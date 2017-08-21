Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America live 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Kyle Busch sweep recap, Erik Jones

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Kelli Stavast hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte join us from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • For just the second time in NASCAR history, a driver was able to win in all three national series in a single race weekend. In both occurrences, the feat was performed by the same driver, Kyle Busch, and at the same venue, Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch collected his first sweep in 2010, and came back to do it again this past weekend at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. We’ll hear from Kyle after his victory on Saturday and examine how this affects the current playoff picture.
  • Erik Jones did everything in Saturday’s Bristol Night Race but win. It was a great weekend for the rookie NASCAR Cup driver from Furniture Row Racing. The leading contender for Cup rookie of the year earned his first pole, led a race-high 260 laps, but finished second to Kyle Busch. How soon will it be before Jones gets to victory lane? Our panel discusses that.
  • Eclipse fever has spread to NASCAR. We’ll take a look at how drivers and tracks appreciated this natural phenomenon today.
  • We interview Kyle Larson at today’s announcement of a new sponsor at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kyle Larson confident about having sponsorship to replace Target next season

By Nate RyanAug 21, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE – Monday’s sponsor announcement of First Data was bereft of concrete assurances that Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet will have full funding next season.

But the vibe was positive at the NASCAR Hall of Fame event hosted by Chip Ganassi Racing, which will need to fill the void left by the departure of longtime sponsor Target in 2018.

“I’m confident mainly just because Chip and (team president Steve) Lauletta, they don’t seem worried about it,” Larson said. “They’ve got a lot of great partners. I think Chip’s organization is — not that it’s easy to find sponsors — but it’s more intriguing for sponsors because he has so many different race teams in different series, so there’s a lot more opportunities for sponsors to get coverage, so I’m not too worried about it.

“We’ve got a lot more important things to worry about the rest of the year, with a championship being one of them. We’ll worry about that.”

First Data will sponsor Larson in the October playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway (where the race also will be sponsored by the company, whose technology helps process more than $2.2 trillion annually in transactions for 4,000 financial institutions).

First Data CEO and chairman Frank Bisignano attended the Monday announcement, which could be a good sign for increasing its investment with Larson in 2018.

“Frank wants to grow more next year,” Ganassi said.

Is the team optimistic about filling Larson’s car next season?

“Yeah, we still have work to do, but obviously winning races doesn’t hurt,” Ganassi said. “If you know anybody out there that’s interested and so inclined, give them my number.”

Ganassi already has begun its transition away from Target in the first 24 races this season, a third of which have featured other primary sponsors on Larson’s car (such as Credit One Bank).

Larson said he doesn’t know how many races remain open on the car for next year, joking his teammate “Jamie (McMurray) gets more involved in the business questions than I do. I just worry about racing.” But he is encouraged by the addition of First Data, which he learned his business team uses to sell his T-shirts.

“Obviously with Target leaving, a lot of people are looking at what we’ve got for the future, and I think this is a great step for partnership,” he said.

NASCAR community goes all-in with solar eclipse hoopla

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT

The NASCAR community got behind today’s solar eclipse in a big way.

From a team perspective, Roush Fenway Racing really got into it, including a cool GIF that made Jack Roush the Man In The Moon.

Team Penske gave props to RFR, as well as some of its own unique tweets from both the NASCAR and IndyCar side of the organization.

And a number of drivers had a lot to say, including Landon Cassill, Matt DiBenedetto, Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

Here’s some of the best eclipse tweets we found:

“Sugar Ray” to perform before Phoenix semifinal Cup playoff race

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

The experience for fans attending the Can-Am 500 NASCAR Cup semifinal playoff race at Phoenix Raceway just got a little sweeter, you might say.

Multiplatinum rock band “Sugar Ray” will perform a pre-race concert in the DC Solar Power Pavilion starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 12.

Sugar Ray broke through on the charts in 1997 with “Fly,” and followed that up with a number of other hits including “Every Morning,” “Someday” and “Falls Apart.”

The Southern California-based band has sold over eight million records worldwide.

The Can-Am 500 is the semifinal race of the NASCAR Cup playoffs. The eight remaining championship-eligible drivers coming into the race will be trimmed to four afterward who will move on to the championship-determining race on Nov. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Larson to have new sponsor for Talladega, Martinsville races

Photo courtesy Chip Ganassi Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiAug 21, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

Chip Ganassi Racing announced Monday that First Data will sponsor the No. 42 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson for the upcoming fall NASCAR Cup playoff races at Talladega and Martinsville.

First Data is a leader in commerce-enabling technology and already serves as an associate sponsor on the No. 1 CGR Chevy of Larson’s teammate, Jamie McMurray.

Later this year, First Data kicks off a three-year run as entitlement sponsor for Martinsville’s fall NASCAR Cup playoff race. The first race date of that sponsorship will be the First Data 500 on October 29.

Larson is already locked into the playoffs and is third in the NASCAR Cup standings. Thus far in the first 24 races of the 2017 season, Larson has three wins and seven runner-up finishes.

“It’s great to see another new brand join our team,” Larson said in a media release. “It’s also cool to see them get involved with NASCAR by sponsoring the Martinsville race.

“The grandfather clock there (which Martinsville awards to every race winner) is definitely one of the most unique trophies on the circuit, and I’d love to park the First Data Chevy in victory lane and take home a clock.”

