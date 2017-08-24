Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Brendan Gaughan guarantees Xfinity win at Road America (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Sunday’s Xfinity Series standalone race at Road America — the Johnsonville 180 — offers a number of drivers the opportunity to gain much-need points and places in the standings.

Among those: Brendan Gaughan, who is 12th in the Xfinity standings and looks to move up higher with a good run at Road America.

Gaughan has history on his side: he’s already won an Xfinity race at Road America in 2014.

In fact, Gaughan feels so confident about his chances in Sunday’s race that he’s guaranteeing a win on Sunday.

But there’s also a number of other drivers who, while they aren’t guaranteeing a win, also need a strong performance to make some upward movement in the standings.

Check out what analysts Nate Ryan and Dale Jarrett had to say in Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.

NASCAR America: Introducing new composite body for Xfinity Series (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

NASCAR on Thursday unveiled its car of the future for the Xfinity Series, introducing a composite-laminate body that is designed to result in better racing and lower costs for teams.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the car’s advantages:

* Teams have the option to use it for three upcoming races this season: Richmond, Dover and Phoenix.

* It will be completely optional at all tracks in 2018 except for Daytona and Talladega.

* The new body will likely be mandatory in 2019, although NASCAR has not yet mandated such.

* The key to the new car are 13 “flanges,” which essentially are like interlocking puzzle pieces that can be quickly removed and replaced if the chassis is not damaged in on-track incidents.

* Current steel cars are about 150 lbs heavier and must use welding and other procedures to manipulate the body.

* The new bodies are composite laminate, which is similar to carbon fiber. They are also more aerodynamic than current steel bodies.

* It takes only 1-2 days to hand a body on a chassis with the new style; it takes up to two weeks to hang a body with the current style of car.

* The goal of the new composite bodies is to reduce time to repair damage and also the number of chassis teams have to build in the course of a season. It also is expected to be a significant cost-saving measure.

Here’s what NASCAR On NBC analysts Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan had to say about the new bodies on Thursday’s NASCAR America:

Ryan: “The hope is it will level the playing field. NASCAR always trying to do that, but in this case they’re already going to have 80 to 85 percent of the field will be running them at Richmond. NASCAR is hopeful that in the future … it will get more mid-level and lower-level teams involved because it doesn’t cost as much to produce the cars.”

Jarrett: “I really like this idea. There’s so many advantages to it. When it was first talked about, I wasn’t sure, this is getting more to like IROC or other lower level series. But when it was explained, I really liked the idea because I do believe it’s going to bring things a little bit closer.

“When you have metal that someone can manipulate and do things with, that’s going to give people with more money and more resources opportunities to do things, which makes for an advantage.

“This is not going to be much of an advantage for anyone. You’re going to have what you have there, plus the turnaround: if you happen to crash a car and don’t mess up the chassis too much at a race track, you literally can put pretty much a whole body on a race car there in a short period of time.

“There’s really all kinds of positive things. When you talk about lightening the body that much, the cars are going to drive better and I think we’re going to see better racing in that respect, also. There’s not really a negative to it at this point.”

NASCAR America live 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Xfinity Series new car, road course No. 3

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kelli Stavast hosts with NASCAR Hall of Fmer Dale Jarrett and NASCAR Talk’s Nate Ryan from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s episode:

  • NASCAR unveiled the new composite body for the Xfinity Series today. It will be optional for three races this season and all of the 2018 season. We will discuss the potential changes for the series ahead with this body style and what it could mean for the Cup Series as well.
  • The Xfinity Series hits the road course for third time in four weeks. We’ll look ahead to Road America. NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman will be making his first Xfinity Series start since 2015. He’ll  call in today and talk about his role as Driver Reporter for Sunday’s race on NBC.
  • It’s a changing of the guard in NASCAR, as the “Young Guns” of the early 2000’s are being ushered out by the new group of millennials making their mark in the sport.
  • Plus Joey and Brittany Logano sat down with Krista Voda talk about their growing family and the challenges they overcame along the way.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to honor Darrell Waltrip with Darlington throwback scheme

Photo courtesy Roush Fenway Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 24, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip with a special throwback scheme in the Sept. 3 Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Stenhouse will drive the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank-sponsored Roush Fenway Racing Ford Fusion in the race.

The car will carry a paint scheme from Waltrip’s 1997 NASCAR Cup season, one of Stenhouse’s favorite paint schemes along with the all-chrome variety Waltrip also ran that same season.

“We’re sticking with an iconic No. 17 paint scheme again this year for the Darlington throwback weekend,” Stenhouse said in a media release. “This scheme from 1997 has the chrome numbers on it that everyone associates with Waltrip.

“I hope it brings us the kind of success that he achieved at ‘The Lady in Black’.”

Waltrip earned 5 wins, 18 top-5 and 23 top-10 finishes in 55 starts at Darlington.

Social Roundup: Cup drivers enjoy last off week of season

Ashley Busch
By Daniel McFadinAug 24, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup drivers are getting their last break from the grind of the schedule this week before the last 12-race stretch of the season.

That means we all get to live vicariously through the drivers on vacation thanks to their various social media accounts.

Some drivers are getting as far away from the track as possible, while others can’t go a week without stomping a pedal as hard as they can.

Here’s a look at how some drivers are spending their downtime.

Some Cup drivers are getting out of the country. Friends Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney have journeyed across the pond to Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley are on a beach somewhere.

Daniel Suarez is visiting his home in Mexico and took the time to do a little racing at his home track.

Back in the States, Jimmie Johnson sent his daughter Genevieve off to her first day of 1st grade.

Danica Patrick is putting the finishing touches on her upcoming book, “Pretty Intense.”

 