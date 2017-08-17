Kyle Busch fastest in Final Xfinity practice at Bristol

NASCAR and Twitter are joining together to give fans a unique view of the upcoming Cup Series playoffs.

Beginning with the Sept. 19 race at Chicagoland Speedway, the on-board camera of one car will be live streamed on Twitter in each of the 10 playoffs races.

The stream that can be accessed via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle — @NASCAR — and NASCAR.twitter.com.

The first race, the Tales of the Turtles 400 on NBCSN, will feature the on-board camera on a Toyota.

On the same screen with the live stream will be a real-time curated timeline of Tweets related to NASCAR.

“Through the in-car camera live stream on Twitter, our fans will have another compelling vantage point of the NASCAR Playoffs, where the energy and intensity of stage racing will be elevated to a whole new level,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer in a press release. “To provide this level of access on Twitter throughout the 10-week playoffs is a fantastic way to complement the viewing experience on NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app.”

The live stream will be accessible for free for logged-in and logged-out users in the United States via NASCAR’s official Twitter handle and connected devices. Real-time race highlights will also be available on @NASCAR, offering fans additional ways to follow the playoffs at home or on the go.

NASCAR will also debut emojis of all 16 drivers in the playoffs that can be used until each driver is eliminated from the playoffs.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook