Results, stats for the Xfinity Series race at Bristol

Kyle Busch once again dominated a NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, winning Friday night’s Food City 300.
Busch led 186 laps on the way to the win, his fifth Xfinity Series victory of the season.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver fended off the field in a nine-lap shootout following a late caution.
The top five was completed by Daniel Suarez, Elliott Sadler, Ty Dillon and Justin Allgaier.
Busch moved one step closer to a sweep of the race week. He won Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series race. If he wins Saturday’s Cup race, it will be the second time he’s swept all three Bristol races after doing it in 2010.
Just like Wednesday, Busch fought through the field after a mid-race speeding penalty to earn the win.
“At least I didn’t have to come through (the field) in the last stage because everybody was pretty fast there tonight in the last stage,” Busch said. “I don’t know if I would have been able to make it all the way back up through there. Suárez gave us a heck of a run there. I was trying to push hard and he was closing in on us a little bit there before that last caution came out. Once that caution came out everything cooled down and my car wasn’t even close to what it was before, so I don’t know how I held on to it. The car was just so sideways.”
The win is Busch’s 91st in the Xfinity Series.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch
STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch
WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Allgaier led twice for 75 laps and earned his sixth top five of the season … Sadler led once for 15 laps and clinched a spot in the playoffs … Ty Dillon earned his second top five of the season and beset finish in 19 starts … Joey Logano bounced back from a flat tire and going to two laps down to finish ninth.
WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: Ryan Reed and Aric Almirola wrecked on Lap 25 after they pinched Spencer Gallagher on the backstretch. Almirola finished 38th. … Reed caused the following caution after damage from the previous wreck cut a tire, sending him into the wall. Reed finished 37th … Brendan Gaughan had one unscheduled pit stop for a tire rub. He was then involved in a crash with 15 to go after being tagged by Jeb Burton, who had lost a tire. He finished 30th … William Byron lost a tire with less than 10 to go and had to pit. He finished 22nd.
NOTABLE: With his win, Busch is nine wins away from reaching 100 Xfinity wins. Busch has said he’ll retire from Xfinity competition once he reaches 100 … Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 13th in his first Xfinity start of the year.
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “Two weeks in a row. I know he doesn’t have a lot of race and I like him a lot normally, but right now I’m going to knock the hell out of him. The first time he gave me a flat and the second time he says he blew a tire. If you know you’ve got a tire going then don’t drive underneath somebody. The last couple of weeks I’ve been driven with no respect. We put ourselves back in a decent spot and we’re going to go to Road America and win that sucker.” – Brendan Gaughan after his late wreck with Jeb Burton.
NEXT: Johnsonville 180 at Road America at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 27 on NBC.
Erik Jones and Kyle Larson will start on the front row of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC).
Jones starts from his first Cup pole.
Completing the top five are Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth.
Rookie Erik Jones won the pole for Saturday’s Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway, earning the first pole of his Cup career.
The Furniture Row Racing driver grabbed the pole with a speed of 128.082 mph around the short track.
“That’s awesome,” Jones told NBCSN. “It’s cool anytime you get your first pole in a series, but to do it at Bristol, that’s pretty cool. I’m just excited. We’ve got a really good 5-Hour Energy Camry. We had a good week last week and we’ve done a good job keeping the momentum going so far.”
Jones joins Ryan Blaney as a first-time pole winner this season. He is the eighth driver to get his first pole at Bristol.
Jones will be joined on the front row by Kyle Larson (128.057).
Kahne will roll off from his best starting spot of the year in Saturday’s race. His previous best was fourth at Daytona in July.
Kyle Busch, seeking to sweep all three NASCAR races at the short track this week, will start 18th. He was fastest in the first round of qualifying.
Jimmie Johnson, who won at Bristol in April, will start 21st.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 31st in his final Cup start at Bristol Motor Speedway. If Earnhardt were to win Saturday, it would top his 2004 win at Bristol when he started 30th.
Kevin Harvick also failed to make it out of the first round. He will start 29th. The defending winner of the August race, he started 24th last year.
Kyle Busch won the pole for the Xfinity Series’ Food City 300 after a shortened qualifying session due to rain at Bristol Motor Speedway.
A lengthy rain delay led NASCAR to hold a single, 20-minute round to determine the pole, and Busch earned it with speed of 127.157 mph.
“It’s just a matter of waiting a little bit, seeing what the track had in it and trying to go get it,” Busch told NBCSN. “Starting up front that will help things for us. We’re a little off on balance there for our run and would like to make some adjustments here in order to make it better so we’re closer at the start of the race and don’t have work on it much during the race.”
It’s the 63rd Xfinity pole for Busch and his sixth of the year, which leads the series.
The starting top five will be Busch, Joey Logano, Brennan Poole, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 17th in his first Xfinity start of the year.
Busch is attempting to sweep all three NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway this week, like he did in 2010. He won Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series. He’s won from the pole three times this season in Xfinity competition.
The race is scheduled to begin at 7:43 p.m. ET on NBCSN.