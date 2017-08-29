Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jamie McMurray honors ‘Silver Fox’ David Pearson with Southern 500 scheme

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT
Jamie McMurray will honor the second winningest driver in NASCAR Cup Series history with his No. 1 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Southern 500 on NBCSN.

McMurray’s car will take after the No. 1 Hawaiian Tropic Chevrolet that David Pearson drove to his final Cup win in 1980.

Pearson, who won 105 Cup races, claimed his final victory at Darlington Raceway on April 13, 1980 in the CRC Chemicals Rebel 500. It was Pearson’s 10th victory at the track “Too Tough to Tame” and his second in a row.

Nicknamed the “Silver Fox,” Pearson won the Southern 500 three times, including twice for Wood Brothers Racing.

Pearson also earned 12 poles at Darlington, including five straight from 1975-77.

McMurray will be seeking his first Cup win since 2013 and his first win at Darlington.

Bump & Run: Favorite Throwback paint schemes for upcoming Southern 500

By NBC SportsAug 29, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
1. What is the Throwback paint scheme you’re looking forward the most to see this weekend at Darlington Raceway?

(Images here: http://nascar.nbcsports.com/2017/08/28/retro-rundown-2017-southern-500-throwback-paint-schemes/)

Nate Ryan: Danica Patrick’s Ford Credit No. 10. It’s a true throwback that pays homage to a champion who always carried himself well in and out of the car. Though most fans probably associate Dale Jarrett with UPS, this is the primary sponsor that evokes the fondest memories of DJ’s career for me.

Dustin Long: Matt DiBenedetto’s car resembles Bobby Allison’s 1988 Miller High Life car, which was one of my favorite cars. Dylan Lupton’s Xfinity car, which resembles Jeff Gordon’s “Rainbow Warrior” paint scheme also looks sharp.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going to go with Clint Bowyer‘s Carolina Ford Dealers scheme, which is what Mark Martin drove from 1988-91 in the Xfinity Series. It hits that very specific sweet spot of looking both incredibly tacky in a way only a late 80s/early 90s scheme could while looking awesome at the same time.

Jerry Bonkowski: Nothing looks cooler or more intimidating than a black car. And when it channels the fabled “Midnight” car Rusty Wallace used to drive in the mid-1990s, it’s all the more badass. That’s why I’m picking Brad Keselowski‘s No. 2 Ford as the scheme I’m looking forward to the most at Darlington.

2. What’s another underdog win in NASCAR that compares to Jeremy Clements’ victory at Road America?

Nate Ryan: It ranks as the biggest upset since David Gilliland’s 2006 victory at Kentucky Speedway. That win catapulted Gilliland into a Cup ride with Robert Yates Racing. Clements has paid his dues to be deserving of a similar shot with a decent team.

Dustin Long: David Gilliland’s 2006 Xfinity win at Kentucky Speedway in an unsponsored car for a team that went away after that season. 

Daniel McFadin: Greg Sacks winning the 1985 Firecracker 400. He made 263 Cup starts from 1983-2005 with only one full season (1994). In an unsponsored research-and-development car for DiGard, Sacks led 33 laps and beat Bill Elliott by 23.5 seconds for his only Cup victory.

Jerry Bonkowski: A.J. Allmendinger‘s 2013 win at Road America stands out to me. After missing a good chunk of 2012 serving a suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse policy, Allmendinger earned his first career Xfinity win driving for Team Penske, which gave him a second chance. Ironically, Allmendinger would make just two Xfinity starts in 2013 for Team Penske, and won both of them (the other coming at Mid-Ohio).

3. There have been 11 different winners* since 2006 in the Southern 500. What kind of odds do you put at there being a 12th different winner this weekend?

Nate Ryan: About 10-1. There are four drivers who are serious threats, and each already has a victory this season — Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick. Matt Kenseth has the best chance of the winless candidates.

Dustin Long: 75-1 that there will be a different winner than there has been since 2006. Darlington isn’t a track everyone has an even chance at. The winner will be someone who has won at Darlington since 2006.

Daniel McFadin: Seeing as how five of those 11 drivers are no longer competing in Cup or are retired, I think there are good odds. But Kyle Busch (2008) and Martin Truex Jr. (2016) should be favorites. 

Jerry Bonkowski: I think it goes 12-for-12 Sunday, with the most likely suspects to win being those who are most in dire need of a win to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs: Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Erik Jones. And don’t count out Kurt Busch, who has never won at the Track Too Tough To Tame.

* Previous winners at Darlington

2006 — Greg Biffle

2007 — Jeff Gordon

2008 — Kyle Busch

2009 — Mark Martin

2010 — Denny Hamlin

2011 — Regan Smith

2012 — Jimmie Johnson

2013 — Matt Kenseth

2014 — Kevin Harvick

2015 — Carl Edwards

2016 — Martin Truex Jr.

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 9:17 AM EDT
One of the biggest weekends of the year for NASCAR goes down in Darlington, South Carolina, and in Canada this week.

NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend takes place at Darlington Raceway with the Cup Series’ Southern 500 and the Xfinity Series VFW Sports Clips Help a Hero 200.

The Camping World Truck Series does its part with its race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for Cup and Xfinity. The Truck entry list will be added once it’s available.

Cup – 68th Southern 500

A full field of 40 cars are entered into the race.

If the number doesn’t change it will be the 10th race out of 25 this year to have a 40-car field.

There is no driver attached to the No. 51 owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Last year Martin Truex Jr. led 28 laps, including the final 16, on the way to winning over Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson. Harvick led a race-high 214 laps.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – VFW Sports Clips Help a Hero 200

There are 41 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning one car will fail to qualify for the race.

Six Cup regulars are entered: Kevin Harvick, Ty and Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin.

Last year Elliott Sadler fended off Hamlin to lead the final 36 laps and earn his first NASCAR win at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America: Southern 500 flashback: Bill Elliott wins the ‘Winston Million’

By Daniel McFadinAug 29, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
One of the most famous Southern 500 in NASCAR history was Bill Elliott’s win in the 1985 edition of the race.

Elliott’s win clinched his win of the “Winston Million” after he also won the Daytona 500 and the Winston 500 at Talladega.

In the above video relive the race that would put Elliott and NASCAR on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Watch NASCAR America this week for more flashbacks to the Southern 500 from the 1980s before this week’s edition on Sept. 3 on NBCSN.

NASCAR America: Jeremy Clements’ journey back to racing after nearly losing a hand

By Daniel McFadinAug 28, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
On Sunday, Jeremy Clements won his first Xfinity Series race in his 256th start.

But 13 years ago a doctor told the South Carolina native he would never race again after a late-model crash almost cost him his right hand.

In the above video from last year, Clements and his family talk about his recovery from the accident, which included 10 surgeries to save his hand.

After his win on Sunday, the 32-year-old driver called the accident from more than a decade ago “a freak deal.

“That was so long ago it feels like it didn’t even happen now. I definitely got the hand to prove it. I’m just psyched to be here. I can’t even believe we won the race.”