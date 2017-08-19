Tonight’s Cup Series race at Bristol: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Kyle Busch seeks to sweep the races at Bristol for the second time in his career after his victories earlier this week in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series.
Others are looking to win to make the playoffs. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made the phrase “It’s Bristol, Baby!” famous, makes his final Cup start tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway needing a win to make the playoffs. Joey Logano, who has won this race twice in the last three years, also needs a win to make the playoffs.
The pressure will be on them and others with just two races left until the playoffs after tonight’s race.
Here are the details for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, Dale Hall, CEO Ducks Unlimited, and Ed Carter, executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will give the command to start engines at 7:40 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:48 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 125. Stage 2 ends on Lap 250.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions with Michael Buffer are at 6:50 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed by children of Motor Racing Outreach at 7;31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. The Performance Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 81 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won in April, leading 81 laps. Clint Bowyer finished second. Kevin Harvick placed third. Harvick won the Bristol night race last year. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second. Denny Hamlin placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.