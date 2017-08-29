Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Southern 500 flashback: Bill Elliott wins the ‘Winston Million’

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
One of the most famous Southern 500 in NASCAR history was Bill Elliott’s win in the 1985 edition of the race.

Elliott’s win clinched his win of the “Winston Million” after he also won the Daytona 500 and the Winston 500 at Talladega.

In the above video relive the race that would put Elliott and NASCAR on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Watch NASCAR America this week for more flashbacks to the Southern 500 from the 1980s before this week’s edition on Sept. 3 on NBCSN.

NASCAR America: Jeremy Clements’ journey back to racing after nearly losing a hand

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
On Sunday, Jeremy Clements won his first Xfinity Series race in his 256th start.

But 13 years ago a doctor told the South Carolina native he would never race again after a late-model crash almost cost him his right hand.

In the above video from last year, Clements and his family talk about his recovery from the accident, which included 10 surgeries to save his hand.

After his win on Sunday, the 32-year-old driver called the accident from more than a decade ago “a freak deal.

“That was so long ago it feels like it didn’t even happen now. I definitely got the hand to prove it. I’m just psyched to be here. I can’t even believe we won the race.”

NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson’s performance among storylines with two races left until playoffs

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT
There are now only two races left in the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

After an off week, that leaves teams on the bubble and those outside the top 16 on the playoff grid with just two weeks to either win or find a way to get it on points.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed which storylines they think standout the most ahead of this weekend’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

“I hope you collected your breath because there’s a bunch of people who aren’t going to be sleeping well the next few weeks,” Burton said. Among those currently in the 16-team field without wins are Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth.

Kligerman is focused on teams that are already in the playoffs, specifically seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

“He is once again limping into the playoffs,” Kligerman said. “They have had an abysmal last six races.”

It’s more like 11 races.  Johnson hasn’t finished better than 10th (twice) since he last won at Dover in June. All four of his DNFs this season also have come in that stretch.

Kligerman raises the question of if Johnson will do what he did last year after going into the postseason under the radar.

“That’s what all the teams have told me, that when they go to Chicago, now that they’re locked into the playoffs they have to unveil something new,” Kligerman said. “Something they feel is an improvement to compete. I just wonder if that 48 team is doing what we’ve seen them do so often, which is not be that flashy going in and then suddenly turn of the wick.”

Watch the video for the full segment.

 

Jeremy Clements’ Xfinity win a rare one for independent teams (video)

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Sunday’s win by Jeremy Clements at Road America was a big deal, not just for his family team, but in the larger picture of Xfinity Series racing.

When Clements took the checkered flag ahead of Michael Annett and Matt Tifft, Jeremy Clements Racing became just the second independent Xfinity team with no alliance to a Cup team to win in recent years.

Clements’ team joined Biagi-DenBeste Racing, which has won twice in the last two seasons with Aric Almirola. Almirola took their No. 98 Ford to victory lane earlier this year at Talladega and in July 2016 at Daytona.

But it’s been a decade since a driver with no Cup experience won a Xfinity race on a team with no Cup ties.

Before Clements, the last time it happened was with David Gilliland in 2006. Driving for Clay Andrews Racing, Gilliland won at Kentucky Speedway on June 17, 2006.

Gilliland would make his Cup debut a week later at Sonoma Raceway and then debut with Robert Yates Racing in August. Andrews would shut his team down at the end of the year.

In 2006, Clements was 21 and had only made one of his 256 Xfinity Series starts.

Now with his Xfinity win, Clements hopes some bigger teams were paying attention

“Our budget a year is a fraction of a big teams’,” Clements told NBCSN. “This is just a dream come true. I want to drive for a big team, but it hasn’t been the way it’s gone. I try to keep doing this, to keep my name out here getting as much experience as I can in case I do get the call. To any big team guys. Look at me. Let’s go.”

On NASCAR America, Jeff Burton and Parker Kligerman discussed what Clements’ achievement represents about the state of Xfinity Series.

“This is really what the Xfinity Series is supposed to be about,” Burton said. “It’s supposed to be about drivers having an opportunity, team owners having an opportunity to compete at a very high level. They (Jeremy Clements Racing) run this team much like race teams were run 15 years ago, 20 years ago. … A lot is said about Cup drivers in the Xfinity Series. But really, the issue is the technology that’s in the Xfinity Series. Unfortunately, I think Pandora’s Box has been opened and it’s really hard to get it shut.”

Watch the video for the full segment on Jeremy Clements’ win.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Road America recap, preview of Southern 500

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down all the Xfinity Series action from Sunday at Road America.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s garage.

On today’s episode:

  • She is alluring. She is dangerous. Only the best win her favor. She is the “Lady in Black” – and she’s next! We’ll begin our countdown to Darlington by highlighting some of this season’s top throwback schemes and relive Bill Elliott’s big payday in the 1985 Southern 500. Plus: Which winless drivers have the best chance to break through Sunday night and put themselves into the playoffs?
  • We’ll recap Sunday’s Xfinity Series race from Road America, won by Jeremy Clements after a dramatic duel for the win with Matt Tifft. Also, we’ll go in-depth on how Clements and his small, family run team have overcome tough obstacles to get to where they are today.

