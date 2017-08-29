Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Sieg pays tribute to late brother with Darlington paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
Nearly two weeks after his older brother Shane Sieg died at 34, Ryan Sieg will drive a paint scheme in his memory in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

RSS Racing announced Tuesday that Ryan Sieg’s No. 39 Chevrolet will be based on a scheme that Shane Sieg used in a late model in 2003 that also had the No. 39.

That year Shane Sieg won a NASCAR Southeast Series race at Huntsville Speedway for his family’s team. He was a former Camping World Truck Series driver, having made 68 starts.

“This is the ultimate tribute for my family,” Ryan Sieg said in a press release. “My brother had a love for racing and I’m honored to carry this scheme at Darlington. For my family and our friends this is a very special tribute. I just want everyone to smile when they see the car on track this weekend.”

RSS Racing stands for Ryan Shane Sieg Racing.

Ryan Sieg is currently 15th in the points standings and has one top five (Iowa I). His best finish in three Darlington starts is 15th in 2016.

Martin Truex Jr.’s Darlington scheme celebrates 40th anniversary of Tracker Boats

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Furniture Row Racing has unveiled the Darlington Raceway paint scheme for defending Southern 500 winner Martin Truex Jr.

The No. 78 Toyota will feature a paint scheme that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops’ TRACKER Boats line.

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris first introduced the Bass TRACKER Fishing Boat in the Bass Pro Shops catalog in 1978. It was a marine industry first ready-to-fish boat with motor and trailer package.

“As an avid fisherman and close friend of Johnny Morris this is a special paint scheme for me personally,” said Truex. “TRACKER Boats and Bass Pro Shops have set a high standard and our goal Sunday night in Darlington is to mirror those high standards by bringing our No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota to Victory Lane.”

Truex will be making his 12th Darlington start in the Cup Series. He has two top-five finishes including his win last year.

Heading into the 25th race of the year Truex leads the series in driver points (971), playoff points (35), stage wins (15) and race wins (four).

MORE: Guide to 2017 Southern 500 paint schemes

Motorcraft/Quick Lane returning to Wood Brothers Racing in 2018 for 18th season

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
Wood Brothers Racing announced its sponsor partner of 17 years will return to back the No. 21 Ford in 2018.

Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers will sponsor the No. 21 Ford driven by Paul Menard for 14 races. Menard’s will sponsor the No. 21 for 22 races.

Ford Customer Service Division, the parent organization for Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers, has been partnered with Wood Brothers Racing since in 2001.

Menard was announced as the successor to Ryan Blaney in the No. 21 last month. Blaney is transitioning to Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford full-time next season.

Blaney earned his first Cup win this year at Pocono to qualify for the playoffs.

Menard will be departing Richard Childress Racing at the end of this season after being with the team since 2011. That year he won the Brickyard 400, which remains his only Cup victory in 387 starts.

“We are very excited about the future of our association with Wood Brothers Racing with Paul Menard behind the wheel of the iconic No. 21,” Brett Wheatley, the North America executive director of Ford Customer Service Division, said in a press release. “The announcement today solidifies the full-time status of Wood Brothers Racing going forward, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of that.”

Cup Playoff Grid: Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray hanging on

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT
With the off week for Cup teams following the Bristol night race, there wasn’t any change in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Southern 500.

But here is a refresher on how the playoff picture looks with just two races left in the regular season.

The 16-team field will be solidified on Sept. 9 at Richmond Raceway.

Heading into the Southern 500, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray are the only drivers currently in the 16-team field without wins.

Clint Bowyer is 58 points back from McMurray and Joey Logano, whose Richmond was encumbered after his No. 22 Ford failed inspection, is -117 points.

Here’s the playoff grid.

Bump & Run: Favorite throwback paint schemes for Southern 500

By NBC SportsAug 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
1. What is the Throwback paint scheme you’re looking forward the most to see this weekend at Darlington Raceway?

Nate Ryan: Danica Patrick’s Ford Credit No. 10. It’s a true throwback that pays homage to a champion who always carried himself well in and out of the car. Though most fans probably associate Dale Jarrett with UPS, this is the primary sponsor that evokes the fondest memories of DJ’s career for me.

Dustin Long: Matt DiBenedetto’s car resembles Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life car, which was one of my favorite cars. Dylan Lupton’s Xfinity car, which resembles Jeff Gordon’s “Rainbow Warrior” paint scheme also looks sharp.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going to go with Clint Bowyer‘s Carolina Ford Dealers scheme, which is what Mark Martin drove from 1988-91 in the Xfinity Series. It hits that very specific sweet spot of looking both incredibly tacky in a way only a late 80s/early 90s scheme could while looking awesome at the same time.

Jerry Bonkowski: Nothing looks cooler or more intimidating than a black car. And when it channels the fabled “Midnight” car Rusty Wallace used to drive in the mid-1990s, it’s all the more badass. That’s why I’m picking Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford as the scheme I’m looking forward to the most at Darlington.

2. What’s another underdog win in NASCAR that compares to Jeremy Clements’ victory at Road America?

Nate Ryan: It ranks as the biggest upset since David Gilliland’s 2006 victory at Kentucky Speedway. That win catapulted Gilliland into a Cup ride with Robert Yates Racing. Clements has paid his dues to be deserving of a similar shot with a decent team.

Dustin Long: David Gilliland’s 2006 Xfinity win at Kentucky Speedway in an unsponsored car for a team that went away after that season. 

Daniel McFadin: Greg Sacks winning the 1985 Firecracker 400. He made 263 Cup starts from 1983-2005 with only one full season (1994). In an unsponsored research-and-development car for DiGard, Sacks led 33 laps and beat Bill Elliott by 23.5 seconds for his only Cup victory.

Jerry Bonkowski: A.J. Allmendinger‘s 2013 win at Road America stands out to me. After missing a good chunk of 2012 serving a suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse policy, Allmendinger earned his first career Xfinity win driving for Team Penske, which gave him a second chance. Ironically, Allmendinger would make just two Xfinity starts in 2013 for Team Penske, and won both of them (the other coming at Mid-Ohio).

3. There have been 11 different winners* since 2006 in the Southern 500. What kind of odds do you put at there being a 12th different winner this weekend?

Nate Ryan: About 10-1. There are four drivers who are serious threats, and each already has a victory this season — Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick. Matt Kenseth has the best chance of the winless candidates.

Dustin Long: 75-1 that there will be a different winner than there has been since 2006. Darlington isn’t a track everyone has an even chance at. The winner will be someone who has won at Darlington since 2006.

Daniel McFadin: Seeing as how five of those 11 drivers are no longer competing in Cup or are retired, I think there are good odds. But Kyle Busch (2008) and Martin Truex Jr. (2016) should be favorites. 

Jerry Bonkowski: I think it goes 12-for-12 Sunday, with the most likely suspects to win being those who are most in dire need of a win to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs: Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Erik Jones. And don’t count out Kurt Busch, who has never won at the Track Too Tough To Tame.

* Previous winners at Darlington

2006 — Greg Biffle

2007 — Jeff Gordon

2008 — Kyle Busch

2009 — Mark Martin

2010 — Denny Hamlin

2011 — Regan Smith

2012 — Jimmie Johnson

2013 — Matt Kenseth

2014 — Kevin Harvick

2015 — Carl Edwards

2016 — Martin Truex Jr.