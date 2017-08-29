2018 NASCAR Hall inductees to serve as Southern 500 grand marshals

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squire and Robert Yates – who along with the late Red Byron – will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall next January, have been named grand marshals for Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Among their duties, the grand marshals will give the command to start engines prior to the race, which will be televised at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge will also be part of the group that will give the command to start engines.

“Having the NASCAR Hall of Fame members, and Bojangles’ CEO Clifton Rutledge, serve as grand marshals for our Bojangles’ Southern 500 is a wonderful tradition we started in 2015,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “It concludes pre-race ceremonies with an historic touch.”

Terry Labonte was grand marshal and gave the command to start engines before the 2015 Southern 500.

Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin served as grand marshals and gave the command to start engines before last year’s Southern 500.

