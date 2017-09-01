Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson says annual slump is irksome but not worrisome

By Nate RyanSep 1, 2017, 2:08 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Summer slumps have become such a dominant narrative for Jimmie Johnson, the downturn in results doesn’t mean a downbeat attitude for the seven-time series champion.

So despite two top 10s in 11 starts (both 10ths, at Michigan and New Hampshire) since his June 4 victory at Dover International Speedway, Johnson is confident the No. 48 Chevrolet will kick into gear when the playoffs begin in two weeks at Chicagoland Speedway.

But it doesn’t make him any less befuddled about why the No. 48 Chevrolet always seems to run coldest when the weather is hottest.

“I wish I knew why summers were so hard on us,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said Friday before practice at Darlington Raceway, where he has three wins but finishes of 19th and 33rd in the past two Southern 500s. “Believe me, we sit down every winter and look at the summer stretch and think, ‘How can we turn it around? How can we avoid that summer slump?’ But most years, damn it, it shows up, and it is so frustrating.

“So I think it just shows how hard it is to stay on top. I think all teams have lulls in the season, and we’ve been able to typically start well and end well, and that’s served us really good over the years.”

Last year, Johnson’s tailspin was slightly less acute. He had three top 10s (with a best of third at Indianapolis) over the summer but then led a race-high 118 of 270 laps in the playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway, kicking off a march to a seventh championship with three wins in the final seven races.

En route to his sixth championship in 2013, Johnson finished outside the top 25 in four consecutive races entering the playoffs and then notched top fives in seven of the final 10 races (with only one finish outside the top 10, a 13th at Talladega Superspeedway)

“There’s probably seven or eight years that feel a lot like (2017),” said Johnson, who currently would start the playoffs with 16 points after wins at Texas, Bristol and Dover and a stage win at Sonoma. “It’s not just last year. We have some decent races in the summer, but more bad ones than good ones.”

At least two could have been very good this season: Johnson was racing for the lead with a lap remaining at the Brickyard when he crashed as his engine began leaking oil. Two weeks ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, he smacked the wall late in the race and ruined a shot at the top five.

“There are some moments that could have changed the conversation already that haven’t,” he said. “But I know those final 10 races, at least nine of them are amazing tracks for me. We always bank on that.

With his title-clinching win at Homestead-Miami Speedway last season, Johnson has won at all but Chicagoland Speedway among the final 10 tracks, which include his four winningest ovals on the circuit.

Of his 83 career wins, Johnson has a combined 35 wins at Dover (11), Martinsville (nine), Charlotte (eight) and Texas (seven). His worst playoff track is Talladega Superspeedway, where he has an average finish of 17th.

 

Denny Hamlin once again fastest in final Xfinity practice at Darlington

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin swept both Xfinity Series practice sessions Friday at Darlington Raceway.

After being fastest in the first session, Hamlin came back to do the same in the second and final practice, leading the 38 cars that took to the track with a speed of 167.248 mph.

Erik Jones was second (166.602 mph), followed by Cole Custer (166.253), Tyler Reddick (166.085), Brandon Jones (165.863), Elliot Sadler (165.782), Kevin Harvick (165.671), Daniel Hemric (165.565), William Byron (165.281) and Austin Dillon (165.259).

Qualifying takes place Saturday at 12:05 p.m., with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will be carried live on NBCSN.

Click here for the final Xfinity practice results.

Here’s why Bristol lost bid to operate Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway

By Dustin LongSep 1, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
A late bid by Bristol Motor Speedway to operate Fairgrounds Speedway was rejected Thursday by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville (Tennessee) and Davidson County.

An intent to award the bid to Tony Formosa to continue running the track was issued Thursday. The Tennessean reported that the city would offer Formosa a 5-year contract.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid had received support on Twitter from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott, among others.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County released its reasoning Friday based off an evaluation on the four bids. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid ranked third.

In the comments for the Bristol bid, the government report stated: “The proposal relies on Metro capital funding commitment for improvements with no financial contribution from the proposer (“As the facility owner, it would be desired that Metro would fully fund the renovation capital costs”); shared revenue would be Metro’s share of sales tax only with no lease payments or direct revenue to The Fairgrounds; 30-year lease not desirable; lacked details throughout the entire diversity plan.’’

In a statement from Bristol Motor Speedway after the bid was awarded: “Since news of Bristol Motor Speedway’s interest in Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway became public, the groundswell of local and national support for our vision to bring NASCAR back to Nashville has been humbling. We along with the entire racing community have a deep respect for the Fairgrounds Speedway history and would love to renew its tradition through NASCAR national series events as well as local races. We believe that the historic Fairgrounds racetrack can again become a premier destination that builds on the strengths and traditions of Nashville. We hope there will be future conversations with the city about how Bristol Motor Speedway is well-positioned to help accomplish these goals.”

As for the winning bid by Formosa, the government report stated:  “Detailed plan evaluation criteria section was slightly less detailed and comprehensive; demonstrated a strong understanding of neighborhood impacts and the fair board operations; proposed the highest guaranteed lease payment for proposed motor sport and non-motor sport events; proposed creative non-motor sport events to activate speedway on non-race days; committed more towards revenue while providing less guarantee towards improvements; while the funding amount of $500,000 for improvements was not the highest, it did not rely on any Metro funding that may or may not be available; considerations of noise reduction.’’

The bid by Formosa was given an evaluation score of 78.25 of 100. Bristol Motor Speedway’s bid scored 50.50. A bid from Alexander Racing scored 74.50, and a bid by Alabama Track Ventures LLC scored 48.30.

The evaluation scored up to 40 points for detailed plan, 35 points for qualifications and experience, 20 points for financing proposal and five points for diversity plan. Bristol Motor Speedway scored the lowest (15 points out of 40) for its detailed plan. It also ranked last in its financing proposal (10 points of 20).

Intent to Award Letter and Justification document 

 

Kyle Larson loses 30 minutes from final practice at Darlington; Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch also held

By Nate RyanSep 1, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet will be held for the first 30 minutes of Friday afternoon’s final Cup practice at Darlington Raceway.

Larson is being penalized because his car failed prequalifying inspection three times at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The No. 4 Ford of Kevin Harvick and No. 18 Toyota of Kyle Busch each will be held 15 minutes for failing prequalifying inspection twice.

NASCAR added those three cars to the list of five more being held from final practice that were announced a few hours earlier.

Larson was fastest in Friday’s first Cup practice at Darlington.

The final practice session for Sunday’s Southerrn 500 will run from 3:30 to 4:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kyle Larson fastest in first NASCAR Cup practice at Darlington Raceway

By Jerry BonkowskiSep 1, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Kyle Larson was fastest in Friday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at Darlington Raceway.

Larson covered the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped oval at a speed of 173.064 mph, the only driver to exceed 173 mph.

Denny Hamlin, who was fastest in the Xfinity Series practice that preceded the Cup practice, was second at 172.644 mph.

Third through 10th were Brad Keselowski (172.584), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (171.896), Kevin Harvick (171.890), Kasey Kahne (171.848), Chase Elliott (171.734), Matt Kenseth (171.584), Kurt Busch (171.494) and Ryan Newman (171.363).

Among other notables, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 12th (171.118), Martin Truex Jr. was 18th (170.377), Jimmie Johnson was 21st (169.854) and Joey Logano was 23rd (169.549).

The final Cup practice will run this afternoon from 3:30 to 4:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the first practice session results.