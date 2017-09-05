Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kaz Grala on Austin Cindric contact: ‘I’m going to race people the way they race me’ (video)

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
Two days after his last lap run-in with Austin Cindric in the Camping World Truck Series race, Kaz Grala said going forward he’ll show Cindric the same “level of sportsmanship that he showed me” when Cindric spun him to win.

Grala, a rookie for GMS Racing, made his comments on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint.”

Cindric scored his first NASCAR win after intentionally ramming into the back of Grala’s truck in Turn 5 of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, sending Grala spinning. The 18-year-old Grala, who won at Daytona in February, wound up finishing third.

“I think any good driver will tell you that they have a pretty good memory,” Grala said. “I’m not necessarily one to go out and flat wreck somebody like he did to me. … I honestly don’t think you should expect to see that approach from me. But I can tell you any time we’re racing around each other I’ll give him the level of sportsmanship that he showed me this weekend. I’m just going to use up all the room that I need and he’ll have to figure it out from there. Again, nothing personal at all, I’m going to race people the way they race me.”

Grala said he had been warned by his team after Cindric banged fenders with Noah Gragson to take second place.

“The 19 is being very aggressive behind you, just be prepared,” Grala said he was told.

But Grala was caught off guard by Cindric’s maneuver.

“We’ve known each other for years,” Grala said. “I honestly didn’t expect quite that. I think going forward for myself and everybody else, I think we just need to race each other the way we want to be raced. I will continue to race people with respect and kindly have a little bit of give and take because at the end of the day, if you can’t make it to the last lap of the race, you’re never going to win the race.”

Grala said the race was Cindric’s to lose, especially with the Brad Keselowski Racing driver in possession of “50 percent newer tire life” than Grala.

“I think honestly he was intimidated to try to race me down into those last couple of corners,” Grala said. “He saw that as his opportunity to not have to face me down into Turns 8, 9 and 10. He certainly dealt with me and got me out of his way, and he was able to complete that lap completely unchallenged, which I just feel bad because I feel like it denied the fans a bit of a race.”

Cindric appeared on the Motor Racing Network’s Motorsports Monday to defend his last-lap actions that delivered BKR its first win of the year and a spot for him in the playoffs. Cindric claimed he wouldn’t have made the move had he already been secured in the playoffs.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever gone into a corner and known that I was going to throttle up and hit the guy in front of me,” Cindric said. “No, I wasn’t planning on spinning him out. There was a lot of runoff there to the left I was going to move him to and try to get a good run down the straightaway, but I ended up sending him around.

“You can’t apologize for winning. I definitely don’t like how it all ended up especially with Kaz because Kaz and I have grown up racing together. Kaz and I are friends. Obviously that may change after that weekend. I know he’s not very happy, and he has all the right to be. It’s one of those things I’m going to have to move through and try to earn some respect back over time, I guess.’’

Grala said respect is something Cindric can earn back, but that it might be a hard thing to accomplish in the final eight races of the year.

“I think the 19 is going to have a difficult time going forward in the season because I think he lost the respect of some drivers out there and that’s not something he can’t gain back. He sure can,” Grala said. “It’s just for an immediate effect this season, I’m just not sure it was necessarily the right move for him and his team going forward.”

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Richmond Raceway

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
The final act of the NASCAR season nears as the sport heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend. The .75-mile track will play host to the Monster Energy Cup Series regular-season finale and the Xfinity Series.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Federated Auto Parts 400

There are 39 cars entered for Saturday’s race.

No driver is attached to the No. 51 owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Last year Denny Hamlin led 189 laps, including the last 86, on the way to winning his third race at the short track.

Earlier this year Joey Logano held off the field to win the April race over Brad Keselowski and Hamlin. Logano’s win doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity –  Virginia529 College Savings

There are 41 cars entered into Friday’s race.

There are five Cup drivers entered into the race: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon, Paul Menard and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

GMS Racing’s No. 96 Chevrolet driven by Ben Kennedy has been withdrawn from the event.

Last year Kyle Busch won this race after leading 197 laps from the pole.

Kyle Larson won the April race after a duel with Justin Allgaier.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin’s Southern 500 win ‘absolutely magical’

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin had to drive hard and fast to recover from missing pit road and win Sunday’s Southern 500.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to make up 23.7 seconds to challenge Martin Truex Jr. for the win. Hamlin missed his entry to pit road on Lap 314.

“Twenty-three seconds is nearly 3/4 of a lap,” NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte said. “He got a big chunk early using those fresh tires. But around Lap 344 he’s still 10 seconds behind.”

Because of how much ground he covered, Letarte called Hamlin’s run “absolutely magical.”

The win was Hamlin’s second in the Southern 500 and his second this year. Hamlin wound up leading 124 laps, including the final three after Truex lost a tire and got into the outside wall.

“I’m not sure this gets enough credit,” Letarte said. “Years from now we’ll be looking back on this drive that Denny Hamlin put on and this will be a celebrated Southern 500.”

Jeff Burton called Hamlin’s pit-road mistake a 12-14 second mistake.

“Many times we see drivers when they make a mistake, the second mistake isn’t far after that because they try so hard, they try to make something happen,” Burton said. “He did a great job of getting there, managing the problem and then pushing extremely hard on a difficult race track to push on.”

Letarte said he was sad that Truex lost his tire because it deprived those watching the race of a “heavyweight fight” over the last two laps.

Watch the video for the full segment.

Guide to NASCAR’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT
The city of Houston and its surrounding areas are still in the early stages of the recovery process from Hurricane Harvey, the Category 4 hurricane that impacted the Texas coast last week.

Multiple drivers and teams in NASCAR are doing their part to help those in need by establishing relief funds, food drives and other means for helping victims of the hurricane.

Here’s a look at different ways NASCAR is helping.

Brennan Poole/Chip Ganassi Racing

Brennan Poole, driver of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 car in the Xfinity Series, once lived in The Woodlands, Texas, which is about 30 miles from downtown Houston.

Poole and his girlfriend, Lindsey Giannini, have started a drive called “Poole for Texas” which collects food and funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Containers for non-perishable foods will be at various spots in CGR’s Concord, North Carolina, shop Wednesday from 8 a.m – 4:30 p.m.

For those wishing to make a cash or check donation, there will be a collection box in the CGR gift shop available until Sept. 13. Checks should be made out to the Houston Food Bank.

Online monetary donations can be made through a youcaring.com page. Just $1 is good for three meals. The highest fund contribution will receive a piece of Brennan’s car.

Hendrick Motorsports

All four of Hendrick’s driver have established a relief fund with a goal of raising $500,00o in the next two weeks.

Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott have contributed a combined $200,000 to establish the fund and are now encouraging the public to join the effort by making a donation before midnight ET on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Tax-deductible contributions can be made by visiting HendrickRelief.org.

All donations to the campaign will benefit qualified charitable organizations supporting disaster relief efforts, including the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which is housed at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity.

Joey Logano/Shell

Shell, Logano’s primary sponsor, has donated $1 million to the America Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund. Logano will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross and open a donation portal through the Joey Logano Foundation to collect funds on behalf of the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief.

All proceeds donated through JLF for the next 30 days will go to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey disaster relief fund.

Logano will have a Red Cross-inspired red-and-white paint scheme Saturday at Richmond Raceway that will raise awareness for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Stewart-Haas Racing

Two sponsors for SHR are involved in relief efforts.

Code 3 Associates, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization specializing in animal rescue and recovery in disaster areas, is deployed in Southeast Texas and is also preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma.

Anheuser-Busch will deliver five extra truckloads – over 255,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin.

Due to very high levels of demand for emergency drinking water supplies, the Cartersville, Georgia, brewery will pause beer production on Monday to produce more clean, safe emergency drinking water.

Tony Gibson, crew chief for Kurt Busch, and his wife Beth Gibson, donated a pallet of water, diapers and wipes to be delivered to Texas last weekend.

Leavine Family Racing

LFR and driver Michael McDowell have teamed up with Convoy of Hope and donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. Texas is home to the Leavines.

Convoy of Hope will be included on McDowell’s No. 95 Chevrolet this weekend at Richmond.

Via Leavine Family Racing

Elliott Sadler

The JR Motorsports driver donated his winnings from Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington to relief efforts.

Furniture Row

The parent company of Furniture Row Racing is donating $1 million in bedding to hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana to be distributed through their partner World Vision, and in turn their community partners.

The company also had a disaster relief campaign with World Vision so people can donate directly through Furniture Row’s site. Here is a direct link: www.worldvision.org/furniturerow.

Matt Kenseth/Toyota

Kenseth will drive the Hurricane Harvey Relief Toyota this weekend at Richmond.

The Toyota Mothers of Invention (MOI) program recognizes women who actively contribute through innovation, entrepreneurship and invention. Select MOIs with ties to disaster response and relief have sprung into action, finding ways to solve steep challenges resulting from the disaster situation in south Texas and Louisiana.

Toyota is partnering with DayOne Response and Well Aware, an Austin-based MOI organization that will assist with training and water distribution, along with LuminAID to bring water purification bags, portable phone chargers and lanterns to those affected by Harvey:

DayOne Response: Invented a water filtration bag that takes 30 minutes to purify water. One bag will provide clean drinking water for a family of four for two months. There are approximately 10,000 people in Houston in need of access to clean water while infrastructure is restored.
LuminAID: Invented lightweight, long-lasting, solar-charged lanterns and portable phone chargers to aid those without electricity during disaster situations.

Richard Childress Racing

The team is collecting bottled water and individual snack packages for Harvey relief starting Wednesday. People can bring their donations to the RCR Museum and put them in a tractor-trailer the team has commissioned. RCR is not asking for clothes or non-perishable food – it will not make it to Texas.

Richard Petty Motorsports says no plans to merge in 2018 while moving into new location

By Nate RyanSep 5, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
Officials from Richard Petty Motorsports, whose shop went up for lease last week, said Tuesday they have no plans to merge with another team while seeking a new home.

RPM, which downsized to the No. 43 Ford with Aric Almirola this season, still is sorting out its driver, manufacturer and sponsor lineup for 2018, but the team will remain an independent entity next season, quelling speculation that it might consider moving under the umbrella of an existing Cup team.

The team is open to a partnership similar to its 2017 alliance with Roush Fenway Racing, which has supplied chassis and technical support after RPM struggled with building its own cars last year.

RPM still is looking for a new shop location next year after confirming last week an impending departure from its Mooresville, N.C., shop of nearly 80,000 square feet because it doesn’t need the room.

Almirola, who missed seven races with a fractured back, is in his sixth consecutive season of driving full time for the team.