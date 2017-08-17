Results, stats for Truck Series race at Bristol

After starting from the rear to begin the final stage, Kyle Busch marched through the field and survived an overtime finish to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch won the first two stages of the race but was caught speeding on pit road after Stage 2. Busch had his No. 46 Toyota in the lead by the time the field came to 33 laps to go in the UNOH 200.

Busch led a race-high 109 laps from the pole to score his third truck win of the year. It’s his fifth truck win at Bristol in 11 starts.

Busch’s march through the field came primarily in the top lane, which did not have the PJ1 traction agent that the bottom lane was treated with. He passed Matt Crafton to take the lead.

“I knew once we got that penalty I had to go somewhere other than where everyone else was,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I just started grooming the top and it took about 15 laps for it to come in. Then it started going and it was pretty fast.”

Busch is going for a sweep of NASCAR’s weekend at the half-mile track. He will compete in Friday night’s Xfinity race and Saturday night’s Cup race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver swept all three races in 2010.

“It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that,” Busch said. “It kind of gave me some ideas about the rest of the week. Probably showed a lot too.”

Following him in the top five were Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nemechek finished third for his seventh top five of the season … Enfinger finished fourth on the day his crew chief was suspended for the race and he was docked 10 points for failing post-race inspection at Michigan … Rhodes finished fifth for just his second top five and top-10 finish in the last six races .. NBCSN analyst Parker Kligerman finished eighth for his third top 10 in five starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jennifer Jo Cobb was parked by NASCAR on Lap 76 for not meeting minimum speed and finished 30th … Kaz Grala left the race after the end of Stage 2 due to engines problems. He finished 28th … Justin Haley and Austin Wayne Self brought out the final caution with five laps to go in the original distance when Haley washed up the track and forced Self into the wall, severely damaging Self’s No. 44 truck. Self finished 24th.

NOTABLE: The race didn’t begin until 10:44 p.m. ET after a rain delay. The race was originally set to start at 8:46 p.m. ET … Harrison Burton and J.J. Yeley each had one unsecured lug nut following the race.

NEXT: Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 on Fox Sports 1