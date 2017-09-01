Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kelley Earnhardt Miller says Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s struggles have been ‘fairly depressing’

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. — While this has been a challenging year for Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans, seeing him struggle and rarely contend for a victory in his final full-time Cup season, it has been more difficult for his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

“It’s been fairly depressing,’’ she said Friday at Darlington Raceway after the track named its Turn 3 towers the Earnhardt Towers. “It seems like it’s just some luck things that happen here and there, and things that are beyond his control. It’s certainly not the season of how I know that he would want this last season to be. It’s not a lot to write home about lately, so it’s been pretty depressing and disappointing.’’

Earnhardt is 22nd in the points entering Sunday night’s Southern 500. He must win either Sunday or the following weekend at Richmond to qualify for the playoffs or he won’t be among the 16 drivers racing for the title.

Earnhardt Miller says she’s continued to try to boost her brother’s spirits in this rough season.

“I usually just text him and tell him to keep his head up,’’ she said. “He doesn’t like anything mushy, so I try not to get too mushy. I try to just keep it just on the surface and not get too deep and let him know that we’re thinking about him.

“We’ve sat in a lot of meetings this year where I have to remind Dale that he’s a pretty special athlete.’’

While Earnhardt has revered Darlington for its history, the track has not been as kind to him. He never has won a Cup race at the 1.366-mile speedway.

“Unfortunately his history here he hasn’t been as successful as he would love it to be,’’ Earnhardt Miller said. “You never know what could happen. Maybe the angel above will look over him and maybe carry him to a victory or something.’’

Earnhardt hasn’t come close to winning many races this year. Earnhardt’s best finish this season is a fifth at Texas in April. He has four top-10 finishes but hasn’t had such a result in the last eight races.

“I knew that I was up against a pretty difficult challenge when I decided to come back,’’ Earnhardt told NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan two weeks ago. “But I knew that the team was strong. If we could get it going, we’d get it going.’’

Earnhardt missed the final half of last season because of symptoms related to a concussion.

Earnhardt Miller says she she’s glad he came back even if this season has not been as rewarding as hoped at this point.

“I’m very glad he came back just to be able to race on his own terms and not have to sit out,’’ she said. “I think that’s good for his mental processing, too, and obviously good for the sport and the fans and everybody that benefits with him being out here.’’

Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports, says she’d like to find more races for Earnhardt to run next season in the Xfinity Series. The team has one race for Earnhardt with sponsor Goody’s at this point. The race has not been picked.

Earnhardt Miller said that the team isn’t sure if it will run a fifth car for Earnhardt in select Xfinity races next year or he’ll fill out the team’s fourth car with William Byron moving up to Cup in 2018. If that fourth car is for one driver or a multitude of drivers will depend on sponsorship, she said.

Denny Hamlin once again fastest in final Xfinity practice at Darlington

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin swept both Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

After being fastest in the first session, Hamlin came back to do the same in the second and final practice, leading the 38 cars that took to the track with a speed of 167.248 mph.

Erik Jones was second (166.602 mph), followed by Cole Custer (166.253), Tyler Reddick (166.085), Brandon Jones (165.863), Elliot Sadler (165.782), Kevin Harvick (165.671), Daniel Hemric (165.565), William Byron (165.281) and Austin Dillon (165.259).

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 12:05 p.m., with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be carried live on NBCSN.

Click here for the final Xfinity practice results.

Here’s why Bristol lost bid to operate Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
By Dustin LongSep 1, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
A late bid by Bristol Motor Speedway to operate Fairgrounds Speedway was rejected Thursday by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville (Tennessee) and Davidson County.

An intent to award the bid to Tony Formosa to continue running the track was issued Thursday. The Tennessean reported that the city would offer Formosa a 5-year contract.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid had received support on Twitter from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott, among others.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County released its reasoning Friday based off an evaluation on the four bids. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid ranked third.

In the comments for the Bristol bid, the government report stated: “The proposal relies on Metro capital funding commitment for improvements with no financial contribution from the proposer (“As the facility owner, it would be desired that Metro would fully fund the renovation capital costs”); shared revenue would be Metro’s share of sales tax only with no lease payments or direct revenue to The Fairgrounds; 30-year lease not desirable; lacked details throughout the entire diversity plan.’’

In a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway after the bid was awarded: “Since news of Bristol Motor Speedway’s interest in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway became public, the groundswell of local and national support for our vision to bring NASCAR back to Nashville has been humbling. We along with the entire racing community have a deep respect for the Fairgrounds Speedway history and would love to renew its tradition through NASCAR national series events as well as local races. We believe that the historic Fairgrounds racetrack can again become a premier destination that builds on the strengths and traditions of Nashville. We hope there will be future conversations with the city about how Bristol Motor Speedway is well-positioned to help accomplish these goals.”

As for the winning bid by Formosa, the government report stated:  “Detailed plan evaluation criteria section was slightly less detailed and comprehensive; demonstrated a strong understanding of neighborhood impacts and the fair board operations; proposed the highest guaranteed lease payment for proposed motor sport and non-motor sport events; proposed creative non-motor sport events to activate speedway on non-race days; committed more towards revenue while providing less guarantee towards improvements; while the funding amount of $500,000 for improvements was not the highest, it did not rely on any Metro funding that may or may not be available; considerations of noise reduction.’’

The bid by Formosa was given an evaluation score of 78.25 of 100. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid scored 50.50. A bid from Alexander Racing scored 74.50, and a bid by Alabama Track Ventures LLC scored 48.30.

The evaluation scored up to 40 points for detailed plan, 35 points for qualifications and experience, 20 points for financing proposal and five points for diversity plan. Bristol Motor Speedway scored the lowest (15 points out of 40) for its detailed plan. It also ranked last in its financing proposal (10 points of 20).

Intent to Award Letter and Justification document 

 

Kyle Larson loses 30 minutes from final practice at Darlington; Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch also held

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Nate RyanSep 1, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet will be held for the first 30 minutes of Friday afternoon’s final Cup practice at Darlington Raceway.

Larson is being penalized because his car failed prequalifying inspection three times at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The No. 4 Ford of Kevin Harvick and No. 18 Toyota of Kyle Busch each will be held 15 minutes for failing prequalifying inspection twice.

NASCAR added those three cars to the list of five more being held from final practice that were announced a few hours earlier.

Larson was fastest in Friday’s first Cup practice at Darlington.

The final practice session for Sunday’s Southerrn 500 will run from 3:30 to 4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kyle Larson fastest in first NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington Raceway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Kyle Larson was fastest in Friday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at Darlington Raceway.

Larson covered the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval at a speed of 173.064 mph, the only driver to exceed 173 mph.

Denny Hamlin, who was fastest in the Xfinity Series practice that preceded the Cup practice, was second at 172.644 mph.

Third through 10th were Brad Keselowski (172.584), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (171.896), Kevin Harvick (171.890), Kasey Kahne (171.848), Chase Elliott (171.734), Matt Kenseth (171.584), Kurt Busch (171.494) and Ryan Newman (171.363).

Among other notables, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 12th (171.118), Martin Truex Jr. was 18th (170.377), Jimmie Johnson was 21st (169.854) and Joey Logano was 23rd (169.549).

The final Cup practice will run this afternoon from 3:30 to 4:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the first practice session results.