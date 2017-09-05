Richard Petty Motorsports says no plans to merge in 2018 while moving into new location

RPM, which downsized to the No. 43 Ford with Aric Almirola this season, still is sorting out its driver, manufacturer and sponsor lineup for 2018, but the team will remain an independent entity next season, quelling speculation that it might consider moving under the umbrella of an existing Cup team.
The team is open to a partnership similar to its 2017 alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, which has supplied chassis and technical support after RPM struggled with building its own cars last year.
RPM still is looking for a new shop location next year after confirming last week an impending departure from its Mooresville, N.C., shop of nearly 80,000 square feet because it doesn’t need the room.
Almirola, who missed seven races with a fractured back, is in his sixth consecutive season of driving full time for the team.
Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway
The final act of the NASCAR season nears as the sport heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend. The .75-mile track will play host to the Monster Energy Cup Series regular-season finale and the Xfinity Series.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.
Cup – Federated Auto Parts 400
There are 39 cars entered for Saturday’s race.
No driver is attached to the No. 51 owned by Rick Ware Racing.
Last year Denny Hamlin led 189 laps, including the last 86, on the way to winning his third race at the short track.
Earlier this year Joey Logano held off the field to win the April race over Brad Keselowski and Hamlin. Logano’s win doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race.
Denny Hamlin had to drive hard and fast to recover from missing pit road and win Sunday’s Southern 500.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to make up 23.7 seconds to challenge Martin Truex Jr. for the win. Hamlin missed his entry to pit road on Lap 314.
“Twenty-three seconds is nearly 3/4 of a lap,” NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte said. “He got a big chunk early using those fresh tires. But around Lap 344 he’s still 10 seconds behind.”
Because of how much ground he covered, Letarte called Hamlin’s run “absolutely magical.”
The win was Hamlin’s second in the Southern 500 and his second this year. Hamlin wound up leading 124 laps, including the final three after Truex lost a tire and got into the outside wall.
“I’m not sure this gets enough credit,” Letarte said. “Years from now we’ll be looking back on this drive that Denny Hamlin put on and this will be a celebrated Southern 500.”
Jeff Burton called Hamlin’s pit-road mistake a 12-14 second mistake.
“Many times we see drivers when they make a mistake, the second mistake isn’t far after that because they try so hard, they try to make something happen,” Burton said. “He did a great job of getting there, managing the problem and then pushing extremely hard on a difficult race track to push on.”
Letarte said he was sad that Truex lost his tire because it deprived those watching the race of a “heavyweight fight” over the last two laps.
All four of Hendrick’s driver have established a relief fund with a goal of raising $500,00o in the next two weeks.
Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott have contributed a combined $200,000 to establish the fund and are now encouraging the public to join the effort by making a donation before midnight ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Tax-deductible contributions can be made by visiting HendrickRelief.org.
All donations to the campaign will benefit qualified charitable organizations supporting disaster relief efforts, including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.
Shell, Logano’s primary sponsor, has donated $1 million to the America Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund. Logano will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross and open a donation portal through the Joey Logano Foundation to collect funds on behalf of the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.
All proceeds donated through JLF for the next 30 days will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund.
Logano will have a Red Cross-inspired red-and-white paint scheme Saturday at Richmond Raceway that will raise awareness for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Stewart-Haas Racing
Two sponsors for SHR are involved in relief efforts.
Code 3 Associates, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in animal rescue and recovery in disaster areas, is deployed in Southeast Texas and is also preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma.
Anheuser-Busch will deliver five extra truckloads – over 255,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin.
Due to very high levels of demand for emergency drinking water supplies, the Cartersville, Georgia, brewery will pause beer production on Monday to produce more clean, safe emergency drinking water.
Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch, and his wife Beth Gibson, donated a pallet of water, diapers and wipes to be delivered to Texas last weekend.
Leavine Family Racing
LFR and driver Michael McDowell have teamed up with Convoy of Hope and donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. Texas is home to the Leavines.
Convoy of Hope will be included on McDowell’s No. 95 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond.
The JR Motorsports driver donated his winnings from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington to relief efforts.
Furniture Row
The parent company of Furniture Row Racing is donating $1 million in bedding to hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana to be distributed through their partner World Vision, and in turn their community partners.
Kenseth will drive the Hurricane Harvey Relief Toyota this weekend at Richmond.
The Toyota Mothers of Invention (MOI) program recognizes women who actively contribute through innovation, entrepreneurship and invention. Select MOIs with ties to disaster response and relief have sprung into action, finding ways to solve steep challenges resulting from the disaster situation in south Texas and Louisiana.
Toyota is partnering with DayOne Response and Well Aware, an Austin-based MOI organization that will assist with training and water distribution, along with LuminAID to bring water purification bags, portable phone chargers and lanterns to those affected by Harvey:
DayOne Response: Invented a water filtration bag that takes 30 minutes to purify water. One bag will provide clean drinking water for a family of four for two months. There are approximately 10,000 people in Houston in need of access to clean water while infrastructure is restored. LuminAID: Invented lightweight, long-lasting, solar-charged lanterns and portable phone chargers to aid those without electricity during disaster situations.
Richard Childress Racing
The team is collecting bottled water and individual snack packages for Harvey relief starting Wednesday. People can bring their donations to the RCR Museum and put them in a tractor-trailer the team has commissioned. RCR is not asking for clothes or non-perishable food – it will not make it to Texas.
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Southern 500 recap, Pete Pistone, Scan All
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all of the action from Darlington Raceway.
Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join her from Burton’s Garage. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone also joins the show for his weekly appearance.
On today’s episode:
· NASCAR took a trip down memory lane at Darlington with its official throwback weekend paying tribute to the late 1980s. Denny Hamlin overcame a pit road miscue and erased a large deficit to earn his second win in the Southern 500. We’ll hear from Denny on his big win.
· The playoffs are nearly here for all three national touring series, and the pressure is on! Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins us to discuss the controversial finish in Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series race in Canada. Was Austin Cindric’s winning pass of Kaz Grala over the line? What if that would happen Saturday night in the Monster Energy Series regular season finale at Richmond? Our experts weigh in.
· We’ll look back at a memorable Southern 500 from the perspective of the drivers, crew chiefs and spotters with today’s edition of Scan All: Darlington.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.