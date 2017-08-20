NASCAR President Brent Dewar says in statement there is ‘no place for bigotry, racism’

NASCAR issued a statement from President Brent Dewar on Sunday in regards to recent events that have been fueled by hate.
“NASCAR brings fans of all different backgrounds and points of view together to celebrate one thing they all have in common – a love for NASCAR. We are saddened by recent tragic events around the world and feel strongly there is no place for bigotry, racism, hatred or violence in our society.”
The statement is the first public comment from a senior leader with the sanctioning body since the Aug. 12 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one person was killed and 19 were injured when a car rammed counter-protesters.
USA Today posted a story Sunday about NASCAR fans commenting on the Confederate flag. Confederate images have become a part of the national debate since the Aug. 12 rally.
NASCAR Chairman Brian France told The Associated Press in June 2015 that NASCAR “would go as far as we can to eliminate the presence of (the Confederate) flag. I personally find it an offensive symbol, so there is no daylight how we feel about it and our sensitivity to others who feel the same way. We’re working with the industry to see how far we can go to get that flag to be disassociated entirely from our events.”
France spoke in support of President Trump at a campaign rally Feb. 29, 2016 in Valdosta, Georgia. He defended NASCAR’s diversity efforts when questioned in Nov. 2016 about his public support of Trump.
“On diversity, nobody, nobody with this company has worked harder and done more and resourced it better than me,’’ France said. “I founded the Diversity Council. I have fought for every single thing that makes sense because that’s my core belief about diversity. It is very, very important. I talk about it frequently. My efforts there should never be challenged, no matter what my political views might be. That’s a ridiculous thing to do.’’
Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook