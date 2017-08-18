Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Joey Logano faces must-win situation in Bristol

By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Joey Logano needs a win to make it into the Cup playoffs. Currently outside the top 16, the Team Penske driver has to win in the next three races or he likely won’t make it to the playoffs

Luckily, he’s won two of the last three night races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

But NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe says Logano’s recent record “doesn’t matter.

“You’re going to Bristol now, a night race, a traction compound that’s going to be applied and that’s going to wear off,” Labbe said. “Your car is going to be adjustable. The team can’t make any mistakes. They’re 98 points out of the playoff bubble. They have to win. Bristol is definitely a good shot for them.”

But in addition to the traction compound that had been treated on the track differently, Parker Kligerman said he thinks there’s a “lack of … confidence” in the No. 22 team.

“It doesn’t seem like the confidence is there to go out and get that win,” Kligerman said. “This is a race track that rewards confidence.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

Eight Cup teams penalized practice time at Bristol

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT

Eight Cup teams will miss 15 minutes of Friday’s final practice at Bristol Motor Speedway because of multiple inspection failures before last weekend’s race at Michigan NASCAR announced.

Penalized practice time are the teams of Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

Final Cup practice is from 12:30 – 1:55 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

 

 

Friday schedule at Bristol for Cup, Xfinity

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

It will be a busy day for NASCAR teams today at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will have practice and qualifying. Xfinity teams will qualify and race tonight.

Here is today’s schedule with radio and TV information:

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 – 11:25 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300 Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Comparing Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final season to Usain Bolt’s

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

With Dale Earnhardt Jr. nearing the end of his Cup Series career, NBC Sports analysts Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medalist in track and field, discussed how the twilight of Earnhardt’s career compares to that of Usain Bolt, whose running career recently ended with a hamstring injury in the last race of his career.

“I think there are a lot of similarities,” Boldon said. “I think a lot of people would have loved to have seen Junior having a better year in this his final season. It’s the same thing that happened in London. That place was sold, 60,000 people, because we wanted to see how Usain Bolt would go out. The fans were hoping he would go out with a win.”

Watch the rest of the video for Boldon’s take on NASCAR, which he is discovering this year as a member of the NASCAR on NBC team.

 

Brad Keselowski Racing to cease operations in Truck Series after this season

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski Racing announced Thursday it will cease operations after this season, ending a run in the Camping World Truck Series that began in 2008.

The two-truck team fields entries for Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.

“The Truck Series is truly special to me given my family’s ties to the history of the sport, and this decision comes with much contemplation. But, for a number of reasons, and as I plan for the long-term future, I’ve decided not to field a team in 2018,” Brad Keselowski said in a press release.

“My goal with BKR was to create a top-tier team which would allow me to give back to the sport by creating opportunities and quality experience for others, whether they be drivers, mechanics, engineers, or support personnel. With outstanding leadership from BKR GM Jeremy Thompson, assistance from Team Penske, and the support of our long-time partners Cooper Standard and Horizon Global, we were able to successfully achieve this goal. I am very proud of this and intend to do my best to help my BKR team members stay and grow in the sport. I am also incredibly appreciative of the great relationships we have developed with our partners over the years.”

The team has earned nine series wins – none this year.

“The team has also provided me with meaningful experience as a team owner,” Keselowski said. “I’ve never made it a secret that I would eventually like to be an owner at the top-level of the sport. And, while this is many years down the line, I want to start to prepare for that possibility now. Part of that preparation is seeking to develop an advanced engineering and manufacturing company that would be housed out of our 78,000 square foot facility in Statesville and ultimately help to support this vision.”

Soon after the announcement, Keselowski published a blog about the decision. He said having to tell his team it was shutting down was “one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done.”

Keselowski went on to share how his time driving for Roger Penske has shaped his outlook on his future ownership goals.

“One of the things I’ve learned from Roger Penske is the importance of having a successful core business outside of motorsports,” Keselowski wrote. “If you have a successful business venture outside of motorsports, you can kind of roll with the ebbs and flows of the sport as an owner. That’s the position I want to be in, and that I’ll need to be in to be an owner who lasts in NASCAR.”

BKR joins Red Horse Racing in ending its operations in the Truck Series. Red Horse Racing competed in the first five races of the season before shutting down. The teams combined to have two of the eight drivers in last year’s Truck playoffs.

Keselowski’s decision comes after he’s repeatedly talked about the costs of owning a Truck team.

“It’s a money loser,’’ Keselowski told NBC Sports earlier this year. “Big time.’’

In 2014, Keselowski told NBC Sports’ Dustin Long his team lost $1 million that season. Keselowski also said when he would know it would be time to no longer own a Truck team.

“I’m not interested in being involved in the Truck Series if I don’t feel like we can be competitive,” Keselowski said. “My breaking point is two areas – it’s going broke and not being competitive. We have to walk that line every day with every decision we make.”

Four drivers have earned BKR’s nine wins. Ryan Blaney (four wins), Tyler Reddick (three wins), Joey Logano (one win) and Keselowski (one win). Keselowski won his only Truck Series race in 66 starts in 2014 at Bristol.

Drivers who have competed for BKR include NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman (37 races), Ryan Blaney (58 races), Dave Blaney (one race), Logano (six races), Reddick (62 races), Ross Chastain (14 races), Daniel Hemric (23 races), Austin Theriault (10 races) and Alex Tagliani (two races).