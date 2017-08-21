Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
“Sugar Ray” to perform before Phoenix semifinal Cup playoff race

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

The experience for fans attending the Can-Am 500 NASCAR Cup semifinal playoff race at Phoenix Raceway just got a little sweeter, you might say.

Multiplatinum rock band “Sugar Ray” will perform a pre-race concert in the DC Solar Power Pavilion starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 12.

Sugar Ray broke through on the charts in 1997 with “Fly,” and followed that up with a number of other hits including “Every Morning,” “Someday” and “Falls Apart.”

The Southern California-based band has sold over eight million records worldwide.

The Can-Am 500 is the semifinal race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. The eight remaining championship-eligible drivers coming into the race will be trimmed to four afterward who will move on to the championship-determining race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson to have new sponsor for Talladega, Martinsville races

Photo courtesy Chip Ganassi Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Monday that First Data will sponsor the No. 42 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson for the upcoming fall NASCAR Cup playoff races at Talladega and Martinsville.

First Data is a leader in commerce-enabling technology and already serves as an associate sponsor on the No. 1 CGR Chevy of Larson’s teammate, Jamie McMurray.

Later this year, First Data kicks off a three-year run as entitlement sponsor for Martinsville’s fall NASCAR Cup playoff race. The first race date of that sponsorship will be the First Data 500 on October 29.

Larson is already locked into the playoffs and is third in the NASCAR Cup standings. Thus far in the first 24 races of the 2017 season, Larson has three wins and seven runner-up finishes.

“It’s great to see another new brand join our team,” Larson said in a media release. “It’s also cool to see them get involved with NASCAR by sponsoring the Martinsville race.

“The grandfather clock there (which Martinsville awards to every race winner) is definitely one of the most unique trophies on the circuit, and I’d love to park the First Data Chevy in victory lane and take home a clock.”

NASCAR will look at issue of drivers slowing near pit exit to get preferred restart lane

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 21, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Saying that it is “not something that we want because we don’t need accidents at the end of pit road with people checking up,” NASCAR’s Scott Miller noted Monday that the sanctioning body will look into the issue of drivers slowing or stopping near pit exit to try to get the preferred lane on restarts.

It’s a common tactic at some tracks, including Martinsville Speedway, which hosts a playoff race. Denny Hamlin was the most obvious driver to do it in Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hamlin was set to exit pit road third (and start on the inside lane) one time when he slowed to try to be fourth and get the preferred outside lane to restart. Instead, two cars passed him, he exited fifth and restarted on the inside line.

Another time, Hamlin slowed at the end of pit road causing a few cars behind to run into the back of each other. All were able to continue.

“We’re certainly going to look at it,’’ said Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about the pit road ploy. “What we saw go on that everybody is talking about was pretty obvious. Ironically, it didn’t quite work out. Sometimes those things don’t.

“No, that’s not something that we want because we don’t need accidents at the end of pit road with people checking up. We’ll figure out how we’ll address that one and try to move on. Really only kind of comes into play at a few places. We know when it’s possibly going to happen, so we’ll try to address that.’’

Asked on “The Morning Drive” if NASCAR might do something that is done a short tracks where drivers pick what lane they want in order they’re running on the track, Miller said:

As we do here at NASCAR, we’re constantly looking at ways to make the races and the action for the fans more interesting,’’ Miller said. “That is a topic we have discussed a little bit. I personally am really not super familiar with that and how it works but some of the others are and it’s something that we’ve talked about, but we talk about a lot of things. When the final decision comes, I’m not sure what that will be but certainly that has been a topic of discussion.’’

Miller also said that NASCAR planned to have the PJ1 traction compound again added to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the playoffs. Both tracks had it applied earlier this season.

“We’re looking at it at some other places, too, not fully decided yet,’’ Miller said. “We’re learning about it and learning about its uses and its positives. We haven’t really found any negatives. As with anything it’s a challenge to get right because it’s the first time we’ve dabbled in this. We have experience at those tracks but anyplace new that we go is still just a project that we’re working on.’’

NASCAR President Brent Dewar says in statement there is ‘no place for bigotry, racism’

Photo: NASCAR
By Dustin LongAug 20, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT

NASCAR issued a statement from President Brent Dewar on Sunday in regards to recent events that have been fueled by hate.

“NASCAR brings fans of all different backgrounds and points of view together to celebrate one thing they all have in common – a love for NASCAR. We are saddened by recent tragic events around the world and feel strongly there is no place for bigotry, racism, hatred or violence in our society.”

The statement is the first public comment from a senior leader with the sanctioning body since the Aug. 12 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one person was killed and 19 were injured when a car rammed counter-protesters.

USA Today posted a story Sunday about NASCAR fans commenting on the Confederate flag. Confederate images have become a part of the national debate since the Aug. 12 rally.

NASCAR Chairman Brian France told The Associated Press in June 2015 that NASCAR “would go as far as we can to eliminate the presence of (the Confederate) flag. I personally find it an offensive symbol, so there is no daylight how we feel about it and our sensitivity to others who feel the same way. We’re working with the industry to see how far we can go to get that flag to be disassociated entirely from our events.”

France spoke in support of President Trump at a campaign rally Feb. 29, 2016 in Valdosta, Georgia. He defended NASCAR’s diversity efforts when questioned in Nov. 2016 about his public support of Trump.

“On diversity, nobody, nobody with this company has worked harder and done more and resourced it better than me,’’ France said. “I founded the Diversity Council. I have fought for every single thing that makes sense because that’s my core belief about diversity. It is very, very important. I talk about it frequently. My efforts there should never be challenged, no matter what my political views might be. That’s a ridiculous thing to do.’’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. laments final Cup finish at Bristol, but still has playoff hopes

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 20, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. coined one of NASCAR’s most popular phrases – “It’s Bristol, baby” – when he won the summer night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2004.

Fast forward 13 years and following Saturday night’s race there, it’s now “It used to be Bristol, baby” for Earnhardt.

Earnhardt’s hopes of wrapping up his 35-start Cup tenure at Bristol didn’t turn out the way he planned, finishing 23rd, three laps down.

It was his second consecutive finish of 20th or worse and fourth in his last seven starts this season.

“We struggled,” Earnhardt said after the race. “We had a real fast car for like 10-15 laps and then we would just real, real tight, so we struggled all day trying to figure it out.

“We weren’t good and we weren’t going to fix it on pit road either. We’ve got a lot of tools on pit road to really get after it, but the problems we had we couldn’t fix with wedge or trackbar.”

Now, after nearly three dozen career Cup starts at NASCAR’s so-called Last Great Coliseum, amassing one win, eight top-fives and 16 top-10s, Junior will never pass this way again.

Sure, he’ll keep returning to BMS for many more years to come as a NASCAR On NBC broadcaster and NASCAR Xfinity team co-owner, but never again as a Cup racer.

I think I will much rather enjoy coming here and watching,” Earnhardt said with a laugh after Saturday night’s race.”

But there’s little humor at how his season has gone, and Bristol only added to the disappointment and frustration of what has been much of the 2017 season for him.

“This race track can be a lot of fun (but also) can be very difficult,” Earnhardt said. “There is never really no middle ground. We struggling, gosh, I just don’t know what to do. We were pretty quick for the first 20 laps, passed five cars and then we dropped like a rock.”

Earnhardt has now finished 20th or worse in 12 of this season’s first 24 NASCAR Cup races. He’s 22nd in the point standings, with zero wins, one top-five and just four top-10s this season.

If he keeps up that pace, Earnhardt’s final season as a NASCAR Cup driver has the possibility of ending up as one of the worst full-time seasons of his career (not including last year’s half-season due to injury).

If not the worst.

But NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver is quick to not point a finger of blame for his team’s struggles at crew chief Greg Ives, his pit crew or race preparation and car building back at Hendrick Motorsports’ campus.

He even took to social media to reiterate it:

Granted, Earnhardt still has a chance to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs, but it’s an all-or-none proposition. He’s 22nd in the playoff standings with no stage wins or playoff points to date this season.

He has to win either at Darlington (21 career starts there with 0 wins, 4 top-fives and 10 top-10s) or the final playoff-qualifying race at Richmond (35 starts, 3 wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10s) to make the 16-driver playoffs.

The odds are long, but Earnhardt isn’t going to stop trying.

We’ve just got to get our stuff together as a team,” Earnhardt said. “The team works closely enough with me to know that I’m plugged in and they still see something in me that gives them confidence that if we can get the cars going and get everything working right, we can have some good runs.

“There is still some time to make that happen, but we’ve got a long way to go to catch some of those guys.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski