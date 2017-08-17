Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Ryan Newman passion for racing began with father, grandfather

By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Ryan Newman is a Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winner, but his history with racing began in Indiana, where he fell in love with it just like his father, Greg Newman, and his grandfather.

Greg Newman was even a spotter for his son when he won the 50th Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400.

The Richard Childress Racing driver joined NASCAR America on Wednesday and discussed how deep racing runs in his family.

“My grandfather … helped build South Bend Motor Speedway so racing’s been in my blood for a long time,” Ryan Newman said. “My dad always wanted to be a race car driver, so I don’t think without his drive I would be necessarily where I am or who I am.”

Newman began racing at 4 years old and made his Cup debut in 2000 at Phoenix Raceway. Newman discusses Team Penske’s “ABC Program” that led to his Cup career and how his engineering degree from Purdue University has benefited his career.

Watch the above video for the full segment.

Below, watch this week’s “Drivers Meeting” where Newman talks with Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte about what he likes about racing at Bristol Motor Speedway and driving for RCR.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 92: Matt DiBenedetto on making a name for himself

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 17, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Go Fas Racing driver Matt DiBenedetto was a recent guest of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, offering why he believes he can become a fan favorite like friend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I think I’ve had to go about my whole racing career on such a difficult path and the old school way, it makes me appreciate it way more,” DiBenedetto said on the podcast. “The fans have been a big part of me getting here and getting sponsors and embracing my story. I do appreciate them way more.

“It’s not that hard to just have fun with them. Not knocking anybody, but I look up to someone like Dale Jr. because he’s just genuine, he’s himself. That’s all you really need to do, you don’t need to act like someone different. Just be your normal old self. They’re just people. You don’t need to act like a huge celebrity and just fly by them. All I do is have fun with them, be different, take videos with them. They love that stuff.”

The Grass Valley, California, native is among the more creative and proactive drivers on social media across multiple platforms, including Earnhardt in some of his Snaps.

DiBenedetto believes his savvy will set him apart with more success.

“That’s why I have that vision that I know I can be a fan favorite,” he said. “I’m not going to fill Dale Jr.’s shoes. But I feel like if I’m in a position to win races, and we have that kind of media attention, I feel like I can darn near take over the world because it’s all about being different, and I’m different than other people.”

Earnhardt often jokes with DiBenedetto about the pronunciation of his last name (and had fun with it on his team radio last year, leading to a SiriusXM Satellite Radio clip that DiBenedetto reacts to during the podcast), but the Hendrick Motorsports driver also has been an asset, promoting DiBenedetto as among NASCAR’s most underrated drivers.

“I’ll mess with (Earnhardt), ‘Hey since you think so much of me, go ahead and put me in the 88,’” DiBenedetto joked. “Tony Stewart also has helped me and given me advice. It’s cool to have all these people on your side, so if you need to lean on them for advice or favors or help, that’s not going to hurt in the long run in my career.”

In the podcast, DiBenedetto also discusses:

–His underfunded team’s top 10s in the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400;

–The gamble by his family to relocate to Hickory, North Carolina, to give him a shot at a racing career;

–What life is like on the road for one of the only full-time Cup drivers without a motorhome.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The free subscriptions will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

Christopher Bell still leads Truck points after Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 1:17 AM EDT

Christopher Bell continues to lead the Camping World Truck Series points standings after finishing seventh in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bell has a 42-point lead over Johnny Sauter.

Completing the top five are Matt Crafton (-53), Chase Briscoe (-81) and Ben Rhodes (-146).

Grant Enfinger is seventh (-172) in the points after he finished fourth. Enfinger had been penalized 10 points prior to Wednesday’s race after his truck failed post-inspection last week at Michigan.

If not for the penalty, Enfinger would be sixth in the standings, one point up on Ryan Truex.

Click here for the point standings.

Results, stats for Truck Series race at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

Kyle Busch led the final 37 laps to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He won from the pole after being caught speeding on pit road after Stage 2.

The top five was filled out by Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes.

Click here for the full results

Kyle Busch dominates to win Truck race at Bristol in overtime

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 17, 2017, 12:04 AM EDT

After starting from the rear to begin the final stage, Kyle Busch marched through the field and survived an overtime finish to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch won the first two stages of the race but was caught speeding on pit road after Stage 2. Busch had his No. 46 Toyota in the lead by the time the field came to 33 laps to go in the UNOH 200.

Busch led a race-high 109 laps from the pole to score his third truck win of the year. It’s his fifth truck win at Bristol in 11 starts.

Busch’s march through the field came primarily in the top lane, which did not have the PJ1 traction agent that the bottom lane was treated with. He passed Matt Crafton to take the lead.

“I knew once we got that penalty I had to go somewhere other than where everyone else was,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I just started grooming the top and it took about 15 laps for it to come in. Then it started going and it was pretty fast.”

Busch is going for a sweep of NASCAR’s weekend at the half-mile track. He will compete in Friday night’s Xfinity race and Saturday night’s Cup race. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver swept all three races in 2010.

“It was a lot of fun to come through the field like that,” Busch said. “It kind of gave me some ideas about the rest of the week. Probably showed a lot too.”

Following him in the top five were Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

MORE: Race results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Nemechek finished third for his seventh top five of the season … Enfinger finished fourth on the day his crew chief was suspended for the race and he was docked 10 points for failing post-race inspection at Michigan … Rhodes finished fifth for just his second top five and top-10 finish in the last six races .. NBCSN analyst Parker Kligerman finished eighth for his third top 10 in five starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jennifer Jo Cobb was parked by NASCAR on Lap 76 for not meeting minimum speed and finished 30th  … Kaz Grala left the race after the end of Stage 2 due to engines problems. He finished 28th … Justin Haley and Austin Wayne Self brought out the final caution with five laps to go in the original distance when Haley washed up the track and forced Self into the wall, severely damaging Self’s No. 44 truck. Self finished 24th.

NOTABLE: The race didn’t begin until 10:44 p.m. ET after a rain delay. The race was originally set to start at 8:46 p.m. ET … Harrison Burton and J.J. Yeley each had one unsecured lug nut following the race.

NEXT: Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 3 on Fox Sports 1