Results, stats for Truck Series race in Canada

Austin Cindric spun Kaz Grala on the final lap in order to win the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
It’s his first win in 21 starts.
He was followed by Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala, Justin Haley and Ryan Truex.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages of a Cup race for the fifth time this season, winning the second 100-lap segment in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Truex took the lead from Denny Hamlin on Lap 179 and held first for the final 22 laps. The stage ended under yellow because of a multicar crash.
Truex has a series-leading 17 stage victories this season and 37 playoff points (five points per each of his four wins). He will gain at least another 15 playoff points tonight by clinching the regular-season championship ahead of the Sept. 9 finale at Richmond International Raceway.
Truex will carry the playoff points through the first three rounds, which conclude with points resets and eliminations.
Hamlin had taken the lead on a Lap 157 pit stop under a yellow flag for a spin by A.J. Allmendinger. He finished second ahead of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.
Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon and Matt Kenseth also earned stage points with top-10 finishes.
Truex won earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway after winning the first two stages.
There were three yellow flags in the second stage, the first for Daniel Suarez hitting the wall. The Joe Gibbs Racing rookie was eliminated in 38th and will need a win at Richmond to make the playoffs.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. snatched the lead from Kyle Larson on the final lap to win the first stage of Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Larson had taken the lead from Truex, the race’s defending winner, on Lap 22 and led 78 consecutive laps before falling to second on the 100th and last lap of the opening segment.
It’s the series-leading 16th stage victory of the season for Truex, who has 36 playoff points and likely will gain another 15 by clinching the regular-season title in Sunday’s race.
Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five, followed by Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.
The playoffs continued to take shape as Clint Bowyer, the only driver with a realistic shot of breaking into the field of 16 on points, suffered an engine problem during his first pit stop. Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford will finish last, and its misfortune makes it more likely that Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray will make the playoffs on points, barring a victory by a winless driver.
After Darlington, the Sept. 9 race at Richmond International Raceway will conclude the regular season.
Trevor Bayne brought out the first caution on Lap 17, slapping the wall with an apparent flat tire and collecting AJ Allmendinger.
During the ensuing yellow-flag pit stops, pole-sitter Harvick, who had led the first 18 laps, slid deep in his stall and lost nine spots on a slow stop. His No. 4 Ford quickly sliced through traffic and had moved into second within 50 laps.
Ryan Blaney also fell two laps down early after hitting the wall in the first five laps and then missing the entry to the pits for repairs.
Clint Bowyer suffered engine failure early in Sunday night’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
As a result, Bowyer is out for the race and takes a huge hit in his bid to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
“To be out like this this early, pretty much sucks,” Bowyer told NBCSN.
Bowyer came into today’s race one spot below the playoff cutoff line. But with his last-place finish, he has no choice but to go out and win next week’s race at Richmond Raceway to make the playoffs.
“We’re certainly not out of this deal,” Bowyer said. “We have one more race to go. We’ll go to Richmond and see if we can’t win that thing.”
Before Sunday's Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR On NBC's Rutledge Wood quizzed some of NASCAR's biggest stars about Rubik's Cubes, Madonna and Richard Petty in the spirit of Darlington's throwback weekend.