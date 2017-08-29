Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Pete Pistone on Darlington, playoff picture, Silly Season (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 11:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone once again joined us for his weekly Tuesday segment on NASCAR America.

Among topics Pistol Pete covered:

  • Darlington’s level of fan excitement
  • The Silly Season rumor mill
  • Why Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth are drivers to watch in the final two races of the 2017 regular season
  • His take on throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway

Check it all out in the video above.

 

 

 

NASCAR America: Only thing that matters for Clint Bowyer is a win

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nothing, but nothing, is more important over the next 12 days to Clint Bowyer than the final two regular season races at Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway.

Heading into this weekend, Bowyer finds himself on the outside looking in to the 16-driver bubble for the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs. While he still has a mathematical chance of pointing his way into the playoffs — a very slight chance, that is — Bowyer has just three things in mind: win, win …. and win.

Bowyer was interviewed by Dave Burns on Tuesday’s NASCAR America and discussed his single-minded focus, as well s how challenging Darlington is and how he must avoid hitting the wall to have a chance at reaching victory lane for the first time since 2012.

Tough task? Bowyer says he’s up for it.

“We’ve got to go out there, take care of business, do our jobs and get back in victory lane,” Bowyer said. “That’s more important to me than anything. Victory Lane right now is the task at hand, obviously that puts us in the playoffs.

“But I want to win, I need to win, to get myself restablished in Victory Lane. We’ve been close three times now, but we’ve got to get it done.”

Check out his thoughts in the video above. 

 

NASCAR America: What makes Darlington Raceway so challenging? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, one of our show segments discussed the challenges of racing at Darlington Raceway.

One of the biggest challenges is racing one inch off Darlington’s hard walls without getting an almost inevitable “Darlington stripe.”

The segment also reflected back on the supremacy of the late Tim Richmond coming into the 1986 Southern 500, arguably the greatest win of Richmond’s too-brief career.

The late Dale Earnhardt also said of winning at Darlington, “Whether it’s a high school sweetheart, a faithful old hunting dog, or a fickle race track in South Carolina with a contrary disposition, and, if you happen to be a race car driver, there’s no victory so sweet, so memorable as whipping Darlington Raceway.”

Check out the video above. 

Also, check out the video below of Parker Kligerman‘s and Steve Letarte’s discussion on whether NASCAR Cup rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez have a chance at winning one of the next two races to punch their ticket for the upcoming playoffs.

Letarte says an emphatic ‘no.’ Do you — or Parker — agree?

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson throwback scheme honors Kyle Petty, Felix Sabates (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson‘s throwback scheme for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 looks very familiar to NASCAR on NBC and NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty.

It should. Petty drove a similar paint scheme for Felix Sabates during his own racing career, including 1995 when he earned the eighth and final win of his Cup career (at Dover).

MORE: Retro rundown — 2017 Southern 500 throwback paint schemes

Check out the unveiling of Larson’s car, other car themes as well as Petty and Sabates talking about the scheme.

Also, for the longer discussion between Petty and Sabates about their relationship and also Larson’s likelihood of becoming a NASCAR champion, check out the following video.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Chase Elliott to switch numbers next season, run his father’s No. 9

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
1 Comment

Chase Elliott will have a new number next season, running the No. 9 his father Bill excelled with, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday night.

The organization also announced that William Byron will drive the No. 24 that Chase Elliott had raced the past two years.

Elliott drove the No. 9 to the 2014 Xfinity Series title. Bill Elliott scored 38 of his 44 Cup wins and his 1988 championship with the No. 9.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever drive the ‘9’ again,” said Chase Elliott in a statement. “It’s a huge deal to my family and everyone back home (in Georgia), and I hope all of our fans will be pumped to see it back on the racetrack. There’s a legacy attached to that number, and I want to carry it on. I think it’s awesome that Hendrick Motorsports and NAPA wanted to do this. It’s impossible not to be excited.”

The debut of the No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports marks the first time in nearly a decade that the organization will field a new number for one of its four full-time teams. The most recent addition was the No. 88, which was added in 2008, for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I know what the ‘9’ means to Chase and his whole family,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They’ve contributed so much to our sport, and I’m happy we can honor that history by bringing the number back. I think fans will really love seeing it out there. I told Chase we’d only do it if he promised to win a bunch of races, so I’m going to hold him to that.’’

Elliott’s team will remain with him next season.

Byron, who will move to Cup next season, will make his series debut with the number Jeff Gordon had so much success with for Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron, who turns 20 in November, will begin his rookie season at the same age as Gordon when Gordon made his series debut in 1992 at Atlanta.

“Jeff and Jimmie (Johnson) are the drivers I’ve always watched most closely and tried to learn from,” said Byron, 19, who signed with Hendrick Motorsports in August 2016. “I didn’t think I could be more motivated, but when Mr. Hendrick called to tell me (about driving the No. 24), it took things to another level. I have so much respect for all the people who have contributed to the success of the ‘24.’ I know it’s rare to have the chance to be part of something like this. I’m going to make the most of it.”

Said Hendrick: “The ‘fit factor’ is something I’ve always believed in, and that’s what I see with William and our organization. He reminds me a lot of Jeff at that age with regard to being a special talent and having a great head on his shoulders. But William is also his own person with his own career ahead of him. It’s going to be fun to watch him jump in the ‘24’ and show what he’s capable of.”

Bryon’s team will have Kasey Kahne’s pit crew next season.

With the changes, Hendrick Motorsports will withdraw its No. 5 car number from competition. It was the organization’s first car number in 1984 and has run full-time since. Terry Labonte drove the No. 5 to the Cup championship in 1996.

“That was by far the hardest part (of the car number decisions),” Hendrick said in a statement. “The ‘5’ means so much to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and to a lot of our fans. The memories and the history will always be there, and I won’t rule out bringing it back some day. Never say never.”

 and on Facebook