Martin Truex Jr. continues to dominate NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Martin Truex Jr. continues to dominate the weekly NASCAR Cup playoff standings.
Truex did not gain any extra points during Saturday night’s Bristol Night Race, so he remains with 35 points, but that’s still a large spread over those chasing him.
Bristol winner Kyle Busch jumped from fifth to second place in the standings with 20 playoff points.
Kyle Larson fell back to third place (18 points), Jimmie Johnson fell to fourth (16) and Brad Keselowski is fifth (14).
As for the playoff bubble, Chase Elliott is 69 points ahead of the cut-off line, followed by Matt Kenseth (+61) and Jamie McMurray (+58) with two races left until the playoffs.
Outside the playoff cut line is Clint Bowyer, who dropped from 31 to 58 points down and Joey Logano from -98 to -117. Erik Jones climbed from -130 to -127, and Daniel Suarez dropped from -139 to -163.
Here’s this week’s playoff standings grid: