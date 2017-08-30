NASCAR America: Relive memorable moments from 2017 in Best of Scan All

The home improvement store company Menards will sponsor Ryan Blaney and Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford in 14 races next season, the team announced Wednesday.

Those 14 races join the 22 that it will sponsor Paul Menard in the No. 21 Ford owned by Wood Brothers Racing.

The 14 races will be Menards’ first tenure with Team Penske in NASCAR after sponsoring the IndyCar driven by Simon Pagenaud since 2016. Menards will continue as an IndyCar sponsor for Team Penske next year.

“Having a company like Menards, and a businessman like John Menard, be a part of the growth with the No. 12 team is terrific for our organization,” Roger Penske said in a press release. “Menards has a winning tradition in motorsports and Team Penske looks forward to adding to that legacy. We have enjoyed a productive relationship with Menards through our IndyCar program, and they were a key part of our championship effort last season. We are excited about the opportunity to grow with them in NASCAR beginning next season.”

Blaney is transitioning full-time to Team Penske after two full seasons with the Wood Brothers. He has driven part-time for Penske in the Xfinity Series since 2012.

Menards first sponsored a Cup car with seven races in 2000 with Robby Gordon. Menards has visited victory lane once in the Cup Series, when Paul Menard won the 2011 Brickyard 400.

