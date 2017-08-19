Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kasey Kahne starting from rear at Bristol after tire change

By Daniel McFadinAug 19, 2017, 1:35 PM EDT

BRISTOL, Tennessee – Kasey Kahne will start from the rear of tonight’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol after changing a flat right-rear tire.

NASCAR requires teams to start a race on the tires they qualified on. Only the flat tire was changed.

The tire change negates Kahne qualifying third for tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC). It was his best qualifying effort of the season.

Kahne’s previous best qualifying spot was fourth for the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

By Dustin LongAug 19, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

Kyle Busch seeks to sweep the races at Bristol for the second time in his career after his victories earlier this week in the Camping World Truck and Xfinity Series.

Others are looking to win to make the playoffs. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made the phrase “It’s Bristol, Baby!” famous, makes his final Cup start tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway needing a win to make the playoffs. Joey Logano, who has won this race twice in the last three years, also needs a win to make the playoffs.

The pressure will be on them and others with just two races left until the playoffs after tonight’s race.

Here are the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, Dale Hall, CEO Ducks Unlimited, and Ed Carter, executive director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency,  will give the command to start engines at 7:40 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (266.5 miles) around the .533-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 125. Stage 2 ends on Lap 250.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions with Michael Buffer are at 6:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Anthem will be performed by children of Motor Racing Outreach at 7;31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. The Performance Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 81 degrees and a 1 percent chance of rain at race time.

LAST TIME: Jimmie Johnson won in April, leading 81 laps. Clint Bowyer finished second. Kevin Harvick placed third. Harvick won the Bristol night race last year. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was second. Denny Hamlin placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Even though he hasn’t won this year, Elliott Sadler earned himself a spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sadler is the fourth driver to qualify for the playoffs. He joins Ryan Reed, William Byron and Justin Allgaier, who clinched spots through race wins.

The JR Motorsports driver and the series points leader finished third in the Food City 300 for his ninth top five of the year.

“Man, we had a great car,” Sadler told NBCSN. “I hit the wall with like 50 to go. Then I threw my water bottle out and it got in the jack man’s way, messed us up. We’re peaking at the right time.”

Sadler has led the Xfinity Series point standings for the last 10 races and following 20 of the 22 races this year.

Following Sadler in the top five is William Byron (-110), Allgaier (-136), Brennan Poole (-186) and Daniel Hemric (-206).

Brendan Gaughan is on the playoff bubble. He is 43 points above the cutoff line. Ross Chastain is 13th on the playoff grid.

Click here for the point standings.

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2017, 10:31 PM EDT

Kyle Busch won the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway for his fifth Xfinity Series win of the year.

He led 186 laps and swept all three stages.

Completing the top five were Daniel Suarez, Elliott Sadler, Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for full results.

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

Kyle Busch once again dominated a NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, winning Friday night’s Food City 300.

Busch led 186 laps on the way to the win, his fifth Xfinity Series victory of the season.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver fended off the field in a nine-lap shootout following a late caution.

The top five was completed by Daniel Suarez, Elliott Sadler, Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier.

Busch moved one step closer to a sweep of the race week. He won Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series race. If he wins Saturday’s Cup race, it will be the second time he’s swept all three Bristol races after doing it in 2010.

Just like Wednesday, Busch fought through the field after a mid-race speeding penalty to earn the win.

“At least I didn’t have to come through (the field) in the last stage because everybody was pretty fast there tonight in the last stage,” Busch said. “I don’t know if I would have been able to make it all the way back up through there. Suárez gave us a heck of a run there. I was trying to push hard and he was closing in on us a little bit there before that last caution came out. Once that caution came out everything cooled down and my car wasn’t even close to what it was before, so I don’t know how I held on to it. The car was just so sideways.”

The win is Busch’s 91st in the Xfinity Series.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race Results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Allgaier led twice for 75 laps and earned his sixth top five of the season … Sadler led once for 15 laps and clinched a spot in the playoffs … Ty Dillon earned his second top five of the season and beset finish in 19 starts … Joey Logano bounced back from a flat tire and going to two laps down to finish ninth.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Ryan Reed and Aric Almirola wrecked on Lap 25 after they pinched Spencer Gallagher on the backstretch. Almirola finished 38th. … Reed caused the following caution after damage from the previous wreck cut a tire, sending him into the wall. Reed finished 37th … Brendan Gaughan had one unscheduled pit stop for a tire rub. He was then involved in a crash with 15 to go after being tagged by Jeb Burton, who had lost a tire. He finished 30th … William Byron lost a tire with less than 10 to go and had to pit. He finished 22nd.

NOTABLE: With his win, Busch is nine wins away from reaching 100 Xfinity wins. Busch has said he’ll retire from Xfinity competition once he reaches 100 … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 13th in his first Xfinity start of the year.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “Two weeks in a row. I know he doesn’t have a lot of race and I like him a lot normally, but right now I’m going to knock the hell out of him. The first time he gave me a flat and the second time he says he blew a tire. If you know you’ve got a tire going then don’t drive underneath somebody. The last couple of weeks I’ve been driven with no respect. We put ourselves back in a decent spot and we’re going to go to Road America and win that sucker.” – Brendan Gaughan after his late wreck with Jeb Burton.

NEXT: Johnsonville 180 at Road America at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 on NBC.