

Tonight’s Cup Series race at Darlington: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 3, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
One of the most popular and anticipated races on the NASCAR Cup schedule takes place this evening in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The race caps off the third annual throwback weekend, with most teams and cars honoring drivers/teams from the 1980s/1990s. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner. There have been 11 different winners in the last 11 races. Will it be 12-of-12 tonight?

Here are the details for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern):

START: 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Ray Evernham, Robert Yates, Ron Hornaday Jr. and Ken Squier, along with Clifton Rutledge, Bojangles’ CEO will give the command to start engines at 6:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 6:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 367 laps (501.3 miles) around the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 100. Stage 2 ends on Lap 200.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at Noon. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 4 p.m. Driver introductions at 5:25 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed by country music legends, The Oak Ridge Boys, at 6:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 6 p.m. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 5:30 p.m. The Motor Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 84 degrees and a nine percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick led the most laps (214 of 367), but it was Martin Truex Jr. who won. Harvick finished second, followed by Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Starting lineup for the 68th Southern 500


By Daniel McFadinSep 2, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are on the front row for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, which airs at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Harvick starts from the pole for the third time in four years (qualifying was canceled in 2016 and doesn’t count as an official pole).

Harvick and Truex will be followed to the green by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray.

Click here for the starting lineup

Austin Cindric wins first Truck Series pole for race in Canada


By Daniel McFadinSep 2, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT
On his 19th birthday, Austin Cindric won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

It is the first career Truck Series pole for the Brad Keselowski Racing driver.

He earned the top spot for Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 with a speed of 112.623 mph and a lap time of 78.602 seconds.

Completing the top five are Justin Haley (112.312 mph), Kaz Grala (111.976), Parker Kligerman (111.801) and Christopher Bell (111.592).

Sunday’s race will air at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Click here for qualifying results.

Four spots remain in the Xfinity playoffs as three more clinch berths on points at Darlington

By Nate RyanSep 2, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cole Custer (ninth), Daniel Hemric (18th) and Brennan Poole (sixth) clinched Xfinity Series playoff berths Saturday with top-2o finishes at Darlington Raceway.

Elliott Sadler missed the chance to clinch the regular-season Xfinity points title but maintained a sizable margin despite finishing 33rd in a late crash Saturday.

Sadler leads JR Motorsports teammate William Byron by 91 points in the standings with two races remaining in the regular season at Richmond International Raceway and Chicagoland Speedway.

The seven-race playoffs will begin with a 12-driver field in the Sept. 23 race at Kentucky Speedway. Sadler already had clinched a berth on points. William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Reed and Jeremy Clements have clinched playoffs spots with wins, leaving four berths open.

Click here for the Xfinity points standings after Darlington Raceway.

Results from Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway

By Dustin LongSep 2, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Denny Hamlin scored his 17th career Xfinity victory and fifth at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, passing Joey Logano for the lead in Turn 4 of the final lap.

Logano, who took the lead in Turn 3 of the final lap, finished second. Kevin Harvick placed third. Erik Jones was fourth. William Byron was the top Xfinity driver, placing fifth.

The victory is the 141st for Joe Gibbs Racing and 10th at Darlington Raceway in the series.

Click here for race results