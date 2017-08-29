NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pete Pistone, Kyle Larson throwback scheme reveal

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s action at Darlington Raceway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s garage.

On today’s episode:

Our panel of experts look at the many challenges that Darlington Raceway will present to the drivers and teams this weekend and explain why Darlington is “Too Tough to Tame.”

Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing speaks with Dave Burns to discuss his season so far and his chances to make the playoffs.

The Darlington throwback schemes keep on rolling in. We have the latest reveals on today’s show.

We’ll relive the wildest wrecks, the chaos on pit road and the funniest moments of the season in our Best of Scan All.

Pete Pistone checks in with the NASCAR America team to talk Darlington and what to look for this weekend.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.