Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s interim crew chief for Richmond will be car chief Travis Mack

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have car chief Travis Mack as the interim crew chief on the No. 88 Chevrolet for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.

NASCAR announced No. 88 crew chief Greg Ives’ suspension Wednesday for Richmond after Earnhardt’s car was found with two unsecured lug nuts after Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

In a release, Hendrick Motorsports said it wouldn’t appeal the penalty, installing Mack, 34, as the crew chief at Richmond.

Mack has been Earnhardt’s car chief since 2015 under Ives and had worked as a mechanic at Hendrick from 2004-12 on the teams of Jeff Gordon and Earnhardt. He was the car chief at JR Motorsports’ Xfinity team from 2013-14, winning a championship with Chase Elliott.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in Travis and everyone on the team,” Hendrick vice president of competition Jeff Andrews said in a release. “Our people have done a great job all year with the lug nut rule. We won’t dwell on it (the penalty) and will look forward to having Greg back on the box next week at Chicagoland.”

Earnhardt, who will retire after this season, is 22nd in the points standings entering the Sept. 9 race at Richmond International Raceway, which is the last chance for making the 16-driver playoff field with a victory.