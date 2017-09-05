Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
For those seeking Cup playoff spot at Richmond, it’s simple: Just win

By Dustin LongSep 5, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
No formulas are required, no charts need to be explained. It’s all quite simple. For 17 eligible Monster Energy Cup drivers, including Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Dale Earnhardt Jr., they must win Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway to make the playoffs. 

“It’s pretty simple,’’ Logano said. “You could almost write an article without talking to me.” 

Logano won at Richmond in April but the victory does not count toward playoff eligibility because his car failed inspection after the race. While he and his team say that the issue did not directly lead to their struggles since — they cite aero issues and the loss of speed — Logano has not been as competitive.

He had eight top-10 finishes in the nine races leading up to and including the spring Richmond race. Logano has had three top-10 finishes in the 16 races since.

Sunday night’s 18th-place finish in the Southern 500 was a repeat of the team’s woes.

“We just didn’t have the speed,’’ Logano said.

Bowyer also must win at Richmond to make the playoffs in his first season at Stewart-Haas Racing. He has two wins at the Virginia track in 23 career starts, but those victories came in 2008 and ’12. He comes into Saturday’s race after a last-place finish in the Southern 500 because of a blown engine. 

Earnhardt, in his final full-time season in Cup, will seek to make the playoffs without crew chief Greg Ives this weekend. NASCAR announced after Sunday’s race that two lug nuts were found not secured on Earnhardt’s car. The penalty, which is expected to be announced Wednesday, is a $20,000 fine and one-race suspension for the crew chief.

Others who are eligible for a playoff spot and must win to make the postseason include Danica Patrick, Trevor Bayne, AJ Allmendinger, Paul Menard, David Ragan, Chris Buescher and rookies Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon.

Should an eligible driver without a victory win Saturday night’s race, they would take the place of either Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth or Jamie McMurray. Those are the only drivers without a victory in a playoff spot at this point. Elliott has 737 points, Kenseth 735 and McMurray 734.

“I just hope we can have a clean race and not have any issues (at Richmond),’’ Elliott said.

Germain Racing signs multi-year extension with Ty Dillon, GEICO

By Daniel McFadinSep 5, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT
Germain Racing announced Tuesday it has signed multi-year contract extension with rookie driver Ty Dillon and long-time sponsor GEICO insurance.

The announcement comes with 11 races left in Dillon’s rookie campaign in the No. 13 Chevrolet.

GEICO has been a sponsor of Germain Racing since 2008 in the Xfinity Series. The team and sponsor moved up to the Cup level part-time in 2009 and full-time in 2010 with Max Papis and then Casey Mears. Mears drove for Germain Racing until last season.

The team will continue to be part of a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing. Dillon, a grandson of Childress, drives part-time for RCR in the Xfinity Series.

“Being able to partner with GEICO all these years has been a source of great pride for our race team and for me personally,” said team owner Bob Germain, Jr. in a press release. “They’re an incredible company and they support our sport in so many different ways. We’re very fortunate to be the team that gets to represent GEICO on the race track. I appreciate their support and I look forward to working with them in the years to come. Ty Dillon has given us some very exciting races in his rookie season. We have extended Ty’s contract, and look forward to crew chief Bootie Barker and Ty leading the team to more success. They will be supported by all of the same great team members who have helped build Germain Racing.”

Through 25 races Dillon is 24th in the point standings. Without any top five or top-10 finishes, Dillon’s best result is 13th twice, in May at Talladega and Sunday in the Southern 500. He has an average finish of 20.5 and has led 40 laps, including 27 at Dover in June.

Dillon is third in the rookie standings behind Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez.

“GEICO is an amazing sponsorship partner and a great supporter of NASCAR as a whole,” Dillon said in a press release. “I love having the chance to represent them and be a part of their widespread footprint in the sport, along with their long-standing relationship with Germain Racing. We’ve experienced success together during my rookie season and I’m excited for what the future holds for our No. 13 GEICO team,”

Bump & Run: Will Hendrick struggles continue into playoffs?

By NBC SportsSep 5, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT
What’s your take on the performance of Hendrick Motorsports with the playoffs two weeks away?

Nate Ryan: Darlington was disappointing for the team, but it still is too early to tell. Hendrick didn’t lead any laps in the 2016 Southern 500, either, but when the playoffs opened at Chicagoland Speedway two weeks later, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson led 193 of 270 laps. It’s conceivable the team will flip the switch again.

Dustin Long: I’m with Nate. The performance has been disappointing, but then you look at what Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott did last year at Chicagoland Speedway and Johnson’s overall record and it’s hard to count this organization out. Still, it is troubling to see all of its cars struggling to find speed.

Daniel McFadin: HMS has 13 top fives this year —but none since Kasey Kahne pulled out a win at the Brickyard six races ago. They haven’t had the speed to be a consistent presence in the top 10 for months. At this point I’ll be surprised if Jimmie Johnson, who hasn’t finished higher than 10th since he won at Dover in June, is able to make a lot of noise in the first round outside of Dover.

Jerry Bonkowski: Even though there will likely be at least three HMS drivers to start the playoffs, it doesn’t mean that any of them will reach the final round. Sure, Jimmie Johnson has three wins, but no other top fives — and just four other top 10s. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see two, if not all three, HMS drivers fail to advance past the first round. 

Martin Truex Jr. has accumulated 52 playoff points with one race left before the postseason – a total far better than any other driver. Does this make him a sure bet to advance all the way to Miami and race for the championship?

Nate Ryan: It would be virtually impossible for him to avoid advancing to the second round, making the third round should be a top-25 cinch, and advancing to Miami shouldn’t be a tall order for this team. A poor finish in the third round probably still knocks out Truex, but he could average a top 10 and easily be racing for a championship for the second time in three years.

Dustin Long: Not a sure bet, but it will give him enough of an advantage to get to at least to the third round. I would be shocked not to see the No. 78 team racing for the championship in Miami.

Daniel McFadin: Truex should be able to waltz through at least the first two rounds, especially with his strong tracks Dover, Charlotte and Chicago waiting for him. But as the final four laps at Darlington showed, it doesn’t matter how good you’ve been in the first 3/4 of race. Anything could trip you up between Chicago and Miami.

Jerry Bonkowski: Truex has had an outstanding regular season and is definitely one of the favorites going into the playoffs. But, if he stumbles in the first round, he could make an early exit like Jimmie Johnson did in 2015. No one is a sure bet in this format, even Truex.

Sunday’s Southern 500 finished with more than 100 laps of green-flag racing. What’s your take on NASCAR being more selective on when it calls debris cautions?

Nate Ryan: It’s commendable. NASCAR should holster the yellow flag for debris whenever possible. Sunday’s finish was a good example of how a track with high tire wear naturally produces drama over the course of a long run without the necessity of re-racking the field with restarts.

Dustin Long: I like that NASCAR has been more selective. It changes the dynamics and strategy. You can still have chaotic finishes (Indy), but by letting the race go green, you can also get a finish like Sunday at Darlington with Denny Hamlin chasing down Martin Truex Jr. for the win.

Daniel McFadin: The lack of mysterious debris cautions is commendable, even if it may or may not have taken criticism from Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a post-race Periscope session (and other complaints) after the June Michigan race for NASCAR to take stock of what it throws cautions for.

Jerry Bonkowski: On the one hand, I like that NASCAR is being more selective with debris cautions. But on the other hand, more than 100 laps of green-flag racing can be a detriment, as fans’ attention spans are short. Plus, it’s hard to beat a late-race restart for excitement and how the race ultimately plays out.

Austin Cindric defends winning bump as ‘game NASCAR has set up for us to play’

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT
Austin Cindric, whose last lap, bump-and-run move to win Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series race added to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park’s history of controversial finishes, says his actions were a result of “the game NASCAR has set up for us.’’

Cindric, who scored his first career series win to earn a spot in the playoffs for he and his Brad Keselowski Racing team, made his comments on the MRN Motorsports Monday show.

Cindric ran into the back of leader Kaz Grala’s truck and moved by to take the win. The contact spun Grala, who finished third.

“It’s pretty obvious what happened,’’ Cindric said of his contact. “I may have been too honest about what went through my head in order to make that happen. I don’t race that way, contrary to what most think, especially after yesterday.

“But honestly, it’s the game NASCAR has set up for us to play, which isn’t a negative, but it also is not a positive. Guys have dumped people for wins, especially at that race track for many, many years.

“I honestly would haven’t done it unless I had incentive. My incentive was to get the team a win, and my incentive was to get us in the playoffs. If we’re in the playoffs, I wouldn’t have done it. It’s just one of those deals that you had to get yourself to do.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever gone into a corner and known that I was going to throttle up and hit the guy in front of me. No, I wasn’t planning on spinning him out. There was a lot of runoff there to the left I was going to move him to and try to get a good run down the straightaway, but I ended up sending him around.

“You can’t apologize for winning. I definitely don’t like how it all ended up especially with Kaz because Kaz and I have grown up racing together. Kaz and I are friends. Obviously that may change after that weekend. I know he’s not very happy, and he has all the right to be. It’s one of those things I’m going to have to move through and try to earn some respect back over time, I guess.’’

Grala expressed his displeasure on Twitter after the race.

This adds to the legacy of memorable finishes at the road track.

Last year, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer made contact coming to the finish line. Custer needed to win to make the playoffs. Nemechek won.

“Even in the Cole Custer thing and Nemechek last year, the thing about that was Nemechek took Cole’s chance away to contend for the championship,’’ Cindric told MRN Motorsports Monday. “I guess maybe where I was a bit too blunt in saying in my interview after the race that Kaz was already in the playoffs … I wasn’t taking his future away. I was taking a win away. Obviously, it still hurts just as much.

“It’s one of those deals that it made it a very simple decision for me. I didn’t know if I was going to have enough time to pass him cleanly down in (Turn) 10, and it was one of those things he probably wasn’t expecting me to get to him in (Turn) 5. Five was where I was strongest all day. I’m going to have to exploit that. I felt like that was the best way for me to get away before the last corner because you can usually see guys able to come back at them through (Turns) 9 and 10 because they’re esses, it’s just kind of one of those deals.

“You’re exactly right, in no series that I’ve raced in before except for in NASCAR have you been able to get away with something like that. It’s the game you play, and you have to play the game. I’m actually, honestly very surprised that lots of people aren’t accepting of what happened. I can understand that they’re upset, but it’s a move I had to make to put ourselves in a position to contend for the championship.’’

In 2013, Chase Elliott and Ty Dillon raced for the win there. Elliott won after contact on the final corner of the final lap.

Examining playoff picture for Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

By Dustin LongSep 4, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT
Here is a breakdown of the playoff situation for each of NASCAR’s three national series.

Monster Energy Cup Series

 

Xfinity Series

  • Two races remain in the regular season (Friday at Richmond and Sept. 16 at Chicagoland).
  • Four drivers are locked into the playoffs with a win (William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Reed and Jeremy Clements).
  • Elliott Sadler, Brennan Poole and Daniel Hemric clinched a playoffs spot on points.
  • Cole Custer is in the playoffs if there is not a new winner who is outside the current playoff cutoff
  • At least three drivers will make the playoffs on points.
  • Elliott Sadler will clinch the 2017 regular season championship if he has a 61-point lead over second place in points following Richmond (he enters with a 91-point lead).

 

Camping World Truck Series