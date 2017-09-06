Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Racing is in Austin Dillon’s DNA

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Austin Dillon has two things running through his veins: blood and racing. They’re inseparable.

It’s really not surprising. After all, Austin’s father, Mike Dillon, raced in NASCAR before he became a team executive.

Austin’s mother is the daughter of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress. And younger brother Ty is also continuing the family racing business in NASCAR Cup.

“(Growing up) was a blast,” he said. “You grow up in that fast-paced atmosphere and you want to be a part of it your whole life. It’s a lifestyle that one day I hoped I one day would be in and now I am. It’s great.”

Austin was a special guest on Wednesday’s NASCAR America, which originated from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte.

Along with host Marty Snider and analysts Jeff Burton and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, the older Dillon brother talked what it was like not just growing up, but also growing up around some of the greatest names in the sport, like Dale Earnhardt, who won six of his seven Cup championships for Austin’s beloved “pop pop.”

Dillon also revealed that had he not made it in racing, he may have done so in baseball. He grew up a talented hitter and even helped lead his team to the Little League World Series.

But when you’re surrounded by racing 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, baseball eventually took a back seat to the family business.

Dillon has two championships already in his NASCAR career: Trucks and Xfinity. His big goal now is to win a NASCAR Cup crown — he has a chance at doing so being part of this season’s upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs — and become the first driver ever in the sport’s history to win championships in all three of NASCAR’s major series.

Check out the video above to learn more about the life Dillon has lived up to now, and what he hopes to do in the future.

 

NASCAR America: Austin Dillon greets Darlington fans at 4 a.m. — until a gun shows up

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was 4 a.m. early Monday morning at Darlington, and Austin Dillon couldn’t sleep after the Bojangles’ Southern 500.

It was kind of understandable: when you finish fourth at a place like the Track Too Tough To Tame, sometimes you get so wired that it’s hard to go to sleep.

And, the way Dillon figured it, if he can’t sleep, he wasn’t going to let others sleep — in a nice and fun way, that is, kind of.

Dillon and a couple of his also wide-awake buddies left his motor home in the infield and walked and rode around, looking for others that were also up at that point in the middle of the night.

“We had a solid run so I just hung out outside my motor home a little bit, had a couple nice drinks and still had my driver’s suit on,” Dillon retold the story on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “We decided to check out the track, so a couple of us rode my golf cart around the track a couple times, and that was cool.”

And this is where the story gets all the more funny — and risky.

“Heck, I wanted to go see what the fans were up to, so we rolled into the infield and I walked into a couple motor homes,” Dillon said. “It was 4 in the morning at this point. They had gone night-night.

“People were starting to leave, it was pretty funny. I was waving to them, signing autographs. This lady had an Austin Dillon shirt on, leaving with her husband, taking their motor home out at 4:30 a.m.”

Everything was fun and games up to that point — until Dillon walked in the wrong RV.

“We walked in a motor home and one guy said, ‘I’ve got a gun in my sleeping bag,'” Dillon said. “I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not Kyle Busch, it’s OK.'”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America — Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett: Winners that break rules should be DQ’d, face six-figure fines

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett have seen and had enough.

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, the two NASCAR on NBC analysts and former NASCAR Cup drivers reacted strongly to some of the penalties that were handed out earlier in the day by NASCAR.

In short:

Which brings us back full circle to Burton and Jarrett, who made their feelings on the penalties very clear.

Burton:

“I think it’s time to start disqualifying people. I think it’s time in today’s world where Denny Hamlin won that race and by him winning that race, that kept someone else from winning the race, and no one got those five points moving into the playoffs.

“It’s time to disqualify people. It’s time to say, ‘If you’re illegal, here’s the rules.’ Whether you like the rules or not, that’s not the question. These are the rules as written. If you are found to break the rules, and it’s not a mistake, it 100 percent happened  — and even if it is a mistake, you have to be responsible for them.

“It’s time to start taking wins away. It’s time to give the points to the person that won the race. Any team that wins and did it illegal didn’t win the race. Every short track in the country takes wins away, but we can’t do it here.”

Jarrett:

“I agree 100 percent with Jeff that we’re going to start disqualifying people. And the two of us can understand that: Jeff and I had wins taken away in the Xfinity Series, the only two people that I know of that had that happen since 1982. Mine was at Michigan (and Burton’s was in Pulaski, Virginia). So, it can be done.

“It’s not fair that on Wednesday, we find out that the winner of the race has cheated — has bent the rules. I hate the word ‘cheated,’ but everybody’s trying everything they can.”

Jarrett also called for a new system where cars should be inspected before they go to victory lane. If the car passes at-track, but violations are found when the winning car is taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, Jarrett said throw the book at the offending teams.

“Then if they want to take the cars back and find something wrong, then it’s a huge financial penalty — I’m talking hundreds of thousands of dollars — to put a stop to this.”

Another point brought up today: Why are penalties attached to drivers and not teams?

Check out the video below for more:

 

Joe Gibbs Racing won’t appeal Denny Hamlin’s Darlington penalty; Chris Gabehart to be crew chief

By Nate RyanSep 6, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin will start the Cup Series playoffs without crew chief Mike Wheeler.

Joe Gibbs Racing said Wednesday it won’t appeal Hamlin’s rear-suspension penalties after the No. 11 Toyota’s win in Sunday’s Bojangles Southern 500, which means Wheeler’s two-race suspension will begin with the regular-season finale Sept. 9 at Richmond Raceway (rather than be deferred while awaiting an appeal hearing that could have made him eligible).

Chris Gabehart will be the interim crew chief for Hamlin at Richmond and Chicagoland Speedway. 

Gabehart has been the crew chief for the No. 20 Xfinity Series team of JGR in 23 races this season, including four victories. He has worked three times in 2017 with Hamlin, winning the June 17 race at Michigan International Speedway. Gabehart was suspended two races after NASCAR ruled that victory also was encumbered becuase of an illegal splitter.

NASCAR America 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Austin Dillon at NASCAR Hall of Fame

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 6, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider will be the host along with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton. Nate Ryan also will call in for a news update.

And our special guest will be NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon.

On today’s episode:

* Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief, Greg Ives, will miss Saturday’s race at Richmond after being fined and suspended for one race because of two loose lug nuts after Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.

* Both of Denny Hamlin’s Darlington wins have been encumbered, and the crew chiefs in those respective races have both been fined and each will be suspended for two races in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

* Also, Team Penske’s Xfinity Series team was penalized and crew chief Greg Erwin will be suspended for one race for having two loose lug nuts after Saturday’s Xfinity race.

* Austin Dillon joins the show to talk about this season, the upcoming playoffs, along with the young driver movement in NASCAR and his sibling rivalry.

* Dillon comes from a family of racers. He completes weekly in the Monster Energy Series with younger brother Ty. His father, Mike, raced in NASCAR before becoming a team executive, and his grandfather, Richard Childress, is one of NASCAR’s most legendary team owners. We talk about his family ties to the sport and how it’s influenced his career.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.