. It tingles 24/7. Unfortunately, when you scramble the brains a little bit, what you have is what you have after that.
NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan caught up with the former Hendrick Motorsports driver to see what his life was like today.
NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan had some good news for them today. He talked to NASCAR officials about the prospect of disqualified wins becoming a reality in NASCAR.
“I think NASCAR is seriously going to consider stripping wins in 2018. I don’t think that’s going to be in consideration as far as a change in policy this season,” Ryan said. “I think it’s absolutely, I’ve been told, under consideration for next season.”
Ryan predicted that NASCAR could potentially look at “ratcheting up” penalties this season to prevent more infractions like the one that cost Denny Hamlin his Cup crew chief for the next two races.
“You could hear news on that in the near term where NASCAR might say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to strip wins, but we might consider ratcheting up penalties,” Ryan said.
Analyst Kyle Petty said he wants more than just the loss of the win for illegal cars.
“It should just be DQ (disqualified),” Petty said. “No points. No money. No anything. You got your moment of exposure, your 15 minutes of fame by winning the race. Guess what? You go home. You get nothing. And at the end of the year when it says you ran 36 races? No, you ran 35 races.”
Watch the video for the full discussion on the possibility of disqualified race-winners.
Who is Hot and Not ahead of the Cup regular-season finale at Richmond
In the last six races at the .75-mile track, six different drivers have visited victory lane.
The last driver to repeat as a winner at the “Action Track” is Joey Logano. He won in April and in the spring 2014 race.
Logano will be desperate to win this weekend. The Team Penske driver has to win Saturday to make the playoffs after his April win was deemed ineligible for the playoffs after his car failed inspection.
If his performance over all the Cup Series’ short tracks this season continues, Logano may have a good chance.
Logano has finished in the top five in three of the four short track races so far, the most of all drivers. His worst finish was 13th in the Bristol night race.
But Logano may want to give extra attention to qualifying. In that same six-race stretch of unique winners, each of them started in the top five.
Here is who is hot and not ahead of the Federated Auto Parts 400.
Who is Hot
Denny Hamlin
• Won at Darlington for his second win of the season (New Hampshire). Was encumbered for failing inspection.
• Top-four finishes in eight of the last 11 races, including two wins.
• Three Richmond wins, all in the fall including this race last year.
• Worst finish in the last four races at Richmond is sixth. Finished was third in April.
Kyle Busch
• Finished second at Darlington. Has finished in the top two in three of the last five races.
• Two wins this season, both came in the last five races (Pocono and Bristol).
• Finished top 10 in the last five races for his best streak this season
• Four Richmond wins, all came in the spring race.
Kevin Harvick
• Finished ninth at Darlington after winning the pole.
• Finished top 10 in 14 of the last 19 races of 2017.
• Three Richmond wins, but all with Richard Childress Racing.
• Finished fifth in the last three races at Richmond.
Erik Jones
• Finished fifth at Darlington, top-five finishes in the last three races.
• Finished top 10 in the last five races for best streak of his career.
• One start at Richmond. Accident on Lap 4 in April resulted in finishing 38th.
Who is Not
Jimmie Johnson.
• Finished 12th at Darlington for sixth straight race without a top-10 finish.
• One top 10 in his last 10 races (10th at New Hampshire).
• Three top-five finishes this season, all wins.
• Three Richmond wins. Last came in 2008.
Kasey Kahne
• Finished 24th at Darlington. Has only one top-10 finish in the last 15 races, a win at Indy.
• Six DNFs from accidents this season.
• One Richmond win in 2005, the first Cup win of his career.
• Finished 22nd in April.
Joey Logano
• Finished 18th at Darlington.
• Ten finishes outside the top 20 in the last 16 races.
• Won at Richmond in April but finish was encumbered after his car failed inspection.
Chase Elliott
• Finished 11th at Darlington. Has only two top 10s in the last seven races.
• In four Richmond starts, best finish was 12th in April 2016.
• Finished 24th at Richmond in April.
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Richmond preview, Jerry Nadeau interview
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs on NBCSN from 5-6 p.m. ET and previews this weekend’s Cup regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.
Carolyn Manno hosts in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty, Nate Ryan and Slugger Labbe are live from NBC Charlotte.
What to expect:
· In the fallout of NASCAR’s decision to strip Denny Hamlin’s Southern 500 win of playoff eligibility, the conversation has turned to whether or not NASCAR should completely disqualify winning drivers whose cars are found to be illegal. Kyle Petty, Slugger Labbe and Nate Ryan give their insights on NASCAR possibly taking that step in the future.
· Hamlin’s Southern 500 win is the second this season to be stripped of playoff eligibility. The first came this past spring at Richmond as Joey Logano took the checkered flag – only to be penalized four days later. We’ll look and listen back on that race in Scan All Richmond.
· For drivers without a win, Saturday’s regular season finale at Richmond is the last chance. Which of them has the best shot to break through and score a playoff spot?
· Nate Ryan sits down with former NASCAR driver Jerry Nadeau in a special feature. In 2003, Nadeau narrowly survived a horrific practice crash at Richmond that ended his racing career. Fourteen years later, what impact has Nadeau’s crash had on the safety rules that NASCAR has in place for its drivers today?
The city of Houston and its surrounding areas are still in the early stages of the recovery process from Hurricane Harvey, the Category 4 hurricane that impacted the Texas coast last week.
At the same time, the state of Florida is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Irma this weekend.
Multiple drivers and teams in NASCAR are doing their part to help those in need by establishing relief funds, food drives and other means for helping victims of the hurricane.
Here’s a look at different ways NASCAR is helping.
Richmond Raceway
The track and Team Penske’s Joey Logano have partnered to host a silent auction to support hurricane relief efforts prior to Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 . The silent auction will include original pieces of race memorabilia from Team Penske, Richmond Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Furniture Row Racing and other NASCAR teams with proceeds donated to the American Red Cross. The silent auction will be held from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Commonwealth Mall outside The Classic Amphitheater.
Talladega Superspeedway/Atlanta Motor Speedway/Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway will open its Rock City Campground beginning at 7 a.m. Friday morning for evacuees heading north or inland from Hurricane Irma.
Accommodations will be available as long as possible prior to potential landfall. Evacuees should access Rock City Campground off Bruton Smith Boulevard through Entrance Z and will have access to bathhouse facilities on speedway property.
Evacuees are asked to check in at the ticket office on the second floor of Smith Tower at the speedway’s main entrance, starting as early as Friday morning. After-hour arrivals will be handled by Charlotte Motor Speedway security.
All four of Hendrick’s driver have established a relief fund with a goal of raising $500,00o in the next two weeks.
Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott have contributed a combined $200,000 to establish the fund and are now encouraging the public to join the effort by making a donation before midnight ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Tax-deductible contributions can be made by visiting HendrickRelief.org.
All donations to the campaign will benefit qualified charitable organizations supporting disaster relief efforts, including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.
On Thursday, members of Johnson’s pit crew volunteered at a Lowe’s to help prepare supplies for hurricane victims.
Shell, Logano’s primary sponsor, has donated $1 million to the America Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund. Logano has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross and opened a donation portal through the Joey Logano Foundation to collect funds on behalf of the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.
All proceeds donated through JLF this month will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund.
Logano will have a Red Cross-inspired red-and-white paint scheme Saturday at Richmond Raceway that will raise awareness for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Stewart-Haas Racing
Two sponsors for SHR are involved in relief efforts.
Code 3 Associates, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in animal rescue and recovery in disaster areas, is deployed in Southeast Texas and is also preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma.
Anheuser-Busch will deliver five extra truckloads – over 255,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin.
Due to very high levels of demand for emergency drinking water supplies, the Cartersville, Georgia, brewery will pause beer production on Monday to produce more clean, safe emergency drinking water.
Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch, and his wife Beth Gibson, donated a pallet of water, diapers and wipes to be delivered to Texas last weekend.
Leavine Family Racing
LFR and driver Michael McDowell have teamed up with Convoy of Hope and donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. Texas is home to the Leavines.
Convoy of Hope will be included on McDowell’s No. 95 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond.
The parent company of Furniture Row Racing is donating $1 million in bedding to hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana to be distributed through their partner World Vision, and in turn their community partners.
Kenseth will drive the Hurricane Harvey Relief Toyota this weekend at Richmond.
The Toyota Mothers of Invention (MOI) program recognizes women who actively contribute through innovation, entrepreneurship and invention. Select MOIs with ties to disaster response and relief have sprung into action, finding ways to solve steep challenges resulting from the disaster situation in south Texas and Louisiana.
Toyota is partnering with DayOne Response and Well Aware, an Austin-based MOI organization that will assist with training and water distribution, along with LuminAID to bring water purification bags, portable phone chargers and lanterns to those affected by Harvey:
DayOne Response: Invented a water filtration bag that takes 30 minutes to purify water. One bag will provide clean drinking water for a family of four for two months. There are approximately 10,000 people in Houston in need of access to clean water while infrastructure is restored. LuminAID: Invented lightweight, long-lasting, solar-charged lanterns and portable phone chargers to aid those without electricity during disaster situations.
Richard Childress Racing
The team began collecting bottled water and individual snack packages for Harvey relief on Wednesday. People can bring their donations to the RCR Museum and put them in a tractor-trailer the team has commissioned. RCR is not asking for clothes or non-perishable food – it will not make it to Texas.