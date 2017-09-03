Austin Cindric wins first career Truck Series race after last-lap spin of Kaz Grala

Austin Cindric spun leader Kaz Grala on the last lap and went on to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The first Truck Series win for Cindric came the day after he turned 19. Cindric started the final stage in 16th after being penalized for leaving his pit box with a gas can during Stage 2.

Cindric won from the pole position to give Brad Keselowksi Racing its first win of the season.

“I got to acknowledge what I did to Kaz in Turn 5, everyone’s seen this race many years past, and everybody knows it’s going to come down to contact (if) the second guy is close to the first,” Cindric told Fox Sports 1, going on to detail their own past together. “I raced with Kaz growing up, he drove my (Bandolero). It was the first car he ever drove. I know his family. I know they’re not going to be overly excited about it. But he already had a win (at Daytona), so I didn’t feel too bad about doing something to make it happen.”

Cindric was complimentary of how Grala drove the final nine laps of the race.

“He did an awesome job on the tires he was on,” Cindric said. “He put me into that box. He was doing a hell of a job on old tires trying to stay out in front of me. That’s kind of the last resort I had.

The win comes for Cindric in his 21st start and a few weeks after Brad Keselowski Racing announced it would not compete in the Truck Series after this year.

Grala, who drives for GMS Racing, called Cindric’s action a “dump and run.”

“He just got to us and ran us over,” Grala told FS1. “I don’t think he even braked for Turn 5. Honestly, I know he’s a great road course race and I had a lot of respect for that. I lost some right there. I wouldn’t race someone like that. Especially with as much as he had on the line. That was too dirty to me. I can’t get behind that at all.”

Cindric finished ahead of Noah Gragson, Grala, Justin Haley and Ryan Truex.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Truex

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Truex led 10 laps and earned his fifth top five of the season … Parker Kligerman led two laps under caution and finished eighth for his fourth top 10 in six starts this season … Austin Wayne Self finished ninth for his second top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Christopher Bell lost an engine during the restart with 20 to go. He finished 26th. … Matt Crafton stalled on the track during the caution for Bell. He finished 25th … John Hunter Nemechek spun on his own in Turn 1 with five laps left and backed into the outside wall. He finished 20th.

NEXT: Chicagoland 225 at Chicagoland Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 15 on Fox Sports 1.