NASCAR America: Relive memorable moments from 2017 in Best of Scan All

Menards to sponsor Ryan Blaney for 14 races next season
The home improvement store company Menards will sponsor Ryan Blaney and Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford in 14 races next season, the team announced Wednesday.
Those 14 races join the 22 that it will sponsor Paul Menard in the No. 21 Ford owned by Wood Brothers Racing.
The 14 races will be Menards’ first tenure with Team Penske in NASCAR after sponsoring the IndyCar driven by Simon Pagenaud since 2016. Menards will continue as an IndyCar sponsor for Team Penske next year.
“Having a company like Menards, and a businessman like John Menard, be a part of the growth with the No. 12 team is terrific for our organization,” Roger Penske said in a press release. “Menards has a winning tradition in motorsports and Team Penske looks forward to adding to that legacy. We have enjoyed a productive relationship with Menards through our IndyCar program, and they were a key part of our championship effort last season. We are excited about the opportunity to grow with them in NASCAR beginning next season.”
Blaney is transitioning full-time to Team Penske after two full seasons with the Wood Brothers. He has driven part-time for Penske in the Xfinity Series since 2012.
Menards first sponsored a Cup car with seven races in 2000 with Robby Gordon. Menards has visited victory lane once in the Cup Series, when Paul Menard won the 2011 Brickyard 400.
NASCAR America: Pete Pistone on Darlington, playoff picture, Silly Season (video)
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone once again joined us for his weekly Tuesday segment on NASCAR America.
Among topics Pistol Pete covered:
- Darlington’s level of fan excitement
- The Silly Season rumor mill
- Why Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are drivers to watch in the final two races of the 2017 regular season
- His take on throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR America: Only thing that matters for Clint Bowyer is a win
Nothing, but nothing, is more important over the next 12 days to Clint Bowyer than the final two regular season races at Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway.
Heading into this weekend, Bowyer finds himself on the outside looking in to the 16-driver bubble for the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs. While he still has a mathematical chance of pointing his way into the playoffs — a very slight chance, that is — Bowyer has just three things in mind: win, win …. and win.
Bowyer was interviewed by Dave Burns on Tuesday’s NASCAR America and discussed his single-minded focus, as well s how challenging Darlington is and how he must avoid hitting the wall to have a chance at reaching victory lane for the first time since 2012.
Tough task? Bowyer says he’s up for it.
“We’ve got to go out there, take care of business, do our jobs and get back in victory lane,” Bowyer said. “That’s more important to me than anything. Victory Lane right now is the task at hand, obviously that puts us in the playoffs.
“But I want to win, I need to win, to get myself restablished in Victory Lane. We’ve been close three times now, but we’ve got to get it done.”
NASCAR America: What makes Darlington Raceway so challenging? (video)
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, one of our show segments discussed the challenges of racing at Darlington Raceway.
One of the biggest challenges is racing one inch off Darlington’s hard walls without getting an almost inevitable “Darlington stripe.”
The segment also reflected back on the supremacy of the late Tim Richmond coming into the 1986 Southern 500, arguably the greatest win of Richmond’s too-brief career.
The late Dale Earnhardt also said of winning at Darlington, “Whether it’s a high school sweetheart, a faithful old hunting dog, or a fickle race track in South Carolina with a contrary disposition, and, if you happen to be a race car driver, there’s no victory so sweet, so memorable as whipping Darlington Raceway.”
Also, check out the video below of Parker Kligerman‘s and Steve Letarte’s discussion on whether NASCAR Cup rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez have a chance at winning one of the next two races to punch their ticket for the upcoming playoffs.
Letarte says an emphatic 'no.' Do you — or Parker — agree?