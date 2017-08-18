Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Matt Kenseth focused on making playoffs, not 2018 plans

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

Matt Kenseth, who holds the final playoff spot with three races to go, says he’s more focused on that than what he’ll do in 2018.

Kenseth does not have a ride for next year with Erik Jones replacing him at Joe Gibbs Racing after this season.

Asked if he had any plans for 2018 on Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kenseth said: “No, not at the moment. When I do I’ll tweet something. Like on a Monday or something. No plans right now. Just raise kids and hang out with my family.

“I’ll be honest with you … I’m not worried about (2018) even really one percent anymore to be honest with you. I’m just not concerned about it. I’m really concerned about 2017 and that’s the truth. I mean we’ve got 13 races or something left. Three to try to get into … the playoffs. We’re not in there yet. Kind of got ran over at the end of the race last week by the 24 (Chase Elliott), trying to race him. But hopefully we get a win, get in the playoffs and try to race for a championship. That’s our goal every year, and really that’s what I’m been concentrating on.’’

Kenseth leads Clint Bowyer by 31 points heading into Saturday’s race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Kenseth was in position to build that lead last week until the final restart at Michigan. He restarted third but contact caused him to fall back. He finished 24th, the last car on the lead lap, breaking a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes. Kenseth lost 21 points from where he restarted to where he finished.

Kenseth said his strategy hasn’t changed even with his position in the points.

“I’ve never been in a race I didn’t want to win,’’ he said. “I’ve never been in a race where I didn’t feel like I needed the win. I don’t know that it really changes. You know ever since Daytona we’ve been trying to win and know that quote unquote needed that win. To me it doesn’t really change. You’re going to race as hard as you can and try to get that win anytime you can.

“It’s really hard to win races at this level. I’ve been doing it a long time, really haven’t won that many races compared to how many I’ve started, so I realize how hard it is to win. You always try to take advantage of those opportunities if you have them.”

Kenseth has six career Cup wins on a short track. That ranks tied for fifth with Kevin Harvick behind Jimmie Johnson (14 wins), Kyle Busch (10), Kurt Busch (nine), Denny Hamlin (nine).

 and on Facebook

Denny Hamlin leads morning Cup practice at Bristol

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Denny Hamlin, who celebrated the birth of his second daughter earlier this week, was the fastest in Friday morning’s Cup practice at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 129.230 mph.

Hamlin was followed by Kyle Busch (129.221 mph), Kasey Kahne (128.943), Ryan Blaney (128.917) and Clint Bowyer (128.382). Matt Kenseth (128.356) was sixth. Points leader Martin Truex Jr. (128.313) was seventh and Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones (128.176) was eighth.

Toyotas took five of the top eight spots.

Jamie McMurray had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 126.604 mph. Hamlin was next at 126.469 mph.

Click here for full practice report

Kyle Larson spun down the frontstretch but did not hit the wall in the session’s only incident.

Final Cup practice begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Eight Cup teams will be penalized 15 minutes of practice in that session.

 and on Facebook

Eight Cup teams penalized practice time at Bristol

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 9:05 AM EDT

Eight Cup teams will miss 15 minutes of Friday’s final practice at Bristol Motor Speedway because of multiple inspection failures before last weekend’s race at Michigan NASCAR announced.

Penalized practice time are the teams of Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Clint Bowyer, Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher, AJ Allmendinger, Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

Final Cup practice is from 12:30 – 1:55 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.

 

 

NASCAR America: Joey Logano faces must-win situation in Bristol

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinAug 18, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Joey Logano needs a win to make it into the Cup playoffs. Currently outside the top 16, the Team Penske driver has to win in the next three races or he likely won’t make it to the playoffs

Luckily, he’s won two of the last three night races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

But NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe says Logano’s recent record “doesn’t matter.

“You’re going to Bristol now, a night race, a traction compound that’s going to be applied and that’s going to wear off,” Labbe said. “Your car is going to be adjustable. The team can’t make any mistakes. They’re 98 points out of the playoff bubble. They have to win. Bristol is definitely a good shot for them.”

But in addition to the traction compound that had been treated on the track differently, Parker Kligerman said he thinks there’s a “lack of … confidence” in the No. 22 team.

“It doesn’t seem like the confidence is there to go out and get that win,” Kligerman said. “This is a race track that rewards confidence.”

Watch the video for the full discussion.

Friday schedule at Bristol for Cup, Xfinity

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongAug 18, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

It will be a busy day for NASCAR teams today at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will have practice and qualifying. Xfinity teams will qualify and race tonight.

Here is today’s schedule with radio and TV information:

(All times Eastern)

7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 – 11:25 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

12:30 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN)

5:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

5:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Food City 300 Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles) (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)