Blake Koch to carry Darrell Waltrip ’85 scheme in Darlington throwback weekend

When it comes to road courses in the Xfinity Series there’s just no consistency.

In the last seven events held at road courses, all of them have been won by a different driver.

This weekend at Road America in the Johnsonville 180, chances are there will be a new face in victory lane or one that hasn’t been to it in a long time. The only road course winner from the last three seasons that’s entered into Sunday’s race is Justin Marks, won last season at Mid-Ohio.

There’s also the chance the most successful team in Xfinity history, Joe Gibbs Racing, could win at Road America for the first time. Despite having 140 series wins, Road America is one of three tracks it has not won at, including Pocono and Mid-Ohio.

If Matt Tifft, James Davison or Christopher Bell win, it would be their first Xfinity Series win.

Here’s a look at who is hot and not ahead of the Johnsonville 180, which airs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC.

Who is hot

Elliott Sadler

• Seventeen top-10 finishes and nine top-five finishes, leads all drivers.

• Five stage wins and 30 stage finishes in the top 10.

•Clinched playoff spot at Bristol.

• Leads all drivers at Road America with four top-10 finishes.

• Finished in top 10 in 13 of the last 15 road course races.

Brennan Poole

• Finished in top 10 in five of the last six races, 10 times total.

• Finished 17th (Watkins Glen) and eighth (Mid-Ohio) in the two races on road courses this season.

• Finished Xfinity best third at Road America last year in his only start there.

• Four top-10 finishes in five Xfinity road course starts

Daniel Hemric

• Finished in top 10 in 10 of his 22 starts with a best finish of second at Mid-Ohio.

• Finished in top 10 in four of the last five races.

• Three DNFs in 2017, all three were accidents on restrictor-plate tracks.

• Finished 11th at Watkins Glen and second at Mid-Ohio in his two Xfinity road course starts.

Who is not

Michael Annett

• Finished 12th or worse in 12 of the last 13 races (sixth at Iowa I)

• Finished seventh at Road America in 2011, his only top-10 finish in 16Xfinity road course starts

Spencer Gallagher

• Finished 10th at Richmond, his second career top-10 finish, but has only three top-15 finishes this

season.

• Finished 28th or worse in the last six races.

• Finished 22nd or worse in all three Xfinity road course starts. Has never raced at Road America.

Brandon Jones

• Only three top-10 finishes in 2017 and none in the last three races.

• Had nine top-10 finishes after 22 races in 2017.

• Best Xfinity road course finish of 13th came at Watkins Glen in 2016.

• Finished 16th in this race last year in his only Road America start.

Follow @DanielMcFadin