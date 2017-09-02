Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday’s schedules for Darlington (Cup, Xfinity) and Canada (Trucks)

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 2, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
It’ll be a busy day both in South Carolina and Canada for NASCAR.

The Camping World Truck Series is at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, near Toronto, where they’ll have two practices and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250.

Meanwhile, about 900 miles to the south, Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend slips into high gear.

Xfinity and Cup teams will have qualifying, and then the Xfinity Series will hold the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race in the mid-afternoon.

Here are today’s schedules:

(All times are Eastern)

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Trucks)

7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Truck garage open

9:30 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. – Truck practice

11:35 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Final truck practice

5:45 p.m. – Truck qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds) (Fox Sports 2)

Darlington (Cup and Xfinity)

9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

1:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, MRN)

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity race (147 laps, 200.8 miles) (NBCSN, MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Mark Martin, Clint Bowyer: Old school racing style binds them together

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
One of the highlights of the opening day of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend was the press conference featuring Clint Bowyer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

It’s clear the former Michael Waltrip Racing teammates admire each other. Bowyer admires the career Martin had, while Martin compares Bowyer to an old school driver like himself.

Bowyer’s No. 14 Ford is carrying a 1990 Martin paint scheme this weekend and that took up much of the conversation during the media session.

“Man, it is really, really cool,” Martin said when asked about the car carrying sponsorship from Carolina Ford Dealers, which Martin’s car also carried. “It was so amazing when they pulled the cover off of it at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“The first thing I thought of was the setup that I ran in that old car, and how it was pretty much unbeatable at Darlington. Clint’s a man to take it to Victory Lane,”

Bowyer quickly interjected, “By the way, we do have that setup in the car. I sure hope it was a good one.”

Even though there’s two decades between the pair, Martin, 58, considers Bowyer, 38, “one of the oldest school and coolest dudes in NASCAR today, so it’s pretty neat.”

Bowyer joined Stewart Haas Racing this season, replacing the retired Tony Stewart. He considers this year’s throwback weekend the best because he gets to honor Martin, who was one of his heroes as a youngster.

“That’s what’s so special about this weekend in Darlington is being able to pay tribute to all of our heroes that paved the way for all of us to have this opportunity,” Bowyer said. “Mark Martin, a teammate of mine back in 2012, was one of the neatest things that ever happened in my career.

“And then just his story from that Midwestern kid that grew up beating up and down the road, making a name for himself in those late models, the ASA Series, and then making the most of those opportunities and becoming a legend of this sport and a Hall of Famer. So to be able to pay tribute to him means a lot to me personally.”

Bowyer appreciates Martin’s racing style perhaps more than most drivers because he has a similar style.

“It’s kind of that old thing,” Bowyer said. “You see a guy race that aggressive, you think he’s gonna get out and be a grizzly bear and this little guy gets out and you’re like, ‘Man, he sure drives like a grizzly bear.’

“That’s the way he’s always been. He attacks any race track that you put him on. He gets everything there is to get out of a race car and always has. I think his work ethic and everything about him is what makes him so unique and special and stand out amongst the rest over the years.”

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT
Kyle Busch roared back from an early spin to record the fastest speed in Friday’s final NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington Raceway.

Busch (173.320 mph) and Kevin Harvick (173.070) were the only drivers to exceed 173 mph.

Jamie McMurray was third (172.990), followed by NASCAR Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. (172.729).

Denny Hamlin had a good day. Not only did he have the fifth fastest speed (172.632) in the final Cup practice, he also was fastest in both Xfinity Series practices.

Brad Keselowski (172.614) was sixth in the final Cup practice, followed by Ryan Blaney (172.426), Austin Dillon (172.275), Kasey Kahne (172.269) and Daniel Suarez (172.215).

In addition to Kyle Busch’s spin, Trevor Bayne scraped the right side of his Ford Fusion in the latter stages of the session. Kyle Larson, who was fastest in the opening practice and was held from the first 30 minutes of the final practice, also suffered right-side damage that required repairs by the team.

Among the slower notables were Joey Logano (24th fastest at 170.118) and Jimmie Johnson (23rd, 170.271)

Qualifying for Sunday’s main event, the Bojangles’ Southern 500, will take place Saturday.

Click here for full results from Friday’s second practice.

Denny Hamlin once again fastest in final Xfinity practice at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin swept both Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

After being fastest in the first session, Hamlin came back to do the same in the second and final practice, leading the 38 cars that took to the track with a speed of 167.248 mph.

Erik Jones was second (166.602 mph), followed by Cole Custer (166.253), Tyler Reddick (166.085), Brandon Jones (165.863), Elliot Sadler (165.782), Kevin Harvick (165.671), Daniel Hemric (165.565), William Byron (165.281) and Austin Dillon (165.259).

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 12:05 p.m., with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be carried live on NBCSN.

Click here for the final Xfinity practice results.

Here’s why Bristol lost bid to operate Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
A late bid by Bristol Motor Speedway to operate Fairgrounds Speedway was rejected Thursday by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville (Tennessee) and Davidson County.

An intent to award the bid to Tony Formosa to continue running the track was issued Thursday. The Tennessean reported that the city would offer Formosa a 5-year contract.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid had received support on Twitter from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott, among others.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County released its reasoning Friday based off an evaluation on the four bids. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid ranked third.

In the comments for the Bristol bid, the government report stated: “The proposal relies on Metro capital funding commitment for improvements with no financial contribution from the proposer (“As the facility owner, it would be desired that Metro would fully fund the renovation capital costs”); shared revenue would be Metro’s share of sales tax only with no lease payments or direct revenue to The Fairgrounds; 30-year lease not desirable; lacked details throughout the entire diversity plan.’’

In a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway after the bid was awarded: “Since news of Bristol Motor Speedway’s interest in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway became public, the groundswell of local and national support for our vision to bring NASCAR back to Nashville has been humbling. We along with the entire racing community have a deep respect for the Fairgrounds Speedway history and would love to renew its tradition through NASCAR national series events as well as local races. We believe that the historic Fairgrounds racetrack can again become a premier destination that builds on the strengths and traditions of Nashville. We hope there will be future conversations with the city about how Bristol Motor Speedway is well-positioned to help accomplish these goals.”

As for the winning bid by Formosa, the government report stated:  “Detailed plan evaluation criteria section was slightly less detailed and comprehensive; demonstrated a strong understanding of neighborhood impacts and the fair board operations; proposed the highest guaranteed lease payment for proposed motor sport and non-motor sport events; proposed creative non-motor sport events to activate speedway on non-race days; committed more towards revenue while providing less guarantee towards improvements; while the funding amount of $500,000 for improvements was not the highest, it did not rely on any Metro funding that may or may not be available; considerations of noise reduction.’’

The bid by Formosa was given an evaluation score of 78.25 of 100. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid scored 50.50. A bid from Alexander Racing scored 74.50, and a bid by Alabama Track Ventures LLC scored 48.30.

The evaluation scored up to 40 points for detailed plan, 35 points for qualifications and experience, 20 points for financing proposal and five points for diversity plan. Bristol Motor Speedway scored the lowest (15 points out of 40) for its detailed plan. It also ranked last in its financing proposal (10 points of 20).

Intent to Award Letter and Justification document 

 

