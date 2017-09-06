3-time Grammy winner Wyclef Jean to serve as grand marshal of Dover Cup playoff race

Dover International Speedway announced Wednesday that three-time Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean will serve as grand marshal of the Apache Warrior 400 NASCAR Cup race at the Monster Mile on October 1.
Jean will give the command for drivers to start their engines prior to the first elimination race of the 2017 NASCAR Cup playoffs. The first four drivers of the original 16-driver playoff field will be eliminated after this race.
A native of Haiti, Jean began his career as a member of The Fugees before going on to a highly successful solo career that has seen him sell over 100 million records worldwide.
The race weekend at Dover will include a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Sept. 29, the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ “Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200” on Saturday, Sept. 30, and the NASCAR Cup race on Oct. 1.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from the NASCAR Hall of Fame from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Marty Snider hosts along with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton. Nate Ryan will also call in.
And, our special guest will be NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon.
On today’s episode:
* Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief, Greg Ives, will miss Saturday’s race at Richmond after being fined and suspended for one race due to two loose lug nuts after Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500.
* Both of Denny Hamlin’s Darlington wins have been encumbered and the crew chiefs in those respective races have both been fined and will each be suspended for two races in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.
* Also, Team Penske’s Xfinity Series team was penalized and crew chief Greg Erwin will be suspended for one race for having two loose lug nuts after Saturday’s Xfinity race.
* Austin Dillon joins the show to talk about this season, the upcoming playoffs, along with the young driver movement in NASCAR and his sibling rivalry.
* Dillon comes from a family of racers. He completes weekly in the Monster Energy Series with younger brother Ty. His father Mike raced in NASCAR before becoming a team executive, and his grandfather Richard Childress is one of NASCAR’s most legendary team owners. We talk about his family ties to the sport and how its influenced his career.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have car chief Travis Mack as the interim crew chief on the No. 88 Chevrolet for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Richmond Raceway.
NASCAR announced No. 88 crew chief Greg Ives’ suspension Wednesday for Richmond after Earnhardt’s car was found with two unsecured lug nuts after Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
In a release, Hendrick Motorsports said it wouldn’t appeal the penalty, installing Mack, 34, as the crew chief at Richmond.
Mack has been Earnhardt’s car chief since 2015 under Ives and had worked as a mechanic at Hendrick from 2004-12 on the teams of Jeff Gordon and Earnhardt. He was the car chief at JR Motorsports’ Xfinity team from 2013-14, winning a championship with Chase Elliott.
“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in Travis and everyone on the team,” Hendrick vice president of competition Jeff Andrews said in a release. “Our people have done a great job all year with the lug nut rule. We won’t dwell on it (the penalty) and will look forward to having Greg back on the box next week at Chicagoland.”
Earnhardt, who will retire after this season, is 22nd in the points standings entering the Sept. 9 race at Richmond International Raceway, which is the last chance for making the 16-driver playoff field with a victory.
NASCAR announced Wednesday that Denny Hamlin’s Cup and Xfinity series wins this past weekend at Darlington Raceway were encumbered because of rear suspension violations.
Mike Wheeler, crew chief for Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota in the Cup Series, has been suspended for two races, meaning he would miss the Sept. 17 playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway, where Hamlin is the defending winner.
While Hamlin will be the winner of record for both races, he will not get credit for the five playoff points from the NASCAR Cup victory in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 because of an L1 penalty for violating section 20.14.2 (rear suspension) of the NASCAR Rule Book.
Joe Gibbs Racing hasn’t announced whether it will appeal the penalty, which could defer Wheeler’s suspension.
Hamlin will fall to ninth in the Monster Energy Series playoff standings. Wheeler was fined $50,000, and the team and driver were assessed deductions of 25 points apiece.
Hamlin will remain fifth in the Cup Series standings, 24 points ahead of Brad Keselowski. The top 10 finishers in the regular season will earn playoff points bonuses.
Hamlin’s Xfinity team also was assessed an L1-level penalty for violating section 20.14.2 (rear suspension) in its Saturday victory. JGR Xfinity team crew chief Eric Phillips has been fined $25,000 and will be suspended for the next two races. The team also was penalized 25 owner points.
NASCAR also announced the No. 22 Team Penske Xfinity car of Joey Logano was assessed an L1-level penalty for violating sections 20.14.2 (rear suspension) after its runner-up finish to Hamlin Saturday.
Crew chief Greg Erwin was fined $25,000 and suspended from two races, the team was assessed with the loss of 25 owner points. Logano’s finish also was ruled encumbered.
Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Wednesday it will open its camping and RV facilities on Thursday for Hurricane Irma evacuees.
There will be no charge for evacuees, including those from Florida and along the Gulf Coast, seeking temporary refuge from the approaching hurricane.
The camping areas allow evacuees to park their vehicles or to pitch tents. Also, the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house will allow evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities.
Evacuees should enter the AMS property at Entrance “E” off Georgia Highway 19/41. The Unreserved Campgrounds will be on the left.
Those with campers and RVs should follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance “H” by the Speedway Credential Building. Turn onto and stay on Richard Petty Boulevard and then turn left into Entrance “G.” The campgrounds are on the right hand side.
AMS is about 25 miles south of Atlanta on Georgia Highway 19/41 and about eight miles west of Interstate 75 off Georgia Highway 20.
