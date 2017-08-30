Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Ray Evernham, Dale Inman on Hall of Fame careers, today’s technology (videos)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Inman led Richard Petty to all seven of his Cup championships, as well as another title with Terry Labonte.

Ray Evernham led Jeff Gordon to three of his four Cup crowns.

That’s 11 Cup championships between the two, accounting for roughly one-sixth of all Cup crowns since NASCAR was formed in the late 1940s.

Dale Inman

Inman and Evernham stopped by Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America — at the NASCAR Hall of Fame — and regaled viewers for an hour with some great stories about their respective illustrious careers.

Check out the video above as Evernham and Inman regaled NASCAR America viewers with some great stories of their career.

Oh, and one other thing about Evernham and Inman: they’re both admittedly old school crew chiefs. While they’ve tried to embrace technology throughout their careers, they readily admit they’re not necessarily fans of some of the latest technology in the sport today.

To get their thoughts on today’s technology, check out the video below.

NASCAR America: The evolution of pit crews, strategy and debriefs

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

During NASCAR’s nearly 70 years of competition, one area that used to almost be taken for granted has evolved into one of the most important elements of every race and how it plays out.

We’re talking about pit crews. On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, our Steve Letarte had a chance to talk at length with two of the best crew chiefs there ever was, Ray Evernham and Dale Inman.

They spoke at length about how pit crews have evolved over the years, and how important they’ve becoming in servicing a race car in the shortest time possible, yet making the most impact of hoped-for positive changes in the race car

Evernham remembered how it was back in the day when he first became a crew chief. “We had guys running around in cowboy boots and smoking cigarettes” while performing car servicing on pit road.

Over the last 30-40 years, how to best utilize pit crews, as well as strategy related to pit stops, have become a science that is part engineering, athleticism, strategy and even luck.

Check out what two of the best crew chiefs ever said about how the sport has changed on pit road.

Also during Wednesday’s show, this week’s nominees for the Pit Crew All-Stars were named. Check out the video below:

Cole Whitt’s Darlington throwback paint scheme to honor grandfather’s race car

Photos courtesy TriStar Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Many drivers competing in Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend will be driving cars with paint schemes honoring former NASCAR greats including Bobby Allison, Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace.

But one of the most touching tributes has to be that of Cole Whitt.

Whitt’s No. 72 Chevrolet, owned by TriStar Motorsports, will carry a personal paint scheme, honoring his grandfather, Jim Whitt.

During his years of racing, Jim became known for his brightly colored – and appropriately named – attention-getting No. 60 “Lime Green Machine.”

Cole’s grandfather – nicknamed “Gentleman Jim Whitt” – housed not only his race shop but also his plumbing company (Ted Whitt Plumbing) under the same roof.

Jim Whitt won the late model championship at Cajon Speedway in 1969, and then Tobin Whitt, Cole’s father, won the Cajon Speedway championship 20 years later in 1989.

Cole’s throwback scheme honors Jim Whitt’s 1972-73 Chevrolet Chevelle that he not only raced at Cajon Speedway, but also in several NASCAR Winston Cup West Series.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Bristol Motor Speedway in running to manage Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway

Photo: YouTube
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

Bristol Motor Speedway is among at least two groups under consideration to manage Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, track officials told NBC Sports on Wednesday evening.

“We can confirm that Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) has submitted a proposal to manage the historic Fairgrounds Speedway and would be honored to serve as its promoter,” BMS executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell said in a statement.

The .596-mile track, which has a seating capacity of 15,000, was previously known as Nashville Speedway and Music City Motorplex.

The Speedway last held a NASCAR Cup race in 1984 (Geoffrey Bodine won), while its last Xfinity race was in 2000 (Randy Lajoie won), the same year of its last Truck race (Randy Tolsma won).

More recently, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East last raced there in 2008, the same year as the NASCAR Southwest Series also raced there.

Caldwell continued: “Bruton Smith, executive chairman and Marcus Smith, chief executive officer (of BMS’s parent company, Speedway Motorsports Inc.), have a vision that the venue can again become a premier destination and they have a solid reputation of creating world-class facilities.

“If selected, the BMS team stands ready to work in collaboration with the city of Nashville to boost the fan experience, improve safety and produce iconic events at the Fairgrounds Speedway. We are confident that great success can be achieved for the racetrack while balancing the quality of life for its surrounding neighbors.”

According to a report in The Tennessean newspaper, BMS is one of at least two groups vying to manage the track, which is the second-oldest continually operating track in the U.S. The other group is headed by current facility manager Tony Formosa, who has operated the track since 2010.

The prospect of BMS caught the attention of several current and former NASCAR drivers on social media:

Follow @JerryBonkowski

GMS Racing will not add full-time NASCAR Cup team next season

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 30, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

GMS Racing will not have a full-time Cup Series entry next season, the team confirmed to NBC Sports on Wednesday.

The organization, which fields teams in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, had looked at the notion of moving up to Cup next season.

ESPN’s Bob Pockrass first reported that GMS Racing would not field a full-time Cup entry.

Had GMS moved to Cup, it might have provided a landing spot for any of the Cup drivers without an announced ride for next year at this time, which includes former champions Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch and Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne.

Johnny Sauter won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship for GMS Racing last season. Sauter ranks second in the points heading into this weekend’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The team also fields Truck entries for Daytona winner Kaz Grala and Justin Haley. Sauter and Grala are assured playoff spots with wins this season.

In the Xfinity Series, GMS Racing fields entries for Spencer Gallagher Jr. and a second car that has been run by Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt in select races this season.

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski