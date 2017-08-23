Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Elliott Sadler wants championship for parents, humbled for 800-plus starts (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 23, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Elliott Sadler joined NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Tuesday and reflected on his lengthy racing career.

Two topics stood out: recently having passed the 800-start mark in his NASCAR career, as well as the support his parents have given him and how he wants to win the Xfinity championship for them as much as he wants it for himself.

First, on hitting 800:

“Isn’t that crazy? That’s a lot,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like that many. It doesn’t feel like and I don’t look at it like that. I don’t look at it as 800 starts. I still want to feel like I’m young and still enjoying this and looking forward to going to the race track. It’s very humbling to have 800 starts.”

Sadler, who at 42 makes his 810th career start this weekend at Road America, admits that if he knew then what he knows now, he’d have done things differently earlier in his career.

“I took things for granted early in my career,” Sadler said. “I had a great situation at the Wood Brothers that I took for granted at a young age. I had a great situation at Yates Racing, especially with DJ (NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett) as my teammate.

“When you’re that young, you don’t realize how good you’ve got it because you don’t realize how bad it can be. When I got into a situation later in my Cup career and I realized how miserable I was as a driver, now, full circle, I’m in a great company car, I’m very good friends with my owner and feel my team is one of the best teams at the racetrack.

“It makes it fun and I’m not afraid to show how much fun we’re having.”

How much longer will Sadler continue to race?

“I’m not going to put it in years,” he said. “As long as I can stay competitive, have fun, put the work in, watching the videos and staying in shape, I want to win a championship in NASCAR bad. And as long as I feel I can be a contender, I want to race.

“We’re where we need to be on top of the points. Since I’ve been driving for JR Motorsports, we’ve been leading the points after 70 percent of the races. I think that’s a pretty cool stat. We just need to be leading the points after one particular race (the season finale at Miami), and that’s our particular goal.”

And Sadler wants to achieve that goal not just for himself but also his parents.

“I want to do it for my mom and dad,” Sadler said. “They sacrificed so much when I was growing up, to give me the opportunity. To give them that championship would mean more to me than anything I’ve ever done in my life.”

JR Motorsports mourns team member Adam Wright, killed in car crash

JR Motorsports
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 23, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

JR Motorsports is mourning the passing of team member Adam Wright, who died Sunday night in a one-car crash near Statesville, North Carolina.

Wright, 33, was traveling on Flower House Loop around 10:50 p.m. Sunday “when he ran off the road twice and his vehicle became airborne,” according to Statesville.com, per North Carolina State Patrol Trooper J. S. Swagger.

Swagger added that Wright, who worked as a mechanic on Michael Annett’s JRM Xfinity Series team, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the wrecked vehicle.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Wright is being remembered on social media by many in the NASCAR community:

 

NASCAR America: Elliott Sadler having fun mentoring William Byron

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT

If there’s anyone in the Xfinity Series William Byron should turn to for advice during his rookie season in the series, it’s Elliott Sadler.

A veteran of more than 800 NASCAR races across all three of its national series, Sadler has taken the lead in advising the 19-year-old driver this season. During his appearance on NASCAR America, Sadler praised the driver and the time he’s spent with him.

“That kid is special,” Sadler said. “I want to be that guy (that helps), because I had that guy. I had Jeff Green when I started, I had Dale Jarrett, people I could lean on all the time that could help the learning curve.”

Sadler leads the points standings with four races left in the regular season, but he is winless so far. Byron has earned three wins and is second in points behind Sadler.

“He’s a student of the game,” Sadler said. “I’ve been in meetings with young kids that come along, we’ve been in the meeting and kids are still playing on their phones. I’m in a meeting with William … and he’s still learning and taking notes. He’s got great questions. We’re usually sitting beside each other on the airplanes and we’re talking about things for that particular weekend. I can’t help him drive the car faster. But I can help him maybe with restarts and getting on pit road. Maybe things to think about on Friday to maybe make your car better for Saturday.”

Watch the video for more from Sadler on Byron and his friendship with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR America: Elliott Sadler paying tribute to Cale Yarborough with Darlington paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT

Xfinity Series points leader Elliott Sadler will honor childhood racing hero Cale Yarborough with his paint scheme for the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway.

Cale Yarborough poses with his Hardee’s car during the NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Exhibit Unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 22, 2012. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for NASCAR)

The JR Motorsports driver revealed the paint scheme Tuesday on NASCAR America. His No. 1 Chevrolet will have the same color blocking, but not colors, of Yarborough’s famous No. 28 Hardee’s car.

Sadler is not the only driver that will have some form of the Hardee’s paint scheme at Darlington. Dakoda Armstrong, driver of JGL Racing’s No. 28, will have the exact colors of the Hardee’s car and a logo on the hood commemorating Yarborough.

A five-time winner at Darlington and a three-time Cup champion, Yarborough is a native of Timmonsville, South Carolina, which is roughly 20 miles from Darlington.

Watch the video for the full reveal of the car.

Former Truck Series driver Shane Sieg dies at 34

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 22, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

Shane Sieg, a former Camping World Truck Series driver and older brother of Xfinity driver Ryan Sieg, died over the weekend at the age of 34.

Ryan Sieg Racing announced his passing Tuesday on social media. He would have turned 35 on Wednesday. A team spokesperson could not provide additional details.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers,” the team said on Twitter. “We lost a great driver and an incredible person. Forever in our hearts.”

A native of Tucker, Georgia, Shane Sieg was a veteran of 68 Truck Series races and two Xfinity starts.

He earned three tops 10 in the Truck Series. His best result was eighth at the Milwaukee Mile in 2004. Sieg also won one race in the NASCAR Southeast Series in 2003 at Huntsville Speedway in Alabama.

Sieg made his last Truck start in June 2011 at Pocono Raceway.

Sieg was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR in August 2011 for violating its substance abuse policy and for actions detrimental to the sport.