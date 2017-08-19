Austin Dillon, Jeffrey Earnhardt in first wreck of Bristol night race

Here’s all the songs NASCAR Cup drivers selected for their introduction prior to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Erik Jones – “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled
Kyle Larson – “Dirt Track Thing” by Kenny Montgomery
Kasey Kahne – “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Brooks & Dunn (picked by Dale Earnhardt Jr.)
Chase Elliott – “Chevy Don’t Let Me Down” by Jeff Bates
Matt Kenseth – “Halo on Fire” by Metallica
Martin Truex Jr. – “That’s How We Do Around Here” by Florida Georgia Line
Denny Hamlin – “Jumpman” by Drake
Joey Logano – “Energy” by Drake
Clint Bowyer – “How Country Feels” by Randy Houser
Ryan Blaney – “Life Ain’t Fair & the World is Mean” by Sturgill Simpson
Jamie McMurray – “Believer” by Imagine Dragons
Daniel Suarez – “El Mariachi Loco”
Ryan Newman – “Hutin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Everyday” by Luke Bryan
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – “Chattahoochee” – By Alan Jackson
Chris Buescher – “E” by Matt Mason
Austin Dillon – “Ain’t No Mercy” by Rick Ross
Brad Keselowski – “Right Now” by Van Halen
Kyle Busch – “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons
David Ragan – “I’m from the Country” by Tracey Byrd
Trevor Bayne – “Sideways” by KB Featuring Lecrae
Jimmie Johnson – “What’s My Name?” (clean version) by Snoop Dogg
Ty Dillon – “Rise Up” by Petey Pablo
AJ Allmendinger – “Paper Cut” by Linkin Park
Danica Patrick – “Regulate” by Warren G
Kurt Busch – “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith
Michael McDowell – “Dream Team (I Had a Dream)” by Thi’sl
Paul Menard – “512” by Lamb of God
Aric Almirola – “Green Light” by Pitbull
Kevin Harvick – “Happy” by Pharrell
J.J. Yeley – “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher
DALE EARNHARDT JR. – “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy (Rock Remix) by Birdman and Lil Wayne (Picked by Kasey Kahne)
Cole Whitt – “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot
Landon Cassill – “Silver Bullet” by Hawthorne Heights
Matt DiBenedetto – “Gon Give It To Ya” by DMX
Corey LaJoie – “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean
BJ McLeod – “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe
Gray Gaulding – “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi
JEFFERY EARNHARDT – “Good Life” by Tyler Hatley & The Little Mountain Band
Reed Sorenson – “Over and Under It” by Five Finger Death Punch
Joey Gase – “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas
