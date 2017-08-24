Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Pete Pistone on possible ‘cone rule,’ top Toyota driver

By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s Pete Pistone dropped by NASCAR America Wednesday for his weekly appearance on the show.

Pistone discussed with Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte his thoughts on a possible “cone rule” that would determine the lineup on restarts (and prevent drivers from stopping at the end of pit road) and also a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio fan poll about who is Toyota’s top driver of the moment, Martin Truex Jr. or Kyle Busch.

On the cone rule: “I’m against another rule, that’s kind of where I am here. … It’s gamesmanship, I get it. … I would hate to think that NASCAR has to intervene, guys, to save them from themselves. I personally think this is something that would take care of itself.”

Letarte agreed, saying such a rule would be “impossible to enforce.”

“Enough already with the rules,” Letarte said. “This is about competition. If I want to slam on the brakes on that pit road for the name of competition. So be it. That’s like saying a quarterback can’t take a knee. ‘No, you have to have a real play. You can’t just take a knee.’ Enough is enough and the rulebook is already thick enough.”

Watch the video for the full discussion of topics.

NASCAR America: Scan All from Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

It gets really loud at Bristol Motor Speedway.

That’s why Dale Earnhardt Jr. had to tell crew chief Greg Ives to speak up a little during last weekend’s night race at the short track.

“We’re racing and you’re just talking monotone like I’m sitting on the couch next to you,” Earnhardt said. “I can’t (expletive) hear you over the motor.”

That’s just one highlight from the latest edition of NASCAR America’s “Scan All.”

Other highlights:

  • “If a guy hits the wall why aren’t we throwing a yellow? Do they want another one to hit the wall?” – Kyle Busch after seeing Aric Almirola hit the wall.
  • “Apologize to Chris (Buescher), that’s not Chris’ fault. I’m just frustrated. Just trying to get to the damn break.” – AJ Allmendinger after he made contact with teammate Chris Buescher and cursed him out on the radio.
  • “Man, the nose just got crunched. What the hell was that all about?” – Jimmie Johnson to crew chief Chad Knaus after a round of gamesmanship at the end of pit road caused cars to stack up.

Watch the video for more highlights from Kyle Busch’s win.

 

NASCAR America: How concerned should Jimmie Johnson’s team be ahead of playoffs?

By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

What happened to that Jimmie Johnson guy?

The seven-time Cup champion is fourth on the playoff grid but his performance this summer has been anything but stellar since he last won at Dover in June.

In the 11 races since, the No. 48 Chevrolet has only two top 10s (Michigan I, New Hampshire I) and they were both 10th-place finishes. Johnson also had four DNFs in that stretch, including three in four races at one point.

He hasn’t led a lap since the July race at Daytona.

But with two races until the playoffs start, the NASCAR America crew discusses whether the No. 48 team should be doubted, especially given its history of underperforming in the summer before going on championship runs.

“During his run of five straight championships, what we always said about Jimmie Johnson then was don’t doubt them until they prove they can’t just flip a switch,” Nate Ryan said. “They did every year from 2006 until 2010 and I think that conversation is back in play after last year. … I think they’re going to be able to find the switch come Chicagoland just like last year.”

Said Steve Letarte: “I won’t doubt them a second time. What we saw last year was Jimmie Johnson, a veteran racer, understanding how long 36 races are and I think that’s what you see. They went out and they won, they won early. They guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs. I think they would love to have more playoff points, but it’s not worth the 100 percent commitment it takes to run with Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

 

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All Bristol, Pete Pistone and Road America preview


By Daniel McFadinAug 23, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kelli Stavast hosts with Steve Letarte, Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s episode:

· The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has a rare off weekend. That means the Xfinity Series will center stage at Road America. This race has produced a first-time winner in four of the last five seasons. Will that trend continue this weekend?

· We’ll start to look ahead at next week’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. We’ll catch up on the latest throwback paint schemes and discuss what it means to win this “crown jewel” of NASCAR.

· What has been the biggest surprise in NASCAR this season? We are looking for your answers go to NBCSports.com/NASCARVote to cast your vote.

· Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio stops by to talk about the recent run of dominance by Toyota drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Halmar Friesen Racing Truck team splits with Tommy Baldwin Jr., forms alliance with GMS Racing


By Jerry BonkowskiAug 23, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

Halmar Friesen Racing, which operates the No. 52 Chevrolet Silverado in the Camping World Truck Series, has parted ways with Tommy Baldwin Jr. and has formed a technical alliance with GMS Racing for the remainder of the season.

Team co-owner Chris Larsen told NBC Sports Wednesday afternoon that the team is not shutting down or suspending operations, but rather is in the process of integrating much of its operation with GMS Racing.

That includes moving into GMS’s shop, sharing technical expertise, equipment, engineering and support, Larsen said.

Larsen said the team will continue to be operated independently, so it won’t be considered as another GMS truck.

“We’re shifting to a technical alliance with GMS,” Larsen said. “We’re hoping this will take our team to another level.

“(GMS has) been gracious enough to work with us and share some of their technical expertise, fill in on equipment that we had with Tommy and stuff like that. GMS will fulfill our need with that.”

To facilitate the changeover to GMS and further prepare its trucks, Halmar Friesen Racing will be skipping next weekend’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and may also skip the race at Chicagoland Speedway.

It will be the second time the team has skipped races in 2017, having missed Gateway and Iowa earlier this season.

Stewart Friesen, who is both driver of the truck and a co-owner of the team, will remain behind the wheel when HFR returns to the track, Larsen said.

Friesen, a Canadian native, has competed in 12 of the series’ first 14 races this season. He is currently 15th in driver points with a best finish of runner-up at Eldora (he also won the pole for that race).

Joining forces with GMS will also allow HFR to further expand its search for sponsorship for next season, Larsen said.

“We’re in the same boat as everybody else, everything is dependent on sponsorship,” Larsen said.

As for Baldwin, he joined forces with HFR earlier this year, overseeing operations. But both sides decided recently to “part ways amicably,” Larsen said.

“We just agreed things weren’t progressing at the rate we wanted,” Larsen said. “For us to go to another level, we needed more focus and full-time commitment to just our truck.

“Tommy helped us to get to where we are and we couldn’t have done it without him. We just agreed to split ways.

“And with our new alliance with GMS, we’re very confident we’ll finish the season strong by doing this.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski