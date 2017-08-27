Today’s Xfinity Series race at Road America: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series are both off this weekend, but there’s still racing today – and it’s on NBC. ­

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for its third and final road course race of the season (in the last four events) with the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Michael McDowell won last year’s race, but is not back to defend his triumph.

There have been seven Xfinity races at the 4.048-mile road course since 2010 and seven different winners.

Below is all the info you need ahead of this afternoon’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Jesse Ehlen, Associate Brand Manager, Johnsonville, will give the command to start engines at 2:58 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 45 laps (182.16 miles) around the 4.048-mile, 14 turn road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 10. Stage 2 ends on Lap 20.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Qualifying is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Christi Lueck will perform the Anthem at 2:53 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Coverage begins with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. on CNBC. NBC’s pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green, followed by race coverage starting at 3 p.m., with the green flag set to drop at 3:12 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 68 degrees and a 46 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: NASCAR Cup regular Michael McDowell won this race last year. He led 24 of the race’s 48 laps (the race was scheduled for 45 laps, but due to a late wreck, there were three additional overtime laps). Brendan Gaughan, who won at Road America in 2014, finished second, followed by Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Reed.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 11:45 a.m.