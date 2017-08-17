Kyle Busch fastest in Final Xfinity practice at Bristol

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session for Friday’s Food City 300.
Busch posted a top speed of 124.315 mph around Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is attempting to sweep all three NASCAR races this weekend after he won last night’s Truck Series race.
Following Busch were Joey Logano (123.865), Brennan Poole (123.586), William Byron (123.372) and Justin Allgaier (123.308).
Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps in the session with 105.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 17th fastest in the session.
NASCAR and Twitter are joining together to give fans a unique view of the upcoming Cup Series playoffs.
Beginning with the Sept. 19 race at Chicagoland Speedway, the on-board camera of one car will be live streamed on Twitter in each of the 10 playoffs races.
The stream that can be accessed via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle — @NASCAR — and NASCAR.twitter.com.
The first race, the Tales of the Turtles 400 on NBCSN, will feature the on-board camera on a Toyota.
On the same screen with the live stream will be a real-time curated timeline of Tweets related to NASCAR.
“Through the in-car camera live stream on Twitter, our fans will have another compelling vantage point of the NASCAR Playoffs, where the energy and intensity of stage racing will be elevated to a whole new level,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer in a press release. “To provide this level of access on Twitter throughout the 10-week playoffs is a fantastic way to complement the viewing experience on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.”
The live stream will be accessible for free for logged-in and logged-out users in the United States via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle and connected devices. Real-time race highlights will also be available on @NASCAR, offering fans additional ways to follow the playoffs at home or on the go.
NASCAR will also debut emojis of all 16 drivers in the playoffs that can be used until each driver is eliminated from the playoffs.
Justin Allgaier was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practice sessions for Friday’s Food City 300.
The JR Motorsports driver topped the charts with a speed of 125.363 mph.
Allgaier was followed by Kyle Busch (125.134), Blake Koch (124.630), Elliott Sadler (124.622) and Austin Dillon (124.541).
Dale Earnhardt Jr., who is making his first Xfinity start of the year, was 11th on the speed chart.
Tyler Reddick, who was 20th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 59.
Allgaier also had the best 10-lap average at 122.152 mph.
The famed “Darlington stripe” is getting a “green” facelift for the looming race weekend at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”
Darlington Raceway has announced Turn 4 will be painted green for the Sept. 1-3 race weekend as part of sponsor activation with Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
The track is using 100 percent renewable energy to generate electricity at the track for the Xfinity and Cup series races.
As part of the environmental awareness initiative, fans can sign up to win three laps in a pace car around the track on Sunday, Sept. 3, at www.DarlingtonGreenStripe.com.
Darlington has also announced it will be renaming its towers in Turn 3 after Dale Earnhardt Sr and Jr.
The renaming comes as the track will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Earnhardt Sr.’s 1987 Southern 500 win and Earnhardt Jr.’s final Cup start at the track.
Earnhardt Towers will feature graphics that depict memorable moments of Earnhardt Sr. and Earnhardt Jr.’s careers featured on the backside of each tower. The Earnhardt Towers name will also be displayed on the front of the towers facing the track.
Earnhardt Sr. won at Darlington nine times in his Cup career, including three times in the Southern 500.
The towers will be dedicated on the morning on Sept. 1 prior to Cup and Xfinity practice in a ceremony featuring track president Kerry Tharp and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports and daughter of Earnhardt Sr.
“Darlington Raceway is fortunate to have many of the sport’s legends honored throughout our property,” Tharp said in a press release. “We felt that it was fitting to honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for their positive impact on the sport and on the track Too Tough To Tame. Earnhardt Towers will forever celebrate and recognize their achievements and be a lasting landmark at our tradition-rich facility.”
