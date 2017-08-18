JGL Racing to honor Cale Yarborough with paint scheme at Darlington

JGL Racing’s No. 28 will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough next month at Darlington Raceway as part of the track’s throwback weekend.

Dakoda Armstrong will pilot the car, which will mirror the paint scheme Yarborough had for the 1983 and ’84 seasons. Yarborough won the Daytona 500 both seasons. Yarborough became the first driver to run a qualifying lap at more than 200 mph at Daytona before crashing on the second lap. He came back to win the 500 in his backup car.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer won 83 races and three championships in his Cup career. Yarborough and Jimmie Johnson are tied for sixth on the career Cup victory list.

“Once again, we look forward to paying tribute to one of the icons of this sport,” said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing, in a statement. “We really look forward to this Darlington weekend every year and ways that we can make it bigger and bigger from our end. Cale is one of the great champions in NASCAR history and to honor him at his home track of Darlington Raceway is pretty cool for me and everyone on this JGL Racing team. We look forward to a fun-filled weekend in Darlington and a solid run in the No. 28 “Cale Yarborough Tribute” Toyota.”