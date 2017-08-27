Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 27, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series are both off this weekend, but there’s still racing today – and it’s on NBC.­

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for its third and final road course race of the season (in the last four events) with the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Michael McDowell won last year’s race, but is not back to defend his triumph.

There have been seven Xfinity races at the 4.048-mile road course since 2010 and seven different winners.

Below is all the info you need ahead of this afternoon’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jesse Ehlen, Associate Brand Manager, Johnsonville, will give the command to start engines at 2:58 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 45 laps (182.16 miles) around the 4.048-mile, 14 turn road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Christi Lueck will perform the Anthem at 2:53 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. on CNBC. NBC’s pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, followed by race coverage starting at 3 p.m., with the green flag set to drop at 3:12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 68 degrees and a 46 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: NASCAR Cup regular Michael McDowell won this race last year. He led 24 of the race’s 48 laps (the race was scheduled for 45 laps, but due to a late wreck, there were three additional overtime laps). Brendan Gaughan, who won at Road America in 2014, finished second, followed by Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Reed.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 11:45 a.m.

Xfinity qualifying at Road America canceled due to weather; Austin Cindric on pole

By Daniel McFadinAug 27, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT
NASCAR has canceled qualifying for the Johnsonville 180 at Road America due to the odd situation of there not being enough rain. The starting lineup for the Xfinity Series race will be set by owner points.

That gives Team Penske driver Austin Cindric the pole in his first start in the series. Joe Gibbs Racing’s James Davison will start second.

The field was going to be established by a single 25-minute session with teams using rain tires. The session was set to begin at 11:45 p.m. ET, but NASCAR went into a holding pattern waiting for rain to cover more of the track. It called off qualifying just before 12:30 p.m.

The starting top 10 for the race is Cindric, Davison, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell, Justin Marks, William Byron, Justin Allgaier, Ben Kennedy, Scott Lagasse Jr. and Brennan Poole.

Coverage of the Johnsonville 180 begins at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

James Davison fastest in final Xfinity practice at Road America

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 26, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
It would appear that Australian driver James Davison is getting the hang of NASCAR racing — at least on road courses, that is — pretty quick.

Davison was fastest in Saturday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, recording a top speed of 108.691 mph in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Davison, who turns 31 years old on Tuesday, will compete in only his third NASCAR Xfinity race in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180. In his two previous Xfinity career starts, he finished 19th at Road America last year and was fourth two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

MORE: NASCAR fits Indy 500 veteran James Davison ‘like a glove’

Sunday’s race is the second of two Davison was scheduled to compete in this year. He’s also a veteran of the Indianapolis 500 and sports car racing in other series.

Justin Marks, who was fastest in the first practice earlier Saturday, was second in the final practice (108.614 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (108.402), Cole Custer (108.235), Brennan Poole (107.887), Ryan Reed (107.771), Justin Allgaier (107.703), Daniel Hemric (107.519), Casey Mears (107.490) and Ben Kennedy (107.480).

The scheduled 55-minute practice session ended about five minutes early when the red flag came out for a full course stoppage when 24-year-old Elkhart Lake native Nicolas Hammann spun into and got mired in a sand trap coming off Turn 3.

Qualifying takes place Sunday morning at 11:45 a.m. ET, with the race slated to take the green flag at approximately 3:14 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on NBC.

Click here for the final Xfinity practice results.

Also, check out Davison’s neat tweet heading into this weekend:

 

Blake Koch to carry Darrell Waltrip ’85 scheme in Darlington throwback weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 26, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT
Blake Koch will channel his inner Darrell Waltrip in next weekend’s Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

The race will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBCSN.

Koch will drive the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro that will pay homage to Waltrip and his 1985 NASCAR Cup championship-winning car.

Koch will carry the same red and white paint scheme that Waltrip took to three wins, 18 top-fives, 21 top-10s and four pole awards en route to the season title.

“Honoring Darrell (Waltrip) again this year seemed like a no-brainer after the reception last year’s scheme received in the industry,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “We’re honored that Darrell is on board with us running another one of his paint schemes.”

Added Waltrip, “I can’t thank Kaulig Racing enough for wanting to run one of my cars again this year. This one is special because I drove it to a championship, and I hope Blake can too.”

In last year’s throwback weekend, the No. 11 carried a scheme to honor Waltrip’s 1981-82 green and white Mountain Dew Buick Regal scheme.

“Capturing my first career win at Darlington would be huge,” said Koch. “To do it in a car that looks this good and has so much history behind it would really be an honor.”

Justin Marks is fastest in first of two Xfinity Series practices at Road America

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 26, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT
Justin Marks claimed the fastest speed in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Marks covered the 4.048, 14-turn road course with a top speed of 107.923 mph.

Brennan Poole was second (107.846 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (107.479), Justin Allgaier (107.312) and Brendan Gaughan (107.266).

Sixth through 10th were Blake Koch (107.092), Matt Tifft (107.048), Cole Custer (106.899), Dylan Lupton (106.781) and Jeremy Clements (106.599).

Christopher Bell, driving the No. 18 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, suffered transmission failure, prompting his team to replace it. He managed just one lap of practice before he took the car to the garage.

Bell is expected to be ready for today’s second practice at 4 to 4:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for full practice results.

