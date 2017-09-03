Tonight’s Cup Series race at Darlington: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One of the most popular and anticipated races on the NASCAR Cup schedule takes place this evening in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The race caps off the third annual throwback weekend, with most teams and cars honoring drivers/teams from the 1980s/1990s. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner. There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 races. Will it be 12-of-12 tonight?

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Ray Evernham, Robert Yates, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier, along with Clifton Rutledge, Bojangles’ CEO will give the command to start engines at 6:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 6:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 367 laps (501.3 miles) around the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at Noon. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions at 5:25 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed by country music legends, The Oak Ridge Boys, at 6:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 84 degrees and a nine percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led the most laps (214 of 367), but it was Martin Truex Jr. who won. Harvick finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup