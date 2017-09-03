Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Austin Cindric wins first career Truck Series race after last-lap spin of Kaz Grala

By Daniel McFadinSep 3, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT
Austin Cindric spun leader Kaz Grala on the last lap and went on to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The first Truck Series win for Cindric came the day after he turned 19. Cindric started the final stage in 16th after being penalized for leaving his pit box with a gas can during Stage 2.

Cindric won from the pole position to give Brad Keselowksi Racing its first win of the season.

“I got to acknowledge what I did to Kaz in Turn 5, everyone’s seen this race many years past, and everybody knows it’s going to come down to contact (if) the second guy is close to the first,” Cindric told Fox Sports 1, going on to detail their own past together. “I raced with Kaz growing up, he drove my (Bandolero). It was the first car he ever drove. I know his family. I know they’re not going to be overly excited about it. But he already had a win (at Daytona), so I didn’t feel too bad about doing something to make it happen.”

Cindric was complimentary of how Grala drove the final nine laps of the race.

“He did an awesome job on the tires he was on,” Cindric said. “He put me into that box. He was doing a hell of a job on old tires trying to stay out in front of me. That’s kind of the last resort I had.

The win comes for Cindric in his 21st start and a few weeks after Brad Keselowski Racing announced it would not compete in the Truck Series after this year.

Grala, who drives for GMS Racing, called Cindric’s action a “dump and run.”

“He just got to us and ran us over,” Grala told FS1. “I don’t think he even braked for Turn 5. Honestly, I know he’s a great road course race and I had a lot of respect for that. I lost some right there. I wouldn’t race someone like that. Especially with as much as he had on the line. That was too dirty to me. I can’t get behind that at all.”

Cindric finished ahead of Noah Gragson, Grala, Justin Haley and Ryan Truex.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Truex

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Truex led 10 laps and earned his fifth top five of the season … Parker Kligerman led two laps under caution and finished eighth for his fourth top 10 in six starts this season … Austin Wayne Self finished ninth for his second top 10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Christopher Bell lost an engine during the restart with 20 to go. He finished 26th. … Matt Crafton stalled on the track during the caution for Bell. He finished 25th … John Hunter Nemechek spun on his own in Turn 1 with five laps left and backed into the outside wall. He finished 20th.

NEXT: Chicagoland 225 at Chicagoland Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 15 on Fox Sports 1.

Martin Truex Jr. sweeps first two stages for fifth time

By Nate RyanSep 3, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. swept the first two stages of a Cup race for the fifth time this season, winning the second 100-lap segment in Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Truex took the lead from Denny Hamlin on Lap 179 and held first for the final 22 laps. The stage ended under yellow because of a multicar crash.

Truex has a series-leading 17 stage victories this season and 37 playoff points (five points per each of his four wins). He will gain at least another 15 playoff points tonight by clinching the regular-season championship ahead of the Sept. 9 finale at Richmond International Raceway.

Truex will carry the playoff points through the first three rounds, which conclude with points resets and eliminations.

Hamlin had taken the lead on a Lap 157 pit stop under a yellow flag for a spin by A.J. Allmendinger. He finished second ahead of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon and Matt Kenseth also earned stage points with top-10 finishes.

Truex won earlier this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway after winning the first two stages.

There were three yellow flags in the second stage, the first for Daniel Suarez hitting the wall. The Joe Gibbs Racing rookie was eliminated in 38th and will need a win at Richmond to make the playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. nips Kyle Larson to win first stage at Darlington

By Nate RyanSep 3, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr. snatched the lead from Kyle Larson on the final lap to win the first stage of Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Larson had taken the lead from Truex, the race’s defending winner, on Lap 22 and led 78 consecutive laps before falling to second on the 100th and last lap of the opening segment.

It’s the series-leading 16th stage victory of the season for Truex, who has 36 playoff points and likely will gain another 15 by clinching the regular-season title in Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top five, followed by Erik Jones, Jamie McMurray, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

The playoffs continued to take shape as Clint Bowyer, the only driver with a realistic shot of breaking into the field of 16 on points, suffered an engine problem during his first pit stop. Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford will finish last, and its misfortune makes it more likely that Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray will make the playoffs on points, barring a victory by a winless driver.

After Darlington, the Sept. 9 race at Richmond International Raceway will conclude the regular season.

Trevor Bayne brought out the first caution on Lap 17, slapping the wall with an apparent flat tire and collecting AJ Allmendinger.

During the ensuing yellow-flag pit stops, pole-sitter Harvick, who had led the first 18 laps, slid deep in his stall and lost nine spots on a slow stop. His No. 4 Ford quickly sliced through traffic and had moved into second within 50 laps.

Ryan Blaney also fell two laps down early after hitting the wall in the first five laps and then missing the entry to the pits for repairs.

Clint Bowyer takes huge hit to playoff chances due to engine failure

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 3, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer suffered engine failure early in Sunday night’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

As a result, Bowyer is out for the race and takes a huge hit in his bid to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“To be out like this this early, pretty much sucks,” Bowyer told NBCSN.

Bowyer came into today’s race one spot below the playoff cutoff line. But with his last-place finish, he has no choice but to go out and win next week’s race at Richmond Raceway to make the playoffs.

“We’re certainly not out of this deal,” Bowyer said. “We have one more race to go. We’ll go to Richmond and see if we can’t win that thing.”

 

 

NASCAR stars quizzed about 80s ahead of Darlington throwback race (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 3, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT
Before Sunday's Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR On NBC's Rutledge Wood quizzed some of NASCAR's biggest stars about Rubik's Cubes, Madonna and Richard Petty in the spirit of Darlington's throwback weekend.