Justin Marks is fastest in first of two Xfinity Series practices at Road America

Justin Marks claimed the fastest speed in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
Marks covered the 4.048, 14-turn road course with a top speed of 107.923 mph.
Brennan Poole was second (107.846 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (107.479), Justin Allgaier (107.312) and Brendan Gaughan (107.266).
Sixth through 10th were Blake Koch (107.092), Matt Tifft (107.048), Cole Custer (106.899), Dylan Lupton (106.781) and Jeremy Clements (106.599).
Christopher Bell, driving the No. 18 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, suffered transmission failure, prompting his team to replace it. He managed just one lap of practice before he took the car to the garage.
Bell is expected to be ready for today’s second practice at 4 to 4:55 p.m. ET.
It would appear that Australian driver James Davison is getting the hang of NASCAR racing — at least on road courses, that is — pretty quick.
Davison was fastest in Saturday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, recording a top speed of 108.691 mph in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.
Davison, who turns 31 years old on Tuesday, will compete in only his third NASCAR Xfinity race in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180. In his two previous Xfinity career starts, he finished 19th at Road America last year and was fourth two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Sunday’s race is the second of two Davison was scheduled to compete in this year. He’s also a veteran of the Indianapolis 500 and sports car racing in other series.
Justin Marks, who was fastest in the first practice earlier Saturday, was second in the final practice (108.614 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (108.402), Cole Custer (108.235), Brennan Poole (107.887), Ryan Reed (107.771), Justin Allgaier (107.703), Daniel Hemric (107.519), Casey Mears (107.490) and Ben Kennedy (107.480).
The scheduled 55-minute practice session ended about five minutes early when the red flag came out for a full course stoppage when 24-year-old Elkhart Lake native Nicolas Hammann spun into and got mired in a sand trap coming off Turn 3.
Qualifying takes place Sunday morning at 11:45 a.m. ET, with the race slated to take the green flag at approximately 3:14 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on NBC.
Blake Koch will channel his inner Darrell Waltrip in next weekend’s Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.
The race will take place Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on NBCSN.
Koch will drive the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro that will pay homage to Waltrip and his 1985 NASCAR Cup championship-winning car.
Koch will carry the same red and white paint scheme that Waltrip took to three wins, 18 top-fives, 21 top-10s and four pole awards en route to the season title.
“Honoring Darrell (Waltrip) again this year seemed like a no-brainer after the reception last year’s scheme received in the industry,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “We’re honored that Darrell is on board with us running another one of his paint schemes.”
Added Waltrip, “I can’t thank Kaulig Racing enough for wanting to run one of my cars again this year. This one is special because I drove it to a championship, and I hope Blake can too.”
In last year’s throwback weekend, the No. 11 carried a scheme to honor Waltrip’s 1981-82 green and white Mountain Dew Buick Regal scheme.
“Capturing my first career win at Darlington would be huge,” said Koch. “To do it in a car that looks this good and has so much history behind it would really be an honor.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off two days at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin today.
The series will hold two 55-minute practice sessions as a prelude to Sunday’s qualifying and Johnsonville 180 race at the 4.048-mile road course.
Both sessions will be aired on NBCSN at 2 and 4 p.m. ET, respectively.
Also on-track today will be practice and qualifying for Trans Am and the ARCA series.
NASCAR Cup regular Michael McDowell is defending winner of the Xfinity race at Road America.
Here’s today’s Xfinity schedule:
Saturday, August 26
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN, no radio)
4 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN, no radio)
When it comes to road courses in the Xfinity Series there’s just no consistency.
In the last seven events held at road courses, all of them have been won by a different driver.
This weekend at Road America in the Johnsonville 180, chances are there will be a new face in victory lane or one that hasn’t been to it in a long time. The only road course winner from the last three seasons that’s entered into Sunday’s race is Justin Marks, won last season at Mid-Ohio.
There’s also the chance the most successful team in Xfinity history, Joe Gibbs Racing, could win at Road America for the first time. Despite having 140 series wins, Road America is one of three tracks it has not won at, including Pocono and Mid-Ohio.
If Matt Tifft, James Davison or Christopher Bell win, it would be their first Xfinity Series win.
Here’s a look at who is hot and not ahead of the Johnsonville 180, which airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC.
Who is hot
Elliott Sadler
• Seventeen top-10 finishes and nine top-five finishes, leads all drivers.
• Five stage wins and 30 stage finishes in the top 10.
•Clinched playoff spot at Bristol.
• Leads all drivers at Road America with four top-10 finishes.
• Finished in top 10 in 13 of the last 15 road course races.
Brennan Poole
• Finished in top 10 in five of the last six races, 10 times total.
• Finished 17th (Watkins Glen) and eighth (Mid-Ohio) in the two races on road courses this season.
• Finished Xfinity best third at Road America last year in his only start there.
• Four top-10 finishes in five Xfinity road course starts
Daniel Hemric
• Finished in top 10 in 10 of his 22 starts with a best finish of second at Mid-Ohio.
• Finished in top 10 in four of the last five races.
• Three DNFs in 2017, all three were accidents on restrictor-plate tracks.
• Finished 11th at Watkins Glen and second at Mid-Ohio in his two Xfinity road course starts.
Who is not
Michael Annett
• Finished 12th or worse in 12 of the last 13 races (sixth at Iowa I)
• Finished seventh at Road America in 2011, his only top-10 finish in 16Xfinity road course starts
Spencer Gallagher
• Finished 10th at Richmond, his second career top-10 finish, but has only three top-15 finishes this
season.
• Finished 28th or worse in the last six races.
• Finished 22nd or worse in all three Xfinity road course starts. Has never raced at Road America.
Brandon Jones
• Only three top-10 finishes in 2017 and none in the last three races.
• Had nine top-10 finishes after 22 races in 2017.
• Best Xfinity road course finish of 13th came at Watkins Glen in 2016.
• Finished 16th in this race last year in his only Road America start.