NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman: Let it rain for Sunday’s Xfinity race (video)

NASCAR on NBC’s Parker Kligerman is getting ready to compete in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
But there’s an added bonus for Kligerman: with the weekend weather forecast calling for rain likely on race day, he’s also ready to go splishing and splashing.
Yes, unless weather is threatening with lightning or dangerous winds, the Xfinity race will go on rain or shine. Cars will put on rain tires and windshield wipers and keep going no matter if it’s drizzle or hard rain.
As of Thursday night, predictions for rain during Sunday’s race were ranging between 80 and 90 percent.
And like a kid splashing in a puddle, Kligerman is chomping at the bit to get wet.
“I believe as the rain percentage chance increases, our chance of winning increases,” Kligerman said on Thursday’s NASCAR America. “I’m hoping it’s a wet race just because I love racing in the rain.
“The thing about racing in the rain is it’s the great equalizer,” Kligerman said. “Motor doesn’t matter, horsepower doesn’t really matter, it comes down to mechanical grip and for the driver to find that grip.”
Kligerman will drive for Precision Performance Motorsports.
“I’m hoping we can have a good showing,” Kligerman said. “I’m very much looking forward to getting back to a road course because it’s my favorite kind of racing and Road America is probably not one one of the best road courses in North America, but it’s one of the best in the world.”