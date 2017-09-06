3-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean to serve as grand marshal of Dover Cup playoff race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider hosts along with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton. Nate Ryan will also call in.

And, our special guest will be NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon.

On today’s episode:

* Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief, Greg Ives, will miss Saturday’s race at Richmond after being fined and suspended for one race due to two loose lug nuts after Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.

* Both of Denny Hamlin’s Darlington wins have been encumbered and the crew chiefs in those respective races have both been fined and will each be suspended for two races in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

* Also, Team Penske’s Xfinity Series team was penalized and crew chief Greg Erwin will be suspended for one race for having two loose lug nuts after Saturday’s Xfinity race.

* Austin Dillon joins the show to talk about this season, the upcoming playoffs, along with the young driver movement in NASCAR and his sibling rivalry.

* Dillon comes from a family of racers. He completes weekly in the Monster Energy Series with younger brother Ty. His father Mike raced in NASCAR before becoming a team executive, and his grandfather Richard Childress is one of NASCAR’s most legendary team owners. We talk about his family ties to the sport and how its influenced his career.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.