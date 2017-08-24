NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Xfinity Series new car, road course No. 3

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Kelli Stavast hosts with NASCAR Hall of Fmer Dale Jarrett and NASCAR Talk’s Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s episode:
NASCAR unveiled the new composite body for the Xfinity Series today. It will be optional for three races this season and all of the 2018 season. We will discuss the potential changes for the series ahead with this body style and what it could mean for the Cup Series as well.
The Xfinity Series hits the road course for third time in four weeks. We’ll look ahead to Road America. NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman will be making his first Xfinity Series start since 2015. He’ll call in today and talk about his role as Driver Reporter for Sunday’s race on NBC.
It’s a changing of the guard in NASCAR, as the “Young Guns” of the early 2000’s are being ushered out by the new group of millennials making their mark in the sport.
Plus Joey and Brittany Logano sat down with Krista Voda talk about their growing family and the challenges they overcame along the way.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip with a special throwback scheme in the Sept. 3 Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Stenhouse will drive the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank-sponsored Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion in the race.
The car will carry a paint scheme from Waltrip’s 1997 NASCAR Cup season, one of Stenhouse’s favorite paint schemes along with the all-chrome variety Waltrip also ran that same season.
“We’re sticking with an iconic No. 17 paint scheme again this year for the Darlington throwback weekend,” Stenhouse said in a media release. “This scheme from 1997 has the chrome numbers on it that everyone associates with Waltrip.
“I hope it brings us the kind of success that he achieved at ‘The Lady in Black’.”
Waltrip earned 5 wins, 18 top-5 and 23 top-10 finishes in 55 starts at Darlington.
Trevor Bayne‘s No. 6 AdvoCare Ford will mirror the paint scheme run during Roush Fenway Racing’s first two seasons with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin. The scheme, originally featuring Stroh Light, was on the car when Martin won the organization’s first victory in 1989 at North Carolina Motor Speedway.
“It is such an honor to run this paint scheme in Darlington,” said Bayne in a statement. “It’s really special to be driving a car that is honoring the beginning of Roush Fenway Racing. This organization has meant so much to me and my career as a driver and it means a lot to me to be the one who has the privilege of returning this scheme to the track in Darlington.”
Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s No. 33 hulu Chevrolet will feature a throwback look to Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Busch Series Lowes Food car in 1989.
With his health issues well in check, Brian Vickers still has the passion and desire to drive a race car, particularly in NASCAR.
And at 33 years old, he still has a good number of years ahead of him behind the wheel.
He just needs a quality ride.
And that has proven to be the tricky part.
Vickers was last in a NASCAR Cup car in 2016, when he filled in five races for Tony Stewart, who was recovering from an off-season incident while driving a sand dune buggy.
But there have been no rides since.
“A day doesn’t go by that I don’t think and appreciate what the sport did for me,” Vickers said. “I do miss it.”
In a way, Vickers has kind of moved on, keeping busy with other activities, including being back on NBCSN’s NASCAR America as an analyst for several shows last week.
He’s also joined an investment group, with plans of taking a medical device company public in the next couple of months.
But more than anything, Vickers wants back on a racetrack.
“First question people ask is, ‘Do you miss it (racing)?’” Vickers told NBC Sports. “Absolutely, of course. I don’t think that’s ever going to change. If I go back and run five more years, I’m still going to miss it. And if I never race again, I’m always going to miss it.
“I’ve talked to some guys that have been retired before me. They may be retired 10 years after a 20-some year career, and they still miss it. Once it’s in your blood, that never changes.
“The question for me now is here’s the position you’re in. What do you do with your life? I don’t know if I have all the perfect, clear answers. I’ve just been following where the opportunities lie and follow what my heart and gut tell me as far as my racing career and everything else I’ve been doing.”
During his five-race stint for Stewart, Vickers showed he still has it, including a seventh-place finish at Martinsville and 13th at Fontana.
He’s had several opportunities to return to NASCAR since, but they just haven’t been a good fit.
“I stay in touch with all the owners, people in the industry, agents and all my relationships to find out what’s going on in the sport and where,” he said. “There just hasn’t been a situation that’s made sense for me. At this place in my life and career, would I love to be in a winning car? Absolutely.
“Do I want to get into a situation or car where I’m going to the racetrack and don’t feel like I can win when I show up? No.
“There’s opportunities with really good cars that have been presented to me but it was contingent on sponsorship or manufacturer, various things, and that’s been out of my control to a certain extent.
“But if something good comes along tomorrow, I’m in.”
One thing Vickers wants to make very clear is the health problems – including blood clots and heart issues – he’s endured over the years are all fully under control.
“My health is good,” he said. “I found a way to race safely and not have to worry about blood clots. Nothing has really changed from that end.”
Vickers keeps his phone close in case an opportunity arises that would put him back in a top-level ride.
“I’ve got my NASCAR gold Cup license, have done all my medical and drug tests and everything I’ve had to do to get your license, impact tests, head tests, medical clearance, you name it,” Vickers said. “I could come back and race next weekend if someone wants.”
But Vickers is also a realist. He knows there are team owners that are reluctant to hire him because of his past health issues.
“I get it, for a car owner or sponsor it’s a hard sell, they’re worried that I’ll have another health issue like in the past,” Vickers said. “I feel I proved last year in the 14 car that that’s not a concern, I’m clear, I can race safely without blood clots.
“My doctor worked really, really hard to find a perfect regimen to keep me safe from clots and has allowed me to race. That hasn’t changed.”
Vickers would prefer to race again in NASCAR, but is open to anything on four wheels, including sports cars, endurance racing and even IndyCar.
“I’m open for all of it,” Vickers said. “I really enjoyed the (World Endurance Championship) series, racing the 24 Hours of LeMans, racing in Europe, racing all over the world and in the U.S. If that opportunity presented itself, I’d be all over it.”
But Vickers has also come to grips that his racing future may never be.
“I’m basically saying to myself that I’m comfortable with the fact I may never race again,” he said. “It’s not a question of desire, want or health, it’s just a matter of finding the right situation.
“To have 15 years of experience and I’m only 33, I’ve learned and grown a lot as a person and learned more than you can ever learn going through the trials and tribulations I have. I had to overcome adversity and all these attributes going through the near-death experience that I had.
“There’s no question in my mind that I’m the best driver today than I’ve ever been in my entire career, even though I’ve been out of the car for a year.”
Vickers and wife Sarah have lived in the Miami area for more than a decade. When his racing days are over, he’s considering one opportunity that may be surprising.
“Politics has always intrigued me,” Vickers said. “I love the subject, I’m passionate about it. It started in history class when I was a kid.
“I have a bunch of people that know me well say that I should (pursue politics), but I haven’t made any decision. I don’t know if I ever will or if I may. It’s certainly an option but not anytime soon.”
Vickers admits that all the adversity he’s gone through in his career has made him a better and more aware person.
“When you’re laying on your death bed or going through a situation where you may not come out the other side, or you have a massive embolism that forms when you’re going in for open-heart surgery with not-so-great odds of coming out on the other side, you think about a lot of things,” he said. “What I learned through that experience is I loved racing more than I thought at the time. When you do some things long enough, you tend to take them for granted, whether it’s your racing career, your significant other or your friends. It’s human nature.
“It also made me realize there’s a whole other world out there, there’s a lot of things that I never could do because I was so 100 percent focused on racing. I’m very happy, I miss racing, would love to be in a race car. I think I’m a better driver today than I’ve ever been in my life. I think I can go win a championship.
“But if that opportunity doesn’t present itself, I’m still going to be a happy person and go work hard to accomplish other things and check off other boxes.”