NASCAR America: Kyle Larson throwback scheme honors Kyle Petty, Felix Sabates (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
Kyle Larson‘s throwback scheme for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 looks very familiar to NASCAR on NBC and NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty.

It should. Petty drove a similar paint scheme for Felix Sabates during his own racing career, including 1995 when he earned the eighth and final win of his Cup career (at Dover).

Check out the unveiling of Larson’s car, other car themes as well as Petty and Sabates talking about the scheme.

Also, for the longer discussion between Petty and Sabates about their relationship and also Larson’s likelihood of becoming a NASCAR champion, check out the following video.

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT
On Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, one of our show segments discussed the challenges of racing at Darlington Raceway.

One of the biggest challenges is racing one inch off Darlington’s hard walls without getting an almost inevitable “Darlington stripe.”

The segment also reflected back on the supremacy of the late Tim Richmond coming into the 1986 Southern 500, arguably the greatest win of Richmond’s too-brief career.

The late Dale Earnhardt also said of winning at Darlington, “Whether it’s a high school sweetheart, a faithful old hunting dog, or a fickle race track in South Carolina with a contrary disposition, and, if you happen to be a race car driver, there’s no victory so sweet, so memorable as whipping Darlington Raceway.”

Check out the video above. 

Also, check out the video below of Parker Kligerman‘s and Steve Letarte’s discussion on whether NASCAR Cup rookies Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez have a chance at winning one of the next two races to punch their ticket for the upcoming playoffs.

Letarte says an emphatic ‘no.’ Do you — or Parker — agree?

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 29, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will have a new number next season, running the No. 9 his father Bill excelled with, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday night.

The organization also announced that William Byron will drive the No. 24 that Chase Elliott had raced the past two years.

Elliott drove the No. 9 to the 2014 Xfinity Series title. Bill Elliott scored 38 of his 44 Cup wins and his 1988 championship with the No. 9.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever drive the ‘9’ again,” said Chase Elliott in a statement. “It’s a huge deal to my family and everyone back home (in Georgia), and I hope all of our fans will be pumped to see it back on the racetrack. There’s a legacy attached to that number, and I want to carry it on. I think it’s awesome that Hendrick Motorsports and NAPA wanted to do this. It’s impossible not to be excited.”

The debut of the No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports marks the first time in nearly a decade that the organization will field a new number for one of its four full-time teams. The most recent addition was the No. 88, which was added in 2008, for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I know what the ‘9’ means to Chase and his whole family,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They’ve contributed so much to our sport, and I’m happy we can honor that history by bringing the number back. I think fans will really love seeing it out there. I told Chase we’d only do it if he promised to win a bunch of races, so I’m going to hold him to that.’’

Elliott’s team will remain with him next season.

Byron, who will move to Cup next season, will make his series debut with the number Jeff Gordon had so much success with for Hendrick Motorsports.

Byron, who turns 20 in November, will begin his rookie season at the same age as Gordon when Gordon made his series debut in 1992 at Atlanta.

“Jeff and Jimmie (Johnson) are the drivers I’ve always watched most closely and tried to learn from,” said Byron, 19, who signed with Hendrick Motorsports in August 2016. “I didn’t think I could be more motivated, but when Mr. Hendrick called to tell me (about driving the No. 24), it took things to another level. I have so much respect for all the people who have contributed to the success of the ‘24.’ I know it’s rare to have the chance to be part of something like this. I’m going to make the most of it.”

Said Hendrick: “The ‘fit factor’ is something I’ve always believed in, and that’s what I see with William and our organization. He reminds me a lot of Jeff at that age with regard to being a special talent and having a great head on his shoulders. But William is also his own person with his own career ahead of him. It’s going to be fun to watch him jump in the ‘24’ and show what he’s capable of.”

Bryon’s team will have Kasey Kahne’s pit crew next season.

With the changes, Hendrick Motorsports will withdraw its No. 5 car number from competition. It was the organization’s first car number in 1984 and has run full-time since. Terry Labonte drove the No. 5 to the Cup championship in 1996.

“That was by far the hardest part (of the car number decisions),” Hendrick said in a statement. “The ‘5’ means so much to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and to a lot of our fans. The memories and the history will always be there, and I won’t rule out bringing it back some day. Never say never.”

 and on Facebook

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT
Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squire and Robert Yates – who along with the late Red Byron – will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall next January, have been named grand marshals for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Among their duties, the grand marshals will give the command to start engines prior to the race, which will be televised at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge will also be part of the group that will give the command to start engines.

“Having the NASCAR Hall of Fame members, and Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge, serve as grand marshals for our Bojangles’ Southern 500 is a wonderful tradition we started in 2015,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “It concludes pre-race ceremonies with an historic touch.”

Terry Labonte was grand marshal and gave the command to start engines before the 2015 Southern 500.

Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin served as grand marshals and gave the command to start engines before last year’s Southern 500.

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s action at Darlington Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s garage.

On today’s episode:

  • Our panel of experts look at the many challenges that Darlington Raceway will present to the drivers and teams this weekend and explain why Darlington is “Too Tough to Tame.”
  • Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing speaks with Dave Burns to discuss his season so far and his chances to make the playoffs.
  • The Darlington throwback schemes keep on rolling in. We have the latest reveals on today’s show.
  • We’ll relive the wildest wrecks, the chaos on pit road and the funniest moments of the season in our Best of Scan All.
  • Pete Pistone checks in with the NASCAR America team to talk Darlington and what to look for this weekend.

