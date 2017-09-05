Germain Racing signs multi-year extension with Ty Dillon, GEICO

Germain Racing announced Tuesday it has signed multi-year contract extension with rookie driver Ty Dillon and long-time sponsor GEICO insurance.
The announcement comes with 11 races left in Dillon’s rookie campaign in the No. 13 Chevrolet.
GEICO has been a sponsor of Germain Racing since 2008 in the Xfinity Series. The team and sponsor moved up to the Cup level part-time in 2009 and full-time in 2010 with Max Papis and then Casey Mears. Mears drove for Germain Racing until last season.
The team will continue to be part of a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Dillon, a grandson of Childress, drives part-time for RCR in the Xfinity Series.
“Being able to partner with GEICO all these years has been a source of great pride for our race team and for me personally,” said team owner Bob Germain, Jr. in a press release. “They’re an incredible company and they support our sport in so many different ways. We’re very fortunate to be the team that gets to represent GEICO on the race track. I appreciate their support and I look forward to working with them in the years to come. Ty Dillon has given us some very exciting races in his rookie season. We have extended Ty’s contract, and look forward to crew chief Bootie Barker and Ty leading the team to more success. They will be supported by all of the same great team members who have helped build Germain Racing.”
Through 25 races Dillon is 24th in the point standings. Without any top five or top-10 finishes, Dillon’s best result is 13th twice, in May at Talladega and Sunday in the Southern 500. He has an average finish of 20.5 and has led 40 laps, including 27 at Dover in June.
Dillon is third in the rookie standings behind Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.
“GEICO is an amazing sponsorship partner and a great supporter of NASCAR as a whole,” Dillon said in a press release. “I love having the chance to represent them and be a part of their widespread footprint in the sport, along with their long-standing relationship with Germain Racing. We’ve experienced success together during my rookie season and I’m excited for what the future holds for our No. 13 GEICO team,”