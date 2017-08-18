Chris Buescher signs deal to remain at JTG Daugherty

Chris Buescher has signed a multi-year contact to remain at JTG Daugherty in the No. 37 Chevrolet, the team announced Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Really excited to be able to get everything worked out,” Buescher said. “We’ve been able to make a lot of progress this season.”
The team also announced that crew chief Trent Owens has signed an extension to remain with the team.
Buescher was loaned to the team before this season by Roush Fenway Racing because that organization had no room for him. With this new deal, Buescher will no longer be aligned with Roush Fenway Racing.
Roush also leased a charter to JTG Daugherty for the No. 37 car this season. That charter must be returned after this year. Car owner Tad Geschickter said the team had an agreement to purchase a charter.
“That paperwork is going to be submitted to NASCAR this week,” Geschickter said.
He also said that the team has “several years” on its agreement to remain aligned with Richard Childress Racing.
Buescher won the 2015 Xfinity championship for Roush Fenway Racing and was loaned to Front Row Motorsports in 2016 to run in Cup. He won at Pocono as a rookie to earn a spot in last year’s playoffs. Buescher finished 16th in the points.
The 24-year-old Buescher is 25th in the points heading into Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC). Buescher finished a season-best ninth at Sonoma Raceway.
The signing is not unexpected. Buescher said last month at Indianapolis that he and the team were working on a new deal.
After two road courses, the Xfinity Series goes short track racing tonight with the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
While Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his first Xfinity start of the year, Kyle Busch attempts to get his second win of the week as he tries to complete a sweep of all three NASCAR races in “Thunder Valley.”
Below is all the info you need ahead of tonight’s race on NBCSN.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Kenny Hawkins, WJHL-TV News Channel 11 anchor and sports director, will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. Green flag is set for 7:43 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Qualifying is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jason Lovins will perform the Anthem at 7:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green. The Performance Racing Network radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts a temperature of 81 degrees and a 32 percent chance of rain at race time.
LAST TIME: In April, Erik Jones led the final 21 laps and won his second Bristol spring race. Last August, Austin Dillon won the Food City 300 in an overtime finish. The only laps he led were the final four.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for 3:40 p.m.
JGL Racing to honor Cale Yarborough with paint scheme at Darlington
JGL Racing’s No. 28 will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough next month at Darlington Raceway as part of the track’s throwback weekend.
Dakoda Armstrong will pilot the car, which will mirror the paint scheme Yarborough had for the 1983 and ’84 seasons. Yarborough won the Daytona 500 both seasons. Yarborough became the first driver to run a qualifying lap at more than 200 mph at Daytona before crashing on the second lap. He came back to win the 500 in his backup car.
The NASCAR Hall of Famer won 83 races and three championships in his Cup career. Yarborough and Jimmie Johnson are tied for sixth on the career Cup victory list.
“Once again, we look forward to paying tribute to one of the icons of this sport,” said James Whitener, owner of JGL Racing, in a statement. “We really look forward to this Darlington weekend every year and ways that we can make it bigger and bigger from our end. Cale is one of the great champions in NASCAR history and to honor him at his home track of Darlington Raceway is pretty cool for me and everyone on this JGL Racing team. We look forward to a fun-filled weekend in Darlington and a solid run in the No. 28 “Cale Yarborough Tribute” Toyota.”
