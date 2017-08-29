2018 NASCAR Hall inductees to serve as Southern 500 grand marshals

Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squire and Robert Yates – who along with the late Red Byron – will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall next January, have been named grand marshals for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Among their duties, the grand marshals will give the command to start engines prior to the race, which will be televised at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge will also be part of the group that will give the command to start engines.
“Having the NASCAR Hall of Fame members, and Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge, serve as grand marshals for our Bojangles’ Southern 500 is a wonderful tradition we started in 2015,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “It concludes pre-race ceremonies with an historic touch.”
Terry Labonte was grand marshal and gave the command to start engines before the 2015 Southern 500.
Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin served as grand marshals and gave the command to start engines before last year’s Southern 500.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s action at Darlington Raceway.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from Burton’s garage.
On today’s episode:
- Our panel of experts look at the many challenges that Darlington Raceway will present to the drivers and teams this weekend and explain why Darlington is “Too Tough to Tame.”
- Clint Bowyer of Stewart-Haas Racing speaks with Dave Burns to discuss his season so far and his chances to make the playoffs.
- The Darlington throwback schemes keep on rolling in. We have the latest reveals on today’s show.
- We’ll relive the wildest wrecks, the chaos on pit road and the funniest moments of the season in our Best of Scan All.
- Pete Pistone checks in with the NASCAR America team to talk Darlington and what to look for this weekend.
Furniture Row Racing has unveiled the Darlington Raceway paint scheme for defending Southern 500 winner Martin Truex Jr.
The No. 78 Toyota will feature a paint scheme that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops’ TRACKER Boats line.
Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris first introduced the Bass TRACKER Fishing Boat in the Bass Pro Shops catalog in 1978. It was a marine industry first ready-to-fish boat with motor and trailer package.
“As an avid fisherman and close friend of Johnny Morris this is a special paint scheme for me personally,” said Truex. “TRACKER Boats and Bass Pro Shops have set a high standard and our goal Sunday night in Darlington is to mirror those high standards by bringing our No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota to Victory Lane.”
Truex will be making his 12th Darlington start in the Cup Series. He has two top-five finishes including his win last year.
Heading into the 25th race of the year Truex leads the series in driver points (971), playoff points (35), stage wins (15) and race wins (four).
MORE: Guide to 2017 Southern 500 paint schemes
Wood Brothers Racing announced its sponsor partner of 17 years will return to back the No. 21 Ford in 2018.
Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers will sponsor the No. 21 Ford driven by Paul Menard for 14 races. Menard’s will sponsor the No. 21 for 22 races.
Ford Customer Service Division, the parent organization for Motorcraft and Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers, has been partnered with Wood Brothers Racing since in 2001.
Menard was announced as the successor to Ryan Blaney in the No. 21 last month. Blaney is transitioning to Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford full-time next season.
Blaney earned his first Cup win this year at Pocono to qualify for the playoffs.
Menard will be departing Richard Childress Racing at the end of this season after being with the team since 2011. That year he won the Brickyard 400, which remains his only Cup victory in 387 starts.
“We are very excited about the future of our association with Wood Brothers Racing with Paul Menard behind the wheel of the iconic No. 21,” Brett Wheatley, the North America executive director of Ford Customer Service Division, said in a press release. “The announcement today solidifies the full-time status of Wood Brothers Racing going forward, and we couldn’t be happier to be a part of that.”
With the off week for Cup teams following the Bristol night race, there wasn’t any change in the standings ahead of this weekend’s Southern 500.
But here is a refresher on how the playoff picture looks with just two races left in the regular season.
The 16-team field will be solidified on Sept. 9 at Richmond Raceway.
Heading into the Southern 500, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMurray are the only drivers currently in the 16-team field without wins.
Clint Bowyer is 58 points back from McMurray and Joey Logano, whose Richmond was encumbered after his No. 22 Ford failed inspection, is -117 points.
Here’s the playoff grid.
