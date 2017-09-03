Clint Bowyer takes huge hit to playoff chances due to engine failure

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Clint Bowyer suffered engine failure early in Sunday night’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

As a result, Bowyer is out for the race and takes a huge hit in his bid to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“To be out like this this early, pretty much sucks,” Bowyer told NBCSN.

Bowyer came into today’s race one spot below the playoff cutoff line. But with his last-place finish, he has no choice but to go out and win next week’s race at Richmond Raceway to make the playoffs.

“We’re certainly not out of this deal,” Bowyer said. “We have one more race to go. We’ll go to Richmond and see if we can’t win that thing.”

Well that certainly wasn't how I wanted to honor my hero @markmartin. 💩 happens i guess! — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) September 3, 2017